Rockies 5, Guardians 1
CLEVELAND — Colorado’s Charlie Blackmon hit his 40th leadoff homer and hit an RBI double off Cleveland’s Peyton Battenfield (0-2) in a three-run second that built a 4-0 lead.
Brenton Doyle had his first three major league hits and stole two bases as the Rockies clinched their first series win this season. Colorado, a National League-worst 8-17, lost 11 of 12 before winning its first two games of the three-game series by a combined 11-1.
Red Sox 8, Orioles 6
BALTIMORE — Jarren Duran hit a grand slam in the third and Boston withstood a five-run ninth inning by Baltimore as the Orioles’ seven-game winning streak ended.
The Red Sox led 8-1 heading into the bottom of the ninth before the Orioles rallied with a leadoff homer by Gunnar Henderson and a one-out grand slam by Cedric Mullins. Kenley Jansen came on and retired the final two hitters for his sixth save.
Astros 5, Rays 0
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Luis Garcia scattered three hits over six innings and the Houston Astros ended the Tampa Bay Rays’ 14-game, season-opening home winning streak, 5-0 on Tuesday night.
Only three teams had a longer run than the Rays, who were shut out for the first time this season and fell to 20-4 overall.
Garcia (2-2) struck out seven, walked two and allowed just one runner to reach scoring position.
Tampa Bay entered outscoring its opponents 157-64. The Rays were held homerless for the second consecutive game after going deep 48 times during an MLB-record 22 straight games with at least one homer to begin a season.
Mariners 5, Phillies 3
PHILADELPHIA — Jarred Kelenic homered among his three hits, Teoscar Hernández also went deep and Seattle opened a nine-game trip by beating Philadelphia.
Edmundo Sosa homered for the defending NL champion Phillies, who had won three in a row.
Reds 7, Rangers 6
CINCINNATI — Jonathan India hit a go-ahead, two-run single to cap a six-run eighth inning, and Cincinnati rallied from a 6-0 deficit to beat Texas.
Cincinnati won by the same score on Monday night, rallying from a 5-1 deficit.
Blue Jays 7, White Sox 0
TORONTO — José Berríos struck out a season-high nine over seven innings, Danny Jansen homered twice and Toronto extended Chicago’s losing streak to six.
Berríos (2-3) allowed four hits — all singles — and walked one in his second straight seven-inning outing. Nate Pearson and Anthony Bass finished with hitless relief as the Blue Jays won for the 14th time in 20 games.
Nationals 5, Mets 0
NEW YORK — Josiah Gray pitched six overpowering innings and batterymate Keibert Ruiz homered as Washington beat New York.
Luis García had a two-run double and Joey Meneses added a pair of RBI singles among his three hits.
Braves 7, Marlins 4
ATLANTA — Charlie Morton pitched seven strong innings, Ozzie Albies homered twice and Atlanta beat Miami.
Morton (3-2) allowed three hits and one run with two walks and nine strikeouts on a season-high 108 pitches.
Yuli Gurriel hit an inside-the-park homer in the ninth for Miami. Bryan Hoeing (0-1) gave up four runs in 3 2/3 innings in his second career start.
Tigers 4, Brewers 3
MILWAUKEE — Kerry Carpenter hit a three-run homer as Detroit beat Milwaukee to snap a four-game skid.
Detroit scored all its runs in the second inning against Eric Lauer (3-2). The Brewers have lost three straight for the first time this season.
Twins 6, Yankees 2
MINNEAPOLIS — Joe Ryan became the first five-game winner in the major leagues this season, Byron Buxton and Trevor Larnach hit two-run homers in the sixth inning and Minnesota clinched its first season series against New York since 2001.
Ryan (5-0) joined Jerry Koosman in 1979 as the only Twins pitchers to win their first five starts since the franchise moved to Minnesota for the 1961 season. Ryan allowed two runs — one earned — and seven hits in seven innings with seven strikeouts and no walks.
Cubs 6, Padres 0
CHICAGO — Justin Steele pitched three-hit ball into the sixth inning in his fourth straight win, and Chicago beat San Diego.
Yan Gomes had four of Chicago’s seven hits, including a two-run homer off Blake Snell (0-4) in the second.
Royals 5, Diamondbacks 4
PHOENIX — Scott Barlow got Christian Walker to hit into a game-ending groundout with runners on second and third, and Kansas City beat Arizona for its second win in 11 games.
Brady Singer (2-1) rebounded from three poor starts, allowing one run in six innings, and Barlow got the last five outs for his third save. The Royals tied their season high with 14 hits.
Giants 5, Cardinals 4
SAN FRANCISCO — Blake Sabol hit a game-ending two-run homer in the ninth inning and San Francisco Giants rallied past St. Louis.
With two outs and a runner on second, Sabol sent Ryan Helsley’s 1-2 offering over the wall in center field for his first career walk-off homer. Helsley (0-2) blew his third save of the year.
