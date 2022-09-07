Pirates 8, Mets 2
PITTSBURGH — Mitch Keller scattered five hits over six shutout innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates sent the suddenly listless New York Mets to a loss.
The NL East-leading Mets failed to get a runner to third base against Keller (5-10) while dropping their third straight against teams playing out the string.
The Mets have lost three in a row for just the third time this season and saw their lead over Atlanta shrivel to a half-game. The Braves played in Oakland later Tuesday night.
Rays 8, Red Sox 4
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Randy Arozarena hit a three-run homer in the first inning, Christian Bethancourt and Yu Chang went deep back-to-back in the sixth and surging Tampa Bay beat Boston.
The Rays are an AL-best 22-10 since Aug. 4, and moved within 4½ games of the AL East-leading New York Yankees.
With Tampa Bay scheduled starter Drew Rasmussen scratched and placed on the paternity list for the birth of son early Tuesday, six pitchers combined on a six-hitter. Garrett Cleavinger (1-1) allowed one hit during a scoreless third and fourth to get his first win since June 20, 2021.
Phillies 3, Marlins 2
PHILADELPHIA — Bryce Harper got a gift double in the ninth inning when Miami left fielder Brian Anderson slipped chasing a flyball, then hustled home on Jean Segura’s single to send Philadelphia over the Marlins.
Edmundo Sosa homered and doubled and Aaron Nola struck out 10 for the playoff-contending Phillies. They rebounded from a poor road trip in which they lost five of six to the sub-.500 Diamondbacks and Giants.
Anderson drove in both runs for the Marlins. Miami lost its eighth in a row.
Twins at Yankees, ppd. (rain)
NEW YORK — The New York Yankees’ game against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night was rained out.
The game, the second of a four-game series, was rescheduled as part of a doubleheader today starting at 12:05 p.m.
Orioles 9, Blue Jays 6
BALTIMORE — Adley Rutschman hit a bases-loaded double during a five-run third inning and Baltimore beat Toronto in a heated game in which both benches briefly emptied in the middle of the seventh.
Then tempers flared when Bryan Baker appeared to make a “chirping” signal with his hand toward the Toronto dugout after striking out Matt Chapman for the third out. Benches and bullpens emptied, and although order was quickly restored, Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider was ejected during the bottom of the inning and came out to give plate umpire Jeff Nelson an earful.
Cubs 9, Reds 3
CHICAGO — Hayden Wesneski allowed two hits over five shutout innings of relief to win his major league debut and Chicago took advantage of 11 walks to beat Cincinnati for its second win in nine games.
Wesneski (1-0), a 24-year-old right-hander acquired from the New York Yankees on Aug. 1 for reliever Scott Effross, struck out eight and walked one.
Cardinals 4, Nationals 1
ST. LOUIS — Nolan Gorman broke out of a slump with a homer and two RBIs to help St. Louis beat Washington.
José Quintana (5-6) gave up a run on five hits and he struck out five in five innings for first win since Aug. 10. The Cardinals have won five of their last six games and 19 of their last 22 at Busch Stadium.
Guardians 4, Royals 1
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Shane Bieber pitched eight sharp innings, José Ramírez drove in two runs and AL Central-leading Cleveland beat Kansas City.
Bieber (9-8) allowed a run and four hits. He struck out seven and walked one. James Karinchak pitched the ninth for his first save.
The Royals lost their 82nd game, meaning they’ll have a losing record for the sixth straight season.
Rangers 4, Astros 3
HOUSTON — Corey Seager scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch in the seventh and Texas snapped a nine-game losing streak, beating AL West-leading Houston.
Houston’s Framber Valdez (14-5) had his six-game winning streak end. The left-hander surrendered four runs, two earned, on six hits in 6 2/3 innings. He struck out 11 and walked four.
Taylor Hearn (6-7) pitched two shutout innings for the win. Jose Leclerc pitched around a walk in the ninth for his third save.
Rockies 10, Brewers 7 (10 innings)
DENVER — Christian Yelich led off the game with a 499-foot homer for Milwaukee, but Randal Grichuk connected twice for Colorado, including a three-run drive in the 10th inning.
Yelich gave Milwaukee a great start, launching a drive into the third deck at Coors Field. It was the third-longest home run since Statcast started tracking homers in 2015 — Texas’ Nomar Mazara hit a 505-foot shot in 2019 and Miami’s Giancarlo Stanton hit a 504-footer at Colorado in 2016.
Padres 6, Diamondbacks 5
SAN DIEGO — Jorge Alfaro hit a two-run, bases-loaded single with two outs in the ninth inning to lift San Diego past Arizona.
The Padres, who fell behind 5-0 after five innings, pulled back into the game on three home runs against Merrill Kelly and then won it against Ian Kennedy in the ninth.
Kennedy (4-7) loaded the bases on a fielder’s choice, single and walk before Alfaro singled to center field to win it. The catcher, who came off the injured list on Monday, was mobbed by his teammates in shallow right field.
Braves 10, Athletics 9
OAKLAND — Matt Olson hit a three-run homer against his former club and the Atlanta Braves won their sixth in a row, outslugging the Oakland Athletics 10-9 on Tuesday night and finally catching the slumping Mets atop the NL East.
The reigning World Series champion Braves (85-51) pulled even with a New York team that had held sole possession of the division lead for 147 days since April 12. The Mets have lost three straight.
Major league wins leader Kyle Wright surrendered a career-high eight runs to the A’s, yet Atlanta kept swinging away.
Mariners 3, White Sox 0
SEATTLE — Logan Gilbert tied his career high with nine strikeouts, Cal Raleigh homered and Seattle beat Chicago to keep the AL wild-card race tight.
Raleigh hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning as the Mariners won for the eighth time in nine games. Seattle and Tampa Bay are 1 1/2 games ahead of Toronto, which is 3 1/2 games on front of Baltimore for the final AL wild card. Raleigh has 23 homers, tops among catchers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.