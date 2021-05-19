Giants 4, Reds 2
CINCINNATI — Anthony DeSclafani gave up one run over seven good innings, Alex Dickerson hit a three-run homer and the San Francisco Giants beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-2.
DeSclafani (4-1), who signed with the Giants after five seasons in Cincinnati, was outstanding in his first appearance back at Great American Ball Park, scattering six hits and striking out seven.
Jake McGee pitched the ninth and got the Reds in order for his 11th save.
Brandon Crawford also homered for the NL West-leading Giants, who took the first two of the four-game set with the Reds.
Luis Castillo (1-6) struck out 11 through five innings and gave up three runs, all on Dickerson’s homer.
With Crawford and Mauricio Dubón on base in the Giants fourth, Castillo threw a 1-1 changeup that Dickerson hit over the fence in right-center.
Dickerson also doubled and singled.
Jesse Winker led off the game with home run for the Reds, but they couldn’t get another runner past second base until Nick Castellanos homered in the eighth off reliever Zack Littell.
Mets 4, Braves 3
ATLANTA — Inspired by Kevin Pillar’s return to the dugout, the New York Mets got homers from Jonathan Villar and Tomás Nido, an unlikely hit from Tommy Hunter and strong performances by a string of relievers to beat the Atlanta Braves 4-3 Tuesday night.
Villar hit a two-run shot in the third inning, and Nido won it for the Mets in the ninth with a tiebreaking drive into the left-field seats off struggling Braves closer Will Smith.
One night after being struck in the face by a 95 mph fastball, Pillar brought New York’s lineup card to home plate before the game, a gesture that brought a huge sigh of relief to both teams.
With his face swollen and badly bruised, Pillar still managed a smile as he shook hands with the four umpires and Braves coach Walt Weiss, who gave him a warm pat on the shoulder.
Pillar is likely to be out for an extended period, but the injury-plagued Mets carried on just fine without him.
Austin Riley and Freddie Freeman homered for Atlanta. Marcell Ozuna tied it for the Braves with a two-out, broken-bat single in the eighth off Jeurys Familia (2-0).
But Nido pulled it out for the Mets with his second homer of the season off Smith (0-4), who had another poor outing. Edwin Diaz worked a 1-2-3 ninth for his seventh save.
Phillies 8, Marlins 3
PHILADELPHIA — Pinch-hitter Ronald Torreyes delivered a tiebreaking, two-run double in the eighth inning to lift Philadelphia.
The Marlins took a 3-1 lead when Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a two-run homer off a 100 mph fastball from Jose Alvarado in the top of the eighth. But the Phillies answered in the bottom half against relievers Dylan Floro (2-2) and John Curtiss.
Rays 13, Orioles 6
BALTIMORE — Mike Zunino hit two home runs and Tampa Bay connected five times in all for its fifth straight win.
Brett Phillips and Austin Meadows hit three-run homers in the second inning and Ji-Man Choi hit a late drive as the Rays matched their longest winning streak of the year. Tampa Bay is a season-high five games over .500 at 24-19.
Blue Jays 8, Red Sox 0
DUNEDIN, Fla. — Hyun Jin Ryu pitched seven masterful innings, light-hitting Danny Jansen played a key offensive role and Toronto beat Boston.
Ryu (4-2) scattered four hits and struck out seven. Travis Bergen, Tyler Chatwood and Rafael Dolis completed the five-hitter.
Twins 5, White Sox 4
MINNEAPOLIS — Miguel Sanó homered three times, Jorge Polanco hit a game-ending RBI single and Minnesota beat Yermín Mercedes and the Chicago White Sox.
Mercedes was the center of attention once again, one day after he hit a controversial homer in the ninth inning of Chicago’s 16-4 victory. Twins reliever Tyler Duffey was ejected for throwing behind Mercedes in the seventh, and that seemed to spark the slumping Twins.
Cubs 6, Nationals 3
CHICAGO — David Bote and Ian Happ homered, and the Chicago Cubs beat Washington.
