Mets 5, Giants 4 (10), Game 1
Mets 3, Giants 1, Game 2
NEW YORK — Max Scherzer pitched no-hit ball into the sixth inning of his anticipated home debut and the New York Mets rode their $130 million ace to a 3-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants for a doubleheader sweep.
Scherzer (3-0) was overpowering for 5.2 innings before seeming to hit a wall. His velocity dipped and control wavered over consecutive walks to Mike Yastrzemski and Brandon Belt, and then Darin Ruf ripped an RBI single for San Francisco’s first hit.
In the first game, Francisco Lindor lined a walk-off single in the 10th after a big stretch by Pete Alonso bailed him out in the top of the inning, and New York beat San Francisco.
Lindor’s single to center against Jarlín García (1-1) scored automatic runner Brandon Nimmo from third.
Nationals 6, Diamondbacks 1, Game 1
Nationals 1, Diamondbacks 0, Game 2
WASHINGTON — Joan Adon became the first Washington starter to finish six innings in 2022, throwing 6.1 scoreless as the Nationals swept a doubleheader.
Adon (1-2), a 23-year-old right-hander making his fourth appearance in the majors, gave up three hits and walked two while striking out five.
In the first game, Victor Robles had Washington’s first hit, an RBI double off Madison Bumgarner with two outs in the fifth inning, and the Nationals beat Arizona.
Josiah Gray (2-1) went 5.1 innings for Washington, allowing just one run and three hits with two walks and eight strikeouts against Arizona’s struggling lineup.
Yankees 4, Tigers 2
DETROIT — Gerrit Cole lasted a career-low 1.2 innings, and Clarke Schmidt combined with four relievers to pitch three-hit shutout ball and lead New York past Detroit.
Cole matched his career high of five walks and allowed two runs and one hit — a single by Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera, his 2,996th hit.
Cardinals 5, Marlins 1
MIAMI — Albert Pujols had two hits and scored twice as St. Louis beat Miami.
Adam Wainwright (2-1) threw 5.2 effective innings, allowing one run on five hits with six strikeouts and two walks.
Red Sox 2, Blue Jays 1
BOSTON — Connor Wong drove in the tiebreaking run with a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning and Boston beat Tampa bay despite getting held to three hits.
Kiké Hernández and Trevor Story had back-to-back doubles in the third for Boston.
Brewers 5, Pirates 2
MILWAUKEE — Corbin Burnes struck out 10 and allowed two runs in seven innings as Milwaukee beat Pittsburgh.
The Brewers had a season-low three hits but won their third straight. The Pirates had a season-low four hits.
Burnes (1-0) gave up four hits and didn’t walk anybody. Josh Hader worked the ninth for his fifth save.
Rays 6, Cubs 5
CHICAGO — Wander Franco hit his first homer of the season, a two-run drive to left-center in the third inning, and Tampa Bay held on to beat Chicago.
Cubs rookie Seiya Suzuki drew three walks but his nine-game hitting streak came to an end, leaving him tied with Akinori Iwamura for the longest hitting streak by a Japanese-born player to start a career.
Royals 4, Twins 3
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Salvador Perez homered twice and Hunter Dozier hit another go-ahead home run to lift Kansas City over Minnesota.
Perez homered in the fourth off Chris Archer and tied the score 3-3 in the sixth when he went deep against Tyler Duffey (0-2). Out out later, Dozier hit a tiebreaking home run.
Rockies 6, Phillies 5
DENVER — C.J. Cron hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the seventh inning and Colorado beat Philadelphia.
Rockies starter Kyle Freeland agreed to a $64.5 million, five-year contract with his hometown team earlier in the day and left with the lead after five innings. He gave up two runs on six hits and struck out three.
Colorado rallied from a 4-3 deficit in the seventh. Phillies reliever Seranthony Domínguez (1-1) issued a two-out walk to Charlie Blackmon and gave up a single to Kris Bryant. Cron connected off Jeurys Familia to put the Rockies back in front with his sixth home run of the season.
Athletics 2, Orioles 1
OAKLAND — Seth Brown hit a two-run double in the sixth inning, Cristian Pache made another spectacular defensive play and Oakland beat the Baltimore Orioles before the Athletics’ smallest home crowd in 42 years.
A day after their lowest attendance for a home opener without Coronavirus restrictions in more than 30 years, the A’s drew 3,748 — the smallest with fans at the Coliseum since 3,180 attended a 6-4 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Sept. 25, 1980.
Elvis Andrus and Christian Bethancourt both had two hits and scored to help Oakland to its seventh win in 10 games after an 0-2 start.
Padres 6, Reds 2
SAN DIEGO — Manny Machado homered for the second consecutive game, Joe Musgrove pitched into the seventh inning and San Diego handed Cincinnati its eighth straight loss.
Musgrove (2-0) held the Reds to two runs and four hits in 6.1 innings. He struck out seven and walked one.
Mariners 6, Rangers 2
SEATTLE — Robbie Ray pitched six strong innings to win his home debut, Eugenio Suárez hit a three-run home run in the first, and Seattle beat Texas.
Ray (2-1) allowed two runs and four hits and struck out four.
Suárez took advantage of first-inning struggles by Texas starter Jon Gray (0-1), who gave up four runs and three hits in five innings.
White Sox at Indians, ppd.
CLEVELAND — For the second straight day, the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians were postponed by inclement weather and unplayable, cold conditions.
Snow piled up in downtown Cleveland the past two days and temperatures have been in the low 30s.
The game will be made up as part of a traditional doubleheader today. Monday’s postponement will be played as part of a doubleheader on July 12.
