Yankees 3, Red Sox 2, 1st game
Yankees 4, Red Sox 1, 2nd game
BOSTON — Gleyber Torres keyed the Yankees to their first doubleheader sweep at Fenway Park since 2006, leading New York over Boston twice to get manager Aaron Boone his 500th career win.
Torres had a go-ahead, two-run single in the sixth inning and started a game-ending double play with the bases loaded in the opener of a day-night doubleheader opener. Then in the night game, Torres scored the go-ahead run on a bases-loaded grounder in the sixth and added an RBI single in the ninth.
New York entered 1-8 against the Red Sox this year and had not swept a doubleheader at Fenway since Aug. 18, 2006. The Yankees, who had been fifth in the AL East every day since Aug. 9, matched Boston at 73-72.
Boone improved his managing record to 500-353 in six seasons.
Carlos Rodón (3-5) struck out nine over five innings in the night game, allowing one run and four hits. Zach McAllister, a 35-year-old right-hander, gave up one hit in a scoreless sixth in his first major league appearance since 2018 with Detroit. Matt Bowman, a 32-year-old righty, pitched a one-hit eighth in his first big league outing since 2019 with Cincinnati.
Nick Ramirez finished with a perfect ninth for his first major league save.
White Sox 6, Royals 2, 1st game
Royals 11, White Sox 10, 2nd game
CHICAGO — Maikel García hit a tiebreaking single in the seventh inning after Kansas City wasted a nine-run lead, and the Royals hung on to beat Chicago for a doubleheader split.
In the opener, Dylan Cease won consecutive decisions for just the third time and the White Sox ended a strange run of losses when their pitchers struck out 14 or more — Chicago had been 0-11 this year.
Kansas City, a major league-worst 45-101, has lost at least 100 games for the third time in six seasons and with 16 games left could break the team record of 106, set in 2005.
Eloy Jiménez started Chicago’s comeback with a fifth-inning homer against Jordan Lyles, and Gavin Sheets hit a three-run double off Taylor Clarke (3-5) in an eight-run sixth, then tied the score 9-9 when he scored on Lenyn Sosa’s sacrifice fly.
García put the Royals back in from 10-9 with his since off Deivi García (0-1), who made his White Sox debut after he was claimed off waivers from the New York Yankees.
Cardinals 5, Orioles 2
BALTIMORE — Adam Wainwright pitched five solid innings for his 199th win, and St. Louis spoiled John Means’ return for Baltimore.
Richie Palacios homered in his first two plate appearances after entering the game as a pinch-runner for an injured Nolan Gorman in the second. It was that kind of night for the Cardinals. Wainwright (4-11) snapped a seven-start losing streak and a run of 11 in a row without a victory. The 42-year-old right-hander, who is retiring after this season, allowed two runs and seven hits.
It was a frustrating loss for the Orioles, who entered with a three-game lead over Tampa Bay atop the AL East, but on this night, the big question for Baltimore was how Means (0-1) would pitch. He was making his first appearance since having Tommy John surgery in April of last year.
Means allowed homers to Paul Goldschmidt in the first and Palacios in the fourth, but he made it through five innings allowing only four hits.
Pirates 5, Nationals 1
PITTSBURGH — Josh Palacios hit a two-run homer against his former team, Bailey Falter pitched six efficient innings and Pittsburgh beat Washington.
Palacios gave the Pirates a 2-0 lead in the second with his eighth home run, a 410-foot shot to the bullpen in center. Palacios played 29 games for the Nationals last season, but Pittsburgh picked him up in the December minor league Rule 5 draft.
Falter (2-8) allowed one run and four hits with four strikeouts and a walk in his first start since Aug. 27. He threw 44 of 67 pitches for strikes. The left-hander improved to 2-1 in eight games, five starts, with Pittsburgh since being acquired from Philadelphia at the Aug. 1 trade deadline.
Braves 7, Phillies 6 (10)
PHILADELPHIA — Matt Olson tied the Braves’ season home run record with 51 and Atlanta moved to the cusp of the NL East title, beating the Philadelphia Phillies 7-6 in 10 innings Tuesday night.
Marcell Ozuna hit a three-run shot, Ronald Acuña Jr. had a two-run homer for the Braves. After blowing a 6-1 lead, they won on Eddie Rosario’s RBI single off Craig Kimbrel (7-6) that scored the automatic runner.
The Braves can wrap up their sixth straight division crown with a win Wednesday over the Phillies.
Olson is trying to pass Andruw Jones, who hit 51 in 2005.
The NL wild-card leading Phillies tied it on home runs in the ninth for the second straight day but failed to complete the comeback.
Trea Turner tied it at 6 with a leadoff homer —- his 11th in the last 13 games — in the ninth off Braves closer Raisel Iglesias.
Bryce Harper got his 1,500th career hit on his 17th homer of the season in the eighth and Bryson Stott hit a two run-shot in the inning to cut it to 6-5.
Iglesias (5-4) blew ninth-inning leads in consecutive days and picked up two wins. Brand Hand tossed a scoreless 10th for his first save.
Rangers 6, Blue Jays 3
TORONTO — Robbie Grossman hit a two-run home run, Max Scherzer pitched 5.1 shutout innings before leaving because of a right triceps spasm and Texas beat Toronto to leapfrog the Blue Jays in the AL wild-card race.
Corey Seager had three hits, drove in a run and scored twice as the Rangers (80-64) won their fourth straight and wrapped up the season series against Toronto (80-65) with two games remaining. Seager finished 3 for 4 with an intentional walk. Texas came in a half-game behind the Blue Jays.