Chicago slugger Anthony Rizzo left the game because of tightness in his lower back, but the Cubs got enough big hits to come away with another win after pounding Jon Lester the previous day in his return to Wrigley Field.
Cardinals 5, Pirates 2
ST. LOUIS — Nolan Arenado hit a two-run homer, his fourth in four games, and St. Louis beat Pittsburgh.
Tommy Edman added three singles and drove in two runs for the Cardinals, who returned home after dropping three straight at the Padres to win their fourth consecutive game this season against Pittsburgh.
Yankees 7, Rangers 4
ARLINGTON, Texas — DJ LeMahieu had a season-high three RBIs, including the tiebreaking, two-run double in New York’s big inning, and the Yankees beat Texas.
LeMahieu went the opposite way for his double down the right-field line to cap a five-run fourth that put the Yankees up 5-3. That was the first multi-RBI hit this season for LeMahieu, who added a sacrifice fly to deep center in the sixth.
Royals 2, Brewers 0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Andrew Benintendi drove in the go-ahead run with two outs in the eighth inning and Kansas City spoiled a masterful start by Milwaukee's Brandon Woodruff.
Royals starter Kris Bubic, who had been working in long relief but got a spot start when Danny Duffy headed to the injured list, threw six innings of one-hit ball.
Indians 6, Angels 5
ANAHEIM — Josh Naylor hit a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning and Cleveland snapped a four-game losing streak.
Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 14th home run for the Angels, who got bad news earlier in the day when Mike Trout was placed on the injured list with a strained right calf. The three-time AL MVP is expected to miss six to eight weeks.
Justin Upton and José Iglesias also went deep for Los Angeles.
Athletics 6, Astros 5
OAKLAND — Ramón Laureano hit two home runs, then lofted a game-ending sacrifice fly in the ninth inning as Oakland ended Houston's six-game winning streak.
Laureano pumped his left fist when his one-out flyball off Bryan Abreu (2-2) reached center field and Mark Canha scurried home from third.
Matt Chapman hit a tying double in the eighth after Canha’s sacrifice fly the previous inning.
Dodgers 9, Diamondbacks 1
LOS ANGELES — Gavin Lux hit his first career grand slam and Julio Urías pitched three-hit ball into the seventh inning as Los Angeles won for the sixth time in seven games.
Mookie Betts hit a leadoff homer and Chris Taylor added a tiebreaking, two-run shot in the fifth inning before Lux broke it open in the seventh, putting his second homer of the season into the short right field porch off Kevin Ginkel.
Nick Ahmed had an RBI double for the injury-depleted Diamondbacks, who have lost six of seven after dropping the first two in this four-game set.
Padres 2, Rockies 1 (10)
SAN DIEGO — Jorge Mateo scored from third base on Daniel Bard’s wild pitch in the bottom of the 10th inning to lift San Diego to its fifth straight win.
The Padres have won eight of their last nine. San Diego’s 26 victories tie San Francisco for the most in the majors.
Bard (1-3) threw a high pitch on a 3-2 count to Trent Grisham that sailed off the mitt of catcher Dom Nunez, sending Mateo scampering home with one out.
Tigers 5, Mariners 0
SEATTLE — Spencer Turnbull pitched the fifth no-hitter in the majors this season, sending the Detroit Tigers to a 5-0 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night.
Turnbull, who led the big leagues with 17 losses two years ago, had never gone more than seven innings in any of his previous 49 starts over three seasons. The five no-hitters through May 18 match the 1917 season for the most in baseball history by that date.
Turnbull’s no-hitter was the eighth in Tigers history and their first since Justin Verlander’s in Toronto on May 7, 2011.
The 28-year-old right-hander got a great defensive play from third baseman Jeimer Candelario in the seventh inning and then struck out Mitch Haniger in the ninth to end it. Turnbull (3-2) struck out nine and walked two.
Turnbull threw 117 pitches, 77 for strikes. Haniger was the only batter to hit the ball hard enough to threaten a base hit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.