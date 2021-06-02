Indians 6, White Sox 5
CLEVELAND — AL MVP Jose Abreu grounded out with the bases loaded to blunt a ninth-inning rally against Cleveland closer James Karinchak, giving Shane Bieber and the Indians a 6-5 win over the Chicago White Sox.
Bieber (6-3) allowed two earned runs in seven innings, striking out seven to beat the AL Central-leading White Sox for the second time this season.
Down 6-3, Chicago rallied in the ninth. Zack Collins and Nick Madrigal hit RBI singles off Karinchak and a walk loaded the bases for Abreu, who grounded out to shortstop.
Austin Hedges’ two-run homer off Dylan Cease (3-2) landed on the porch in left field and gave the Indians a 5-3 lead in the fourth.
José Ramírez’s second double of the evening drove in Amed Rosario later in the frame, charging Cease with all six runs in 3 1/3 innings. Ramírez was removed from the game in the eighth as a precaution due to dehydration.
Orioles 7, Twins 4
BALTIMORE — Cedric Mullins got two hits, scored two runs and made a sensational catch in center field, helping the Baltimore Orioles snap their 14-game losing streak with a 7-4 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night.
Pedro Severino and Maikel Franco both homered for the Orioles, who also ended a 16-game head-to-head skid against Minnesota. Baltimore’s Bruce Zimmermann (3-3) allowed two runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings, striking out a career-high seven.
The Orioles used four relievers. Cole Sulser pitched the ninth for his first save of the season. He allowed the tying run to come to the plate with one out before striking out Alex Kirilloff and retiring Jorge Polanco on a flyout — Polanco hit a drive to right earlier in his at-bat that hooked just a bit foul.
Blue Jays 5, Marlins 1
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. keyed a career-best four-hit outing with his major league-leading 17th home run and the Toronto Blue Jays celebrated the return to their temporary Buffalo home with a 5-1 win over the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night.
The Blue Jays are unable to play in Toronto for a second straight season because of Canadian health restrictions due to COVID-19.
After opening the season 10-11 playing at their spring training site in Dunedin, Florida, the Blue Jays escaped the heat and humidity to return to Buffalo, where they went 17-9 last year and clinched their first playoff berth since 2016.
A year after fans weren’t allowed to attend games at Sahlen Field, home to their Triple-A affiliate, the Blue Jays played before an announced crowd of 5,321.
Robbie Ray (3-2) allowed one run on six hits through six innings, and the nomadic Blue Jays picked up where they left off a year ago in their adopted home.
Guerrero doubled in the first, hit a three-run homer in the third and added two singles. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had three hits, including a towering solo home run.
The game ended with reliever Jordan Romano striking out pinch-hitter Jose Devers on a 3-2 count with the bases loaded.
Chicago Cubs 4, San Diego 3
CHICAGO — Patrick Wisdom hit his third homer in two games, Willson Contreras also went deep and the surging Chicago Cubs beat San Diego after Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. left with an injury.
Tatis exited because of right oblique tightness. He hit a fly to left field in the sixth inning and was replaced at shortstop in the bottom half by Ha-Seong Kim.
The NL Central-leading Cubs won for the eighth time in nine games and kept up their strong play coming off a 19-8 record in May.
N.Y. Yankees 5, Rays 3 (11)
NEW YORK — Clint Frazier hit a game-ending, two-run homer with two outs in the 11th inning after making a game-saving catch in the eighth, and the slumping New York Yankees beat the rival Tampa Bay Rays 5-3 Tuesday night.
The righty-hitting Frazier turned on a slider from right-hander Andrew Kittredge (5-1) and stood at the plate to admire the drive, capping a tight finish in which both teams came up short on potential rallies.
One of those stalled efforts came in the eighth, when Frazier dove and needed every inch of his mitt to catch Joey Wendle’s soft-hit liner to strand two.
New York ended a four-game slide and beat Tampa Bay in the Bronx for the second time in 11 tries since the start of last season. The AL East-leading Rays remained 4 1/2 games ahead of the Yankees with two games left in this four-game series.
Phillies 17 Reds 3
CINCINNATI — Odúbel Herrera and Andrew McCutchen each hit two of Philadelphia’s seven home runs and the Phillies pummeled the Reds.
Matt Joyce capped the rout with a grand slam in the ninth off Reds infielder Alex Blandino, who was on the mound to help spare the bullpen.
Aaron Nola (4-4) allowed three runs through five innings and induced double-play grounders to end the second, third and fourth. His fifth-inning strikeout of Jesse Winker was the 1,000th of his career.
Nationals 11, Braves 6
ATLANTA — Ryan Zimmerman and Juan Soto each hit a two-run homer and the Washington Nationals overcame Stephen Strasburg’s early exit to beat the Braves.
Soto had three hits, drove in four runs and scored four times to lead Washington’s 14-hit outburst.
The Nationals snapped their five-game losing streak even though Strasburg lasted only 1 1/3 innings. The right-hander left the game after William Contreras’ liner hit his left arm near his glove. Strasburg’s glove appeared to absorb at least some of the blow.
Tigers 10, Brewers 7
MILWAUKEE — Eric Haase and Jonathan Schoop each hit two home runs, Miguel Cabrera had three RBI and the previously light-hitting Tigers beat the Brewers, ending Milwaukee’s five-game winning streak.