Scherzer (13-6) snapped a four-start winless streak. The three-time Cy Young Award winner allowed three hits, walked one and struck out two. He threw 73 pitches, 49 for strikes. Hyun Jin Ryu (3-3) took the loss.
Reds 6, Tigers 5 (10)
DETROIT — Tyler Stephenson had an RBI single in the 10th inning in Cincinnati’s victory over Detroit.
Stephenson led off the 10th with a single off Tigers closer Alex Lange (6-4), with Noelvi Marte sliding around Jake Rogers’ tag at the plate.
Reds All-Star closer Alexis Díaz (9-4) got the victory with a scoreless ninth, and former Tiger Buck Farmer pitched the 10th for his third save.
In the 10th, Spencer Torkelson’s fly ball moved Andy Ibañez to third, but Akil Baddoo grounded to Jonathan India, who threw Ibañez out at the plate. Farmer then struck out Kerry Carpenter to end the game.
Mets 7, Diamondbacks 4
NEW YORK — Ronny Mauricio hit his first major league homer, Pete Alonso launched his 44th of the season and New York beat Arizona.
Francisco Álvarez also went deep and José Butto (1-2) earned his first career win as New York handed the Diamondbacks a costly defeat. Arizona began the day with a 1½-game lead over Miami and San Francisco in a crowded race for the final National League wild card.
New York won hours after David Stearns agreed to become the team’s president of baseball operations, according to several reports — filling a spot that’s been vacant since Steve Cohen bought the team following the 2020 season.
Adam Ottavino finished for his 10th save.
Brewers 3, Marlins 1
MILWAUKEE — Josh Donaldson homered for the first time with his new team and Freddy Peralta turned in another stellar outing to help Milwaukee beat Miami.
Milwaukee (81-63) is a season-high 18 games above .500 and reached the mark for the first time since it finished the 2021 season at 95-67.
Donaldson hit a solo home run deep into the second deck in left with one out in the fourth off Edward Cabrera (6-7) to put the Brewers in front 2-1. It was Donaldson’s 11th homer of the season and first as a Brewer.
Peralta (12-8), who entered having gone 5-0 with a 2.09 ERA over his last eight starts, surrendered a leadoff homer to Luis Arraez on the third pitch of the game but then retired 19 of the next 20 batters and recorded nine strikeouts to reach 200 for the season. Devin Williams finished for his 33rd save.
Twins 3, Rays 2
MINNEAPOLIS — Willi Castro hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning and Minnesota rallied to beat Tampa Bay.
Edouard Julien also homered for the Twins, who lost the first two in the three-game series and began the night with a 7½-game lead over Cleveland in the AL Central.
René Pinto homered and Josh Lowe had an RBI single for the Rays, who missed an opportunity to gain ground in the AL East with Baltimore losing to St. Louis. Instead, Tampa Bay remained three games behind the Orioles.
Minnesota was held to two hits through six innings before Max Kepler singled off Rays’ starter Zack Littell (3-6) with one out in the seventh. After Carlos Correa struck out, Castro hit a first-pitch slider to the seats in right-centerfield.
Louie Varland (4-3) pitched 2.1 innings of scoreless relief, followed by a shutout inning from Caleb Thielbar before Jhoan Duran had a 1-2-3 ninth for his 26th save in 31 chances.
Athletics 6, Astros 2
HOUSTON — Shea Langeliers and Tony Kemp homered and Oakland jumped on Justin Verlander early in a victory over Houston.
Oakland has won the first two games of this series to avoid its 100th loss this season. Houston’s lead in the AL West dwindled to one game with the loss and a win by Texas over Toronto on Tuesday night.
The Astros home woes continued as they fell to 37-37 at Minute Maid Park this season after dropping 12 of their last 16 games there.
Verlander (11-8) allowed eight hits and five runs with seven strikeouts in seven innings in his eighth start since a trade from the New York Mets. Oakland starter J.P. Sears (5-11) yielded five hits and two runs in six innings.
Rockies 6, Cubs 4
DENVER — Kris Bryant hit a go-ahead homer in the sixth inning and had three RBIs against his former team, helping Colorado beat Chicago.
Elías Díaz had three hits for Colorado, which denied the Cubs a chance to gain ground on Philadelphia in the NL wild card. The Phillies lead Chicago by 1½ games for the first wild card, and the Cubs trail NL Central-leading Milwaukee by four games.
Brenton Doyle had two hits, Jake Bird (3-3) got the win in relief of Chris Flexen, and Justin Lawrence caught Nico Hoerner looking with two on to end the game and get his 11th save for the Rockies.
Seiya Suzuki homered and finished with three hits for Chicago.
Guardians 3, Giants 1
SAN FRANCISCO — Tyler Freeman hit a go-ahead two-run single in the sixth moments after San Francisco starter Sean Manaea exited with the bases loaded, and Cleveland beat the Giants.
Right-hander Cal Quantrill (3-6), the former Stanford pitcher who sat out a month earlier this season due to inflammation in his pitching shoulder, allowed one run on five hits over six innings to win for the first time in nine starts.
Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase reached 40 saves for a second straight season, getting a huge catch from center fielder Myles Straw on the wall to steal an extra-base hit from Blake Sabol.
Manaea (5-6) returned to the rotation following a nearly four-month stint pitching out of the bullpen. He struck out five and walked two pitching into the sixth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.