Mariners 5, Athletics 1
OAKLAND — Luis Torrens hit a tiebreaking two-run single, Chris Flexen pitched neatly into the seventh inning and the Seattle Mariners swept a quick two-game series against the Oakland Athletics with a 5-1.
The A’s managed three straight singles in the first against Flexen (11-5), who settled in and struck out five over 6 2/3 innings. He allowed six hits and walked one, and the Mariners improved to 17-7 in his outings.
Pirates 4, Diamondbacks 2
PITTSBURGH — JT Brubaker pitched five scoreless innings for his first win in nearly three months, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-2 on Tuesday night.
Brubaker (5-13) allowed four hits with six strikeouts, stranding five runners in scoring position.
Rays 3, Phillies 1
PHILADELPHIA — Nelson Cruz returned from the COVID-19 list, played first base for the first time in his career and hit a tiebreaking two-run double in the eighth inning as Tampa Bay beat Philadelphia.
The 41-year-old Cruz, Tampa Bay’s designated hitter who had never played first, handled all his chances cleanly in his first action anywhere on defense since he played right field for Seattle in 2018. He singled in the first and sixth innings before his big hit in the eighth, a line drive off Archie Bradley (7-2) that scored Brett Phillips and Randy Arozarena.
White Sox 5, Blue Jays 2
TORONTO — Dylan Cease pitched seven effective innings, José Abreu hit a three-run homer and Chicago stopped a three-game slide.
Cease (10-6) retired his first 11 batters, fanning six, before Vladimir Guerrero Jr. lined a single to right in the fourth. Cease allowed one run and four hits. Liam Hendriks earned his 29th save in 35 chances.
Giants 8, Mets 0
NEW YORK — Brandon Belt hit two of San Francisco’s four home runs to push his career-best total to 19 and rookie Sammy Long pitched into the sixth inning in a win over slumping New York.
LaMonte Wade Jr. and Mike Yastrzemski also connected in the first four innings as the Giants jumped to a 7-0 advantage against rookie Tylor Megill (1-3).
Rangers 7, Indians 3
CLEVELAND — Nathaniel Lowe was 5 for 5 with a three-run homer in the first inning, and Texas beat Cleveland after adding another player to the COVID-19 list.
Lowe homered in the first, singled in the third, seventh and ninth, and doubled in the fifth. DJ Peters also hit a three-run homer in the ninth and drove in four runs.
Nationals 5, Marlins 1
MIAMI — Tres Barrera had three hits, including a homer, and Washington sent Miami to its eighth straight loss.
Yadiel Hernádez singled and tripled, while Ryan Zimmerman also went deep for the Nationals.
Erick Fedde (6-8) struck out a career-high 10 in 6 1/3 innings. He allowed one run, six hits and walked one. The Marlins struck out 15 times against Washington.
Yankees 5, Braves 4
ATLANTA — Wandy Peralta retired Freddie Freeman with the bases loaded for the final out, and the New York Yankees held off the Atlanta Braves 5-4 Tuesday night to extend their longest winning streak in 36 years to 11 games.
DJ LeMahieu’s two-run homer in the fifth inning gave New York the lead. Giancarlo Stanton and Roughned Odor also went deep for the Yankees.
Tigers 4, Cardinals 3
ST. LOUIS — Miguel Cabrera and Robbie Grossman hit back-to-back home runs to lead Detroit to an interleague victory over St. Louis.
Two days after hitting his 500th homer, Cabrera connected on No. 501. At 423 feet, it was his second longest home run this season.
The Cardinals immediately removed Jack Flaherty (9-2) with what the team said was right shoulder tightness. In two innings, Flaherty allowed four runs on four hits with three walks on 46 pitches. He velocity dropped dramatically after the first inning.
Red Sox 11, Twins 9
BOSTON — Hunter Renfroe homered twice, the second during a five-run fifth inning that gave Boston a six-run advantage, and the Red Sox beat last-place Minnesota.
Alex Verdugo had three hits, and Renfroe drove in five runs with his 14th career multi-homer game. Kiké Hernández added a two-run homer.
Brewers 7, Reds 3
MILWAUKEE — Omar Narváez hit a tiebreaking double in a four-run seventh inning, Kolten Wong added a two-run homer in the eighth and Milwaukee rallied past Cincinnati.
Milwaukee shortstop Willy Adames exited early with a leg injury, but the first-place Brewers hit a trio of sacrifice flies to win the opener of a three-game series between the top two teams in the NL Central.
Astros 4, Royals 0
HOUSTON — Luis Garcia pitched into the seventh inning and two relievers completed a four-hitter to lead the Houston Astros over the Kansas City Royals 4-0 on Tuesday night.
Garcia (10-6) struck out seven and scattered four hits across 6 2/3 sharp innings. Ryne Stanek got the next four outs before Kendall Graveman worked a perfect ninth.
Carlos Correa had two hits and two RBIs to help the Astros snap a two-game skid and improve to 2-4 against the Royals this season after dropping Monday’s series opener 7-1. Houston dropped three of four in Kansas City last week. .
Colorado at Cubs, postponed
CHICAGO — Tuesday night’s game between the Colorado Rockies and Chicago Cubs was postponed because of thunderstorms and rescheduled as part of a doubleheader Wednesday.
