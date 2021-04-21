White Sox 8, Indians 5
CLEVELAND — Carlos Rodón followed up his no-hitter by hanging around for five shaky innings to beat Cleveland for the second time in a week and José Abreu homered twice, leading the Chicago White Sox past the Indians 8-5 on Tuesday night.
Rodón (3-0), pitching in short sleeves despite temperatures dropping into the 30s and snow on the way, worked around five walks, giving up a homer and throwing 110 pitches.
Athletics 7, Twins 0, 1st game
Athletics 1, Twins 0, 2nd game
OAKLAND — Matt Olson hit a grand slam and Mitch Moreland homered twice to back Sean Manaea’s shutout, and Jesús Luzardo followed with his own Game 2 gem as Oakland swept a doubleheader against depleted Minnesota.
The Athletics have won 10 straight.
Luzardo (1-1) allowed two hits over 5 1/3 innings, struck out six and walked one.
Lou Trivino retired former A’s star Josh Donaldson on a called third strike to end the sixth with the tying run on third following a wild pitch. Jake Diekman finished for his first save with two runners on.
The A’s got Seth Brown’s RBI single in the fourth off right-hander José Berríos (2-2).
Although both games were only seven innings, the A’s earned shutouts in both ends of a doubleheader for the first time since Vida Blue and Catfish Hunter did so facing the Royals on Sept. 9, 1974.
In the opener, Moreland connected for a two-run homer in the second inning and a solo drive in the fourth off Matt Shoemaker (1-1).
Manaea (2-1) allowed six hits, struck out seven and walked one over seven innings, throwing 95 pitches for his second career complete game and shutout — the lefty no-hit the Red Sox at home on April 21, 2018.
Yankees 3, Braves 1
NEW YORK — The New York Yankees broke their five-game losing streak with little offense, getting a run-scoring wild pitch and bases-loaded walk from Atlanta Braves reliever Nate Jones in the eighth inning that lifted them to a 3-1 victory Tuesday night.
Orioles 7, Marlins 5
MIAMI — Trey Mancini and Freddy Galvis each hit a solo homer in the third inning, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Miami Marlins 7-5 Tuesday night.
Matt Harvey (1-1) allowed three runs in five innings for his first win since July 13, 2019, with the Angels. César Valdez retired all four batters he faced for his fourth save, and Baltimore won despite being outhit 11-9.
Nationals 3, Cardinals 2
WASHINGTON — Washington’s Yan Gomes drew a four-pitch walk from Giovanny Gallegos to force in the go-ahead run in an odd eighth inning that also featured St. Louis deploying a five-man infield, and the Nationals came back to edge the Cardinals 3-2 on Tuesday night.
Giants 10, Phillies 7
PHILADELPHIA — Buster Posey had his first multihomer game in nearly five years, Alex Dickerson and Wilmer Flores connected during a six-run eighth inning and the San Francisco Giants muscled past the Philadelphia Phillies 10-7 Tuesday night.
Red Sox 4, Blue Jays 2
BOSTON — Xander Bogaerts hit a three-run home run to back Eduardo Rodríguez in his first start at Fenway Park since 2019, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 on Tuesday night.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, postponed
Diamondbacks 5, Reds 4, 8 innings suspended
CINCINNATI — Reds reliever Lucas Sims walked in a run to give Arizona a 5-4 lead over Cincinnati in the top of the eighth inning before the game was suspended because of rain.
Play was called for the night just before the rain turned into snow at Great American Ball Park. It will resume before the teams play their regularly scheduled game on Wednesday night. Both will be regulation nine-inning games.
Andrew Young, who entered as a defensive replacement in the seventh, led off the eighth with a homer against Reds reliever Tejay Antone to tie it.
Kyle Farmer hit a two-run homer in the Cincinnati sixth off reliever Yoan López.
Cubs 3, Mets 1
CHICAGO — Jake Arrieta pitched five effective innings, Craig Kimbrel escaped a jam in the ninth and Chicago beat New York.
Arrieta allowed one run and three hits, struck out four and walked three. Wearing short sleeves on a cool, clear night — the game-time temperature was 36 degrees — Arrieta (3-1) also contributed to two runs at the plate.
Eric Sogard had two hits, scored twice and drove in a run for the Cubs.
J.D. Davis homered for New York, but also committed two throwing errors at third base — including one that brought home Chicago’s first run.
Rays 14, Royals 7
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Brandon Lowe, Austin Meadows and Mike Zunino homered and Tampa Bay pounded out 17 hits to rout Kansas City.
Meadows, Randy Arozarena and Joey Wendle had three hits each, and Manual Margot and Yoshi Tsutsugo had three RBIs apiece.
The Rays roughed up starter Brad Keller (1-2) for five runs in 1 2/3 innings.
Rich Hill allowed four runs in two innings for Tampa Bay. Andrew Kittredge (3-0) followed with a scoreless inning, and Trevor Richards pitched one-run ball over the last three innings for his first career save.
Rockies 6, Astros 2
DENVER — C.J. Cron homered and drove in five runs, Jon Gray pitched effectively into the seventh inning Colorado beat Houston.
Dom Nuñez also hit a home run for the Rockies, who snapped a nine-game losing streak to the Astros.
Carlos Correa and Aledmys Díaz had RBI doubles for the Astros, who have lost eight of nine.
Angels 6, Rangers 2
ANAHEIM — Shohei Ohtani pitched four rollercoaster scoreless innings, Mike Trout and Albert Pujols homered and Los Angeles defeated Texas.
Kurt Suzuki also went deep for the Angels, who have won six of their nine home games.
Ohtani took the mound for the first time since April 4 after dealing with a blister issue on the middle finger of his throwing hand. The right-hander allowed only one hit but was the first starting pitcher since at least 1901 to toss four shutout innings with at least six walks and seven strikeouts.
Brewers 6, Padres 0
SAN DIEGO — Corbin Burnes struck out 10 in six spotless innings, extending his dominant start to the season, and the Milwaukee Brewers blanked the short-handed San Diego Padres 6-0 on Tuesday night.
Billy McKinney homered to spark a five-run third against Chris Paddack that included a two-run double by Travis Shaw and a two-run single from Omar Narváez. McKinney also made a diving catch in left field that probably saved two runs.
Jace Peterson went deep in the ninth against his original team.
Burnes (2-1), a native of Bakersfield in Southern California, lowered his ERA to a miniscule 0.37. He gave up four hits and no walks against a lineup missing Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr.
Three relievers finished the six-hitter. San Diego has dropped six of eight.
Milwaukee batted around against Paddack (1-2) in the third. He lasted five innings, giving up five runs (four unearned) and five hits while striking out seven.