Milwaukee’s Kolten Wong and Tyrone Taylor also hit two homers apiece in a game that saw nine home runs.
Detroit batters, who entered Tuesday with the fewest runs in the AL scored six times in the second inning off left-hander Eric Lauer (1-2).
Astros 5, Red Sox 1
HOUSTON — Luis Garcia threw a career-high seven innings, Jose Altuve homered and the Astros earned their third straight victory.
Garcia (4-3) permitted one run and six hits, retiring 11 of 12 batters over one stretch. The right-hander struck out six and walked one in his fourth consecutive win.
Altuve led off the first with his eighth homer, a drive to left-center against Garrett Richards (4-4). It was Altuve’s third leadoff homer this season.
Royals 10, Pirates 5
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Andrew Benintendi hit a grand slam and drove in five runs to lead Kansas City over Pittsburgh.
Salvador Perez had two homers and three RBIs to help the Royals sweep the two-game series. Brady Singer (3-4) allowed five runs — four earned — and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings.
Wil Crowe (0-4) gave up eight runs and eight hits in four-plus innings.
Rockies 3, Rangers 2 (11)
DENVER — Ryan McMahon scored on Brett Martin’s wild pitch in the 11th inning and Colorado Rockies sent Texas to its 13th straight road loss.
McMahon started the inning on second base, moved to third on a groundout and raced home when Martin (0-2) bounced a pitch to Brendan Rodgers.
Texas has lost seven in a row overall.
Diamondbacks 6, Mets 5
PHOENIX — Josh Reddick hit a two-run double in the bottom of the 10th inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks rallied to beat the New York Mets 6-5 on Tuesday night.
Arizona overcame a four-run deficit and tied it with two outs in the ninth on an RBI single by Josh Rojas off closer Edwin Díaz, handed his first blown save in 10 chances this season.
Pavin Smith started the comeback with a three-run homer off Mets starter Marcus Stroman in the sixth.
A little earlier, Rojas and Stroman got into a verbal spat on the field. The benches emptied, but no punches were thrown.
Dominic Smith homered and drove in three runs for New York, which had won five straight. Francisco Lindor had an RBI triple.
Pinch-hitter James McCann delivered a run-scoring double off winner Alex Young (2-4) with none out in the top of the 10th to give the Mets a 5-4 lead, but they were unable to add on.
LA Angels 8, Giants 1
SAN FRANCISCO — Anthony Rendon drove in five runs, Max Stassi returned from a concussion and hit an RBI double and the Angels beat San Francisco.
Rendon hit a two-run single in the third to end an 0-for-10 funk and a bases-loaded double during a five-run fourth. He singled again in the ninth.
Lefty Andrew Heaney (3-3) allowed one run on five hits over 6 1/3 innings to win back-to-back starts for the first time this year.
Los Angeles clobbered Alex Wood (5-3), who surrendered seven runs on four hits with four walks in 3 2/3 innings and lost his third straight start.
Athletics 12, Mariners 6
SEATTLE — Matt Olson hit his 14th homer of the season in the second inning and added a key two-run single as part of Oakland’s big seventh inning, to help the Athletics beat the Seattle Mariners 12-6 on Tuesday night.
Olson’s opposite-field homer in the second inning off Seattle starter Marco Gonzales gave the A’s an early advantage. His hit in the seventh was part of a six-run inning as Oakland rallied from a 4-1 deficit.
Most of Oakland's rally in the seventh came with two outs. Oakland sent 10 batters to the plate and Seattle needed three relivers to finally escape the inning. Mark Canha’s two-out infield single off Paul Sewald (2-1) scored Elvis Andrus to tie the game at 4-4. After walks to Chad Pinder and Jed Lowrie loaded the bases, Olson greeted Daniel Zamora with a single to shallow right field.
Cardinals 3, LA Dodgers 2
LOS ANGELES — Edmundo Sosa hit a tiebreaking single in the ninth inning, Tyler O'Neill made a running catch for the final out and the St. Louis Cardinals defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2 Tuesday night.
O’Neill led off the ninth with a single off Blake Treinen (1-2). O'Neill stole second base and then scored when Sosa hit a sharp grounder to left field. Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner was playing in near the infield grass and was unable to get a glove on the ball.
The Dodgers had a chance in the ninth after pinch-hitter Yoshi Tsutsugo drew a two-out walk and advanced to second on Cody Bellinger's single. Mookie Betts then lined a ball to the warning track in left, but O'Neill made a leaping grab to give Alex Reyes his 16th save.
John Gant threw six shutout innings, but the right-hander did not factor in the decision after Matt Beaty's two-run homer in the seventh off Giovanny Gallegos (3-1) tied it.
Tommy Edman and Dylan Carlson each had two hits and made great defensive plays in the sixth. Edman made a leaping catch at second base to snag Max Muncy's line drive that had a hit probability of 91% according to MLB Statcast.
With runners on second and third, Carlson prevented Gavin Lux from tying the game when he made a sliding catch in center to end the inning.
St. Louis began the game with three straight hits off starter David Price. Edman led off with a double, advanced to third on a single by Carlson and then scored when Paul Goldschmidt lined a ball into the corner in left field for a ground-rule double.
