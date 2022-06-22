Marlins 9, Rockies 8
MIAMI — Garrett Cooper lined a tiebreaking double in the eighth inning, and Miami overcame a four-run deficit to beat Colorado.
Colorado led 4-0 before Miami scored five times in the fourth and three in the fifth to take an 8-5 lead. The Rockies tied the score 8-8 in the sixth after Cooper allowed Brendan Rodgers’ two-out grounder to get by him and into right field for an error that led that led to three unearned runs.
Nick Fortes led off the eighth with a double against Alex Colomé (2-1) and later scored on Cooper’s double.
Pirates 7, Cubs 1
PITTSBURGH — Bligh Madris hit his first major league home run and fellow rookie Roansy Contreras pitched five solid innings to lead Pittsburgh past Chicago.
Madris hit solo shot to right-center field off Mark Leiter Jr. in the sixth inning to close the scoring.
Contreras (2-1) allowed one run and four hits while striking out three and walking two.
Nationals 3, Orioles 0
BALTIMORE — Erick Fedde allowed two hits over six innings, and Washington beat Baltimore for its second straight victory following an eight-game skid.
César Hernández doubled on the game’s first pitch from Jordan Lyles (4-6) and scored on a double by Nelson Cruz to put Washington in front. Hernández added an RBI grounder in the second inning.
Red Sox 5, Tigers 4
BOSTON — Trevor Story hit a three-run homer out of Fenway Park, Christian Vázquez added a solo shot and Boston beat Detroit.
Boston went ahead 4-3 in the fourth when Story put a hanging a slider from rookie Beau Brieske (1-6) on Lansdowne Street for his 11th homer this season.
Vázquez lined Andrew Chafin’s first pitch into the Green Monster seats for a 5-3 lead in the seventh.
Rich Hill (3-4) gave up three runs and seven hits in five innings with six strikeouts.
Rays 5, Yankees 4
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Isaac Paredes homered in his first three at-bats and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Yankees 5-4 on Tuesday night, handing New York only its third loss in 20 games.
Paredes, who had four RBIs, combined with Harold Ramirez for back-to-back homers in the first off Nestor Cortes, then put the Rays ahead 3-2 in the third and added a two-run drive in the fifth on the first pitch after Clarke Schmidt relieved.
Giants 12, Braves 10
ATLANTA — Mike Yastrzemski broke out of a slump with a go-ahead two-run double in the sixth inning, Joc Pederson and Austin Wynns homered and San Francisco beat Atlanta.
Yastrzemski drove a pitch from Collin McHugh to right that put the Giants up for good at 8-7. San Francisco has won eight of 11 and 14 of 22.
Matt Olson homered twice and Ronald Acuña Jr. and Marcell Ozuna went deep for Atlanta.
Guardians 6, Twins 5 (11 innings)
MINNEAPOLIS — Andrés Giménez had an RBI single in the 11th inning and Cleveland moved into a tie with Minnesota atop the AL Central.
With Oscar Gonzalez on second, Giménez singled to center field with one out against Griffin Jax (4-1) and the Guardians improved to 10-2 in their last 12 games and 16-4 since May 30.
Trevor Stephan (3-2) struck out Carlos Correa, Max Kepler and Gary Sanchez, Minnesota’s 3-4-5 hitters, with two on and nobody out in the 10th.
Rangers 7, Phillies 0
ARLINGTON, Texas — Nathaniel Lowe and Jonah Heim hit consecutive homers off former teammate Kyle Gibson, Martín Pérez went six innings in his fifth scoreless start this season and Texas beat Philadelphia.
Lowe broke a 0-0 tie in the fifth with his solo shot before Heim also hit his ninth of the season in the Rangers’ eighth consecutive victory over the Phillies.
Astros 8, Mets 2
HOUSTON — Yordan Alvarez hit a two-run homer and Kyle Tucker had three RBIs as Houston beat New York in an interleague matchup between two of the top teams in the majors.
Jose Altuve and José Siri added solo home runs for Houston in the first meeting between the teams since the Astros swept a three-game series in September 2017.
José Urquidy (6-3) allowed four hits and a run in six innings. Urquidy, who walked one, threw a career-high 104 pitches.
Cardinals 6, Brewers 2
MILWAUKEE — Nolan Gorman went 4 of 4 with two solo homers and four RBIs as St. Louis moved into a share of the NL Central lead with Milwaukee.
Gorman broke a 2-all tie with a homer to center off Chi Chi González (0-1) in the fourth inning. He extended the lead to 4-2 with a drive over the right-field wall against Miguel Sánchez in the seventh.
Zack Thompson (1-0), Drew VerHagen, Giovanny Gallegos and Ryan Helsley combined to allow one hit and one walk in six innings of scoreless relief.
White Sox 7, Blue Jays 6 (12 innings)
CHICAGO — Josh Harrison hit a game-ending single with two outs in the 12th inning, and the Chicago White Sox topped the Toronto Blue Jays for a wild 7-6 victory on Tuesday night.
Luis Robert matched a career high with four RBIs and made a sliding grab in center field in the top of the 12th, helping the White Sox (33-33) win for the sixth time in eight games. The reigning AL Central champions returned to .500 for the first time since a 5-4 victory over the crosstown Cubs on May 29.
Vince Velasquez (3-3) worked two innings for his first win since May 6. He committed a balk before his first pitch, setting up Raimel Tapia’s tiebreaking single in the 11th, but retired the Blue Jays in order in the 12th.
Mariners 8, Athletics 2
OAKLAND — Julio Rodríguez, Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suárez hit consecutive homers in the seventh inning and Seattle beat Oakland.
Taylor Trammell connected leading off the third for Seattle, which snapped a three-game skid.
Mariners lefty Marco Gonzales (4-7) allowed seven hits over seven sharp innings to end a three-game losing streak, earning his first victory in five starts since beating the A’s on May 23 in Seattle.
Padres 3, Diamondbacks 2 (11 innings)
SAN DIEGO — Jorge Alfaro singled home the winning run with one out in the 11th inning to give the San Diego Padres a 3-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night.
Eric Hosmer hit a tying homer in the sixth for the Padres, who played their second game without Manny Machado since the star third baseman sprained his left ankle Sunday at Colorado.
Ha-Seong Kim had an early RBI double to help San Diego erase a 2-0 deficit.
Jordan Luplow hit an inside-the-park home run for Arizona.
Following an intentional walk to Hosmer, Alfaro singled through the left side off Ian Kennedy (3-4) to score pinch-runner Jose Azocar from second base.
Tim Hill (2-0) retired Carson Kelly with the bases loaded to end the top of the 11th.
