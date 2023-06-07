White Sox Yankees Baseball

Associated Press     

Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks (31) celebrates after earning the save against the New York Yankees on Tuesday in New York. The White Sox won 3-2. It was Hendriks’ first save since returning after cancer treatment.

 Frank Franklin II

White Sox 3, Yankees 2

NEW YORK — Liam Hendriks earned his first save since returning from cancer, Lucas Giolito pitched six hitless innings and the Chicago White Sox beat the New York Yankees for their season-high fourth straight victory.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.