Guardians 3, Twins 2, 1st game
Twins 6, Guardians 0, 2nd game
CLEVELAND — Amed Rosario’s clutch two-run single in the eighth inning rallied Cleveland past Minnesota in the first game of a doubleheader, snapping the Guardians’ five-game losing streak.
Down 2-1, the Guardians came back against reliever Emilio Pagán (1-3), who walked Myles Straw and rookie Steven Kwan before facing Rosario. Cleveland’s shortstop then slapped a 3-2 pitch through the middle.
Jorge Polanco drove in three runs in his first game back from the injured list, rookie Josh Winder pitched six stellar innings, and Minnesota split a doubleheader with Cleveland.
Polanco came off an IL stint for lower back tightness between games and cracked a two-run homer in the third inning off rookie Konnor Pilkington (1-1) as the Twins restored their lead in the AL Central to three games over the Guardians.
Yankees 2, Athletics 1
NEW YORK — JP Sears stretched his big league scoreless streak to 12 2/3 innings and won his second spot start, pitching New York over Oakland for its 15th win in 19 games.
Sears (3-0) limited the A’s to three hits in 5 2/3 innings, struck out one and walked one.
Josh Donaldson backed him with an RBI double in the first off trade candidate Frankie Montas (3-8), and Marwin Gonzalez homered in the second.
Braves 5, Phillies 3
PHILADELPHIA — Matt Olson homered twice, Travis d’Arnaud also connected and Atlanta beat Philadelphia.
Olson had his second two-homer game this season and the 13th of his career. He broke a 3-all tie in the eighth with his second homer, driving an 86 mph slider from Andrew Bellatti (1-3) out to right.
A.J. Minter, filling in for injured closer Kenley Jansen, pitched a perfect ninth for first save in his third chance. Collin McHugh (1-1) tossed 1 2/3 scoreless innings of relief.
Nationals 3, Pirates 1
WASHINGTON — Patrick Corbin matched a career high with 12 strikeouts, Yadiel Hernandez delivered a go-ahead two-run double, and the Washington rallied in the eighth inning for the second straight game to beat Pittsburgh.
Corbin (4-10) allowed one run in eight innings for Washington, which has won three in a row and six of eight.
Blue Jays 6, Red Sox 5
TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a game-ending single in the ninth inning to complete Toronto’s rally over Boston.
The Blue Jays trailed 5-4 when pinch-hitter Alejandro Kirk singled to begin the ninth against Tyler Danish (2-1). Hansel Robles gave up Bo Bichette’s tying RBI single, and Guerrero followed with his base hit. The blown save was Robles’ fifth.
Astros 9, Mets 1
NEW YORK — Kyle Tucker had a three-run homer and a stolen base, Yordan Alvarez hit his 23rd home run and Framber Valdez pitched a gem to lift the Houston Astros over the New York Mets 9-1 Tuesday night.
Alvarez reached base five times, Yuli Gurriel also homered and Alex Bregman had three hits as Houston beat the Mets for the third time in a week.
Brewers 5, Rays 3
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Brandon Woodruff struck out 10 over five innings in his return from the injured list, Andrew McCutchen and Luis Urías homered during a four-run sixth, and Milwaukee beat Tampa Bay.
Woodruff (6-3) allowed one run and two hits.
Cardinals 5, Marlins 3
ST. LOUIS — Dylan Carlson drove in a pair of runs and the St. Louis bullpen held Miami scoreless over four innings.
Cardinals starter Dakota Hudson (6-4) went five-plus innings, allowing three runs. He was lifted after issuing a leadoff walk to Jorge Soler in the sixth.
Reds 5, Cubs 3
CHICAGO — Luis Castillo struck out 11 over six shutout innings in his first win in a month, and Cincinnati beat Chicago.
Castillo (3-4) allowed five hits and walked three while throwing a career-high 123 pitches.
Rangers 8, Royals 3
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Marcus Semien homered and drove in four runs, Jon Gray pitched seven effective innings and Texas beat Kansas City.
Corey Seager hit a two-run double as the Rangers handed the last-place Royals their fourth consecutive defeat.
Semien had three hits and scored three times. His three-run homer off starter Jonathan Heasley made it 4-0 in the third.
Giants 4, Tigers 3
SAN FRANCISCO — Mike Yastrzemski hit a two-run single and made a beautiful catch in the outfield on Miguel Cabrera’s sharp liner, and the San Francisco Giants held off the Detroit Tigers 4-3 on Tuesday night.
Giants lefty Carlos Rodón (7-4) allowed one run and seven hits in six innings with four strikeouts and no walks. Rodón has permitted just two runs over his last 27 innings.
Mariners 2, Orioles 0
SEATTLE — Jesse Winker drove in two runs with a go-ahead double in the eighth, Robbie Ray allowed just one hit over seven innings and the Seattle Mariners beat the Baltimore Orioles 2-0.
Winker’s go-ahead hit came with two outs against Felix Bautista and hit the right-center field wall, driving in J.P. Crawford and Julio Rodriguez for the two-run lead.
Diamondbacks 7, Padres 6
PHOENIX — Josh Rojas scored the winning run in the ninth inning when shortstop C.J. Abrams couldn’t handle a throw at second base, and the Arizona Diamondbacks rallied from a late six-run deficit to beat the San Diego Padres 7-6.
Arizona trailed 6-0 after six innings, but scored four in the seventh and tied it with two more in the eighth.
Mark Melancon (3-6) stranded a runner at third in the ninth inning after a leadoff walk and two wild pitches, setting the stage for a dramatic finish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.