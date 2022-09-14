Pirates 6, Reds 1, 1st game
Pirates 1, Reds 0, 2nd game
CINCINNATI — Kevin Newman hit an RBI single in the seventh inning, four pitchers combined on a one-hitter and Pittsburgh beat Cincinnati for day-night doubleheader sweep.
In the opener Johan Oviedo (1-1) pitched hitless ball into the fifth and allowed one hit over five shutout innings. Luis Cessa (3-3) was the loser.
Rays 4, Blue Jays 2, 1st game
Blue Jays 7, Rays 2, 2nd game
TORONTO — Pinch-hitter Whit Merrifield drove in two runs with a seventh-inning double, George Springer added a two-run homer and Toronto beat Tampa Bay for a doubleheader split between AL wild-card contenders.
Toronto (80-62) remained a half-game ahead of the Rays (79-62). Anthony Bass (4-3) got one out for the win. Colin Poche (4-2) was the loser.
In the opener, Tampa Bay’s Jeffrey Springs (8-4) pitched six shutout innings to win for the fifth time in six decisions, Randy Arozarena drove in two runs and Díaz had three hits and scored twice. Julian Merryweather (0-3) was the loser.
Astros 6, Tigers 3
DETROIT — Rookie Hunter Brown returned to his hometown to pitch six strong innings, leading Houston past Detroit.
Brown (2-0), who allowed two runs on five hits, was making his second career start in front of a loud group of friends and family. He grew up in suburban Detroit and attended Wayne State, about a mile from Comerica Park.
Phillies 2, Marlins 1
MIAMI — Nick Maton hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the seventh inning off Sandy Alcantara, leading Philadelphia past Miami and tightening the Phillies’ grip on the second spot in the NL wild-card race.
Philadelphia won its fourth in a row. Alcantara (12-8) fell to 1-3 in six starts against the Phillies this season.
Orioles 4, Nationals 3
WASHINGTON — Ryan Mountcastle hit a tying homer and Baltimore beat Washington.
The Orioles moved within five games of Tampa Bay for the final wild-card spot. The Nationals have lost four in a row to fall a season-high 44 games under .500 at a majors-worst 49-93.
Cubs 4, Mets 1
NEW YORK — Jacob deGrom was outpitched by Adrian Sampson and frustrated New York mustered little on offense against Chicago.
Ian Happ homered deep into the second deck on a 99 mph heater from deGrom (5-2), and No. 9 batter David Bote added his second home run of the season for the Cubs.
Yankees 7, Red Sox 6 (10 innings)
BOSTON — Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 56th and 57th home runs, Gleyber Torres had a go-ahead three-run double in the 10th inning and the New York Yankees held on to beat the Boston Red Sox 7-6 on Tuesday night.
Judge, playing in New York’s 142nd game, is four from tying the American League home run record Roger Maris set with the Yankees in 1961.
After going homerless in five games, Judge had a pair of of tying solo homers, off Nick Pivetta in the sixth and Garrett Whitlock in the eighth.
Judge has 10th multi-homer games this season, one shy of the AL record Hank Greenberg set in 1938, and 26 in his career. Judge’s three hits raised his average to .310, and he leads the major leagues in home runs and with 123 RBIs.
Twins 6, Royals 3
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota rookie Joe Ryan and reliever Jovani Moran combined to pitch no-hit ball until Bobby Witt Jr. doubled with one out in the ninth inning against Kansas City.
Ryan was pulled after seven innings and 106 pitches, four shy of his big league high. There has never been a no-hitter at Target Field, and the crowd of 19,005 booed when Twins manager Rocco Baldelli sent Moran to the mound to start the eighth.
Brewers 8, Cardinals 4
ST. LOUIS — Andrew McCutchen homered and drove in three and the Milwaukee Brewers used eight pitchers to beat NL Central-leading St. Louis.
Down three starters to injuries, the taxed Brewers staff was stretched even further when starter Matt Bush left after just 15 pitches because of right groin discomfort. Bush was the starter in what the club had already designated as a bullpen game.
Rangers 8, Athletics 7
ARLINGTON, Texas — Mark Mathias hit his second homer of the game, a solo shot with one out in the ninth, and Texas overcame a five-run deficit to beat Oakland.
Mathias had three extra-base hits and drove in four runs. Adolis Garcia added a two-run homer and had three RBIs for Texas. Mathias hit his decisive homer to left off Joel Payamps (3-5).
White Sox 4, Rockies 2
CHICAGO — Eloy Jiménez hit a three-run homer and Miguel Cairo directed Chicago to another victory, topping Colorado.
The White Sox improved to 10-4 since Cairo stepped in for manager Tony La Russa, who is awaiting clearance to return to the dugout after dealing with a heart issue. The 77-year-old La Russa was at the ballpark before the game, but it was Cairo’s lineup card once again.
Padres 2, Mariners 0
SEATTLE — Yu Darvish limited Seattle to two hits over eight innings, Wil Myers provided the primary offensive highlight with an RBI double and San Diego beat the Mariners 2-0.
San Diego stayed two games ahead of Milwaukee in the chase for the final wild-card spot in the NL, while Seattle dropped into a tie with Tampa Bay a half-game behind Toronto in the AL race for the top spot.
Braves 5, Giants 1
SAN FRANCISCO — Kyle Wright earned his major-league leading 18th win, Dansby Swanson homered and drove in three runs, and the Atlanta Braves beat the San Francisco Giants 5-1 on Tuesday night to gain ground on the first-place New York Mets in the NL East.
Wright struck out four while pitching into the sixth. The right-hander won his fifth straight decision.
Swanson hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the third and Michael Harris II added an RBI single later that inning to support Wright (18-5). Robbie Grossman drove in a run on a groundout for Atlanta, which moved within one-half game of the Mets in the division race after New York lost to the Cubs for a second straight game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.