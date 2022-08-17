Phillies 11, Reds 4
CINCINNATI — Rhys Hoskins homered twice and drove in five runs as Philadelphia posted the 10,000th win in franchise history, beating Cincinnati.
Philadelphia became the last of the original eight National League franchises to reach the mark. At 10,000-11,163, the Phillies are the only team among them with a losing record.
Marlins 4, Padres 3
MIAMI — Nick Fortes hit two solo homers and scored the go-ahead run in the seventh inning, leading Miami past San Diego.
Peyton Burdick hit a tiebreaking RBI double that scored Fortes, who had singled against Padres reliever Luis García (4-6) and advanced on a groundout before Burdick’s line drive bounced inside the foul line in right.
Down 3-0, the Padres tied it on Manny Machado’s three-run double in the seventh.
Red Sox 5, Pirates 3
PITTSBURGH — Nick Pivetta pitched one-hit ball over seven shutout innings for his first win since June 24, and Boston scored four runs in the first inning on their way to a victory over Pittsburgh.
The Pirates’ only hit off Pivetta came on Ben Gamel’s two-out single in the first inning on a soft liner to left-center. Pivetta (9-9) struck out six and walked three while throwing 99 pitches and retiring his last nine batters. Matt Barnes pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his third save in five chances.
Cubs 7, Nationals 5 (11 innings)
WASHINGTON — Patrick Wisdom drove in the go-ahead run in the 11th inning, and Chicago beat Washington.
Wisdom led off the inning with a double down the left-field line against Victor Arano (1-1), scoring automatic runner Willson Contreras. Wisdom then went to third on a wild pitch and scored on Seiya Suzuki’s single.
Brandon Hughes (2-1) pitched the 10th for Chicago and Mark Leiter Jr. worked the 11th for his first save.
Rays 3, Yankees 1
NEW YORK — Randy Arozarena hit a three-run homer off Nestor Cortes in the first inning and the Tampa Bay staff made it stand up, leading the Rays over the skidding New York Yankees 3-1 Tuesday night.
Starter Jeffrey Springs (5-3) and four relievers combined on a four-hitter, and the crowd of 41,083 at Yankee Stadium booed their AL East leaders at times.
Tampa Bay got only four hits while winning its fourth straight and closing within nine games of the Yankees, who lost 11 of 13 and were held to three runs or less for the seventh straight game.
Orioles 4, Blue Jays 2
TORONTO — Cedric Mullins and Adley Rutschman hit back-to-back home runs, Ramón Urías drove in the tiebreaking run in the sixth inning and Baltimore beat Toronto for its 10th win in 14 August games.
Dean Kremer (5-4) matched his career high by pitching seven innings, winning for the second time in three starts. He allowed two runs and seven hits with one walk and six strikeouts. Félix Bautista struck out a pair in the ninth for his seventh save in eight chances.
Tigers 4, Guardians 3
CLEVELAND — Rookie Kerry Carpenter homered for the second straight night and Detroit survived a wild ninth inning to defeat Cleveland.
Cleveland manager Terry Francona was ejected for arguing after the umpires ruled Myles Straw struck out with the tying run on third for the second out of the inning. .
Braves 5, Mets 0
ATLANTA — Charlie Morton was dominant on the mound, Matt Olson and Robbie Grossman went deep, and Atlanta blanked NL East-leading New York for its eighth straight win.
Morton (6-5) surrendered three hits and a walk in 6 2/3 innings, posting his fourth double-figure strikeout game of the season with 12 Ks as Atlanta pulled within 3 1/2 games of the division leaders.
Twins 9, Royals 0
MINNEAPOLIS — Sonny Gray matched his season high with 10 strikeouts and Gio Urshela had four hits as Minnesota beat Kansas City.
Gilberto Celestino homered and Luis Arraez picked up three more hits to raise his MLB-best batting average to .336. The Twins moved within a game of AL Central-leading Cleveland.
Cardinals 5, Rockies 4
ST. LOUIS — Paul Goldschmidt and Tommy Edman homered, and St. Louis scored the winning run when Tyler O’Neill was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning, edging Colorado.
Andrew Knizner and Lars Nootbaar drew walks off Dinelson Lamet (1-2) in the ninth, and Dylan Carlson reached on a bunt single to load the bases before O’Neill was plunked.
José Quintana pitched no-hit ball with two walks for five innings before allowing two runs on four consecutive hits to lead off the sixth, ending his night. Ryan Helsley (7-1) pitched a scoreless top of the ninth to lower his ERA to 0.91 in 49 2/3 innings this season.
Athletics 5, Rangers 1
ARLINGTON, Texas — Elvis Andrus homered against his former team for the first time, Shea Langeliers doubled on the first pitch he saw in the big leagues and Oakland beat Texas to end a nine-game losing streak.
Andrus, who spent his first 12 years in the majors with the Rangers before a trade to Oakland going into last season, hit a two-run shot in the seventh inning for his 8th of the season.
White Sox 4, Astros 3
CHICAGO — Yoán Moncada hit a go-ahead single in the eighth inning for the second straight game, and Chicago rallied to beat Houston.
While the showdown between AL Cy Young Award contenders Dylan Cease and Justin Verlander didn’t live up to its billing, the White Sox came away with their fifth straight win and moved within a game of AL Central leader Cleveland.
Giants 2, Diamondbacks 1
SAN FRANCISCO — Brandon Crawford hit a game-ending two-run homer off Ian Kennedy after Thairo Estrada’s two-out triple, and the San Francisco Giants rallied past the Arizona Diamondbacks 2-1 on Tuesday night.
The Giants came back against Arizona’s bullpen after D-backs ace Merrill Kelly outdueled Jakob Junis.
Christian Walker homered leading off the fourth inning for the game’s lone run until the final swing by Crawford for his sixth homer.
Kelly struck out seven with two walks and four hits over seven innings to improve to 6-3 over 14 career starts against the Giants, going 3-0 over his last four outings in the rivalry. The Arizona ace also improved to 8-1 on the road — he’s 5-0 over his last six outings away from Chase Field — and 9-4 in 16 appearances after a D-backs defeat.
