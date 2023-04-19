Phillies White Sox Baseball

Associated Press

The Chicago White Sox’s Jake Burger (30) celebrates his three-run home run off Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Bailey Falter with Luis Robert Jr. (88) and Eloy Jimenez during the first inning in the second game of a doubleheader, Tuesday, in Chicago.

 Charles Rex Arbogast

Phillies 7, White Sox 4, Game 1

White Sox 3, Phillies 0, Game 2

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.