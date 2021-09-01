Mets 6, Marlins 5, 1st game
Mets 3, Marlins 1, 2nd game
NEW YORK — Michael Conforto delivered a two-out hit that sent Javier Báez bolting home to cap a five-run rally in the ninth inning, then homered to lift New York over Miami for a pair of wins over the Marlins.
In the afternoon opener — which was the completion of a nine-inning game suspended one out into the top of the first on April 11 — Conforto’s single scored the tying run and Báez, too.
Báez earned cheers from a fanbase he insulted days earlier by sprinting home when left fielder Jorge Alfaro misplayed the ball to cap a five-run inning and give the Mets a win in the opener.
The win in the second game, which was seven innings, gave the Mets three straight victories.
Aaron Loup (4-0) earned the win, and Edwin Diaz earned his 27th save.
In the first game, Jeurys Familia (8-3) got the win. Dylan Floro (5-5) got the loss.
Phillies 12, Nationals 6
WASHINGTON — Bryce Harper hit a go-ahead single against his former team as part of a six-run sixth inning, Rafael Marchán, Andrew McCutchen and Brad Miller hit two-run homers, and Philadelphia beat Washington for its fifth straight victory.
Carter Kieboom homered for Washington, which has lost four in a row and six of seven. The Nationals completed a 7-20 August, their worst full month since going 5-16 in April 2009.
Orioles 4, Blue Jays 2
TORONTO — Keegan Akin allowed one run through five innings and won consecutive starts for the first time, Ramón Urías hit a go-ahead double in the sixth inning, and Baltimore beat Toronto.
Akin (2-8) allowed two hits, walked three, and struck out five. Cole Sulser finished in the ninth for his sixth save in eight chances.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Danny Jansen hit solo home runs for the Blue Jays, who had their three-game win streak snapped.
Rays 8, Red Sox 5
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Randy Arozarena, rookie Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays won their ninth straight game, breaking away from Boston 8-5 Tuesday night soon after Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts was pulled because of a positive COVID-19 test.
Bogaerts hit an RBI single in the first inning, but was replaced defensively in the second.
It was announced before the game that Boston reliever Hirokazu Sawamura tested positive as a virus surge that started last week continues having a daily impact on the playoff-contending Red Sox.
Athletics 9, Tigers 3
DETROIT — Matt Chapman hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the third inning and cleared the fences again in the ninth for his 23rd of the season, helping Oakland defeat Detroit.
Mark Canha homered as Oakland won its third straight after losing six in a row. The Tigers have lost four consecutive games, scoring a total of eight runs in those setbacks.
Deolis Guerra (3-1) pitched 1 1/3 perfect innings after Cole Irvin started and lasted just 4 2/3 innings, giving up three runs on seven hits and two walks.
Tarik Skubal (8-12) was roughed up, giving up six runs on seven hits and three walks over five innings.
Rangers 4, Rockies 3
ARLINGTON, Texas — Nathaniel Lowe had a home run and an RBI single among his three hits, Leody Taveras homered for the second straight game and Texas hung on to beat Colorado for its third straight win.
Jordan Lyles (7-11) won for the second time in three starts despite allowing solo homers to Sam Hilliard, C.J. Cron and Ryan McMahon. Lyles gave up six hits, struck out seven and walked one. Spencer Patton pitched a perfect ninth to earn his second save in five opportunities.
Cubs 3, Twins 1
MINNEAPOLIS — Frank Schwindel homered for the second straight game, Ian Happ added a towering homer into the third deck, and Chicago beat Minnesota.
Manuel Rodríguez (3-2) earned the win for Chicago, working two scoreless innings in relief of starter Zach Davies. Rowan Wick earned his first save of the season.
Indians 7, Royals 2
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Amed Rosario became the first player on record to go 5 for 5 with five RBIs, an inside-the-park homer and a drive over the fence, and Cleveland beat Kansas City.
Rosario had the first five RBI game of his career and matched a career high in hits. He’s the first player since at least 1920, when RBIs became an official stat, to go 5 for 5 with five RBIs and both types of homer in the same game, according to STATS.
White Sox 4, Pirates 2
CHICAGO — Yasmani Grandal and Jose Abreu homered, and five relievers combined for 4 2/3 innings of two-hit ball as Chicago doubled up Pittsburgh.
Grandal hit a solo homer to lead off the second, and Abreu hit his 28th homer in the third.
Padres 3, Diamondbacks 0
PHOENIX — Blake Snell threw seven no-hit innings for San Diego before being pulled, and pinch-hitter David Peralta blooped a single into shallow left field in the eighth Tuesday night as the Padres blanked the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-0.
The Padres were trying for the ninth no-hitter in the big leagues this season, which would have broken a record set in 1884, the first year overhand pitching was allowed.
Brewers 6, Giants 2
SAN FRANCISCO — Lorenzo Cain homered and added an RBI single, and the Milwaukee Brewers won their second straight over San Francisco, beating the Giants 6-2 on Tuesday night in a matchup of division leaders.
All-Star right-hander Brandon Woodruff struck out eight in six innings to win back-to-back starts for the first time since late June.
Mariners 4, Astros 0
SEATTLE — Abraham Toro hit a grand slam against a player he was traded for last month, connecting in the eighth inning and sending Seattle over Houston.
Toro’s homer came off former Mariners reliever Kendall Gravemen — they were part of a four-player swap on July 27.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, postponed
CINCINNATI — The St. Louis Cardinals-Cincinnati Reds game scheduled for Tuesday night has been postponed because of heavy rain. The game will be made up Wednesday as part of a split doubleheader. The first game will be the rescheduled one and start at 1:10 p.m. and the second one starts at 6:40 p.m. Both will be seven-inning games.
