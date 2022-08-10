Royals 4, White Sox 2, Game 1
White Sox 3, Royals 2, Game 2
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lenyn Sosa hit his first major league home run and Yoan Moncada also connected as the Chicago White Sox, minus injured All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson, salvaged a split of the doubleheader.
Vinnie Pasquantino homered in both games for Kansas City, becoming the 13th different Royals player to accomplish the feat.
Davis Martin (2-3) picked up the victory in the nightcap after being called up as the 27th man for the doubleheader. He allowed one run on three hits in 5 2/3 innings. Liam Hendriks earned his 23rd save in 26 opportunities.
Jonathan Heasley (1-7), who was called up as the 27th man for the Royals, allowed two solo home runs in 5 1/3 innings. He walked one and struck out five.
Phillies 4, Marlins 1
PHILADELPHIA — J.T. Realmuto homered, doubled and drove in two runs, Zack Wheeler allowed one run in six sharp innings and Philadelphia won its sixth straight.
Jean Segura also went deep for the Phillies, who have won 11 of 12 while improving to 40-19 since June 1. Philadelphia started the day in second place in the NL wild-card standings.
JJ Bleday homered for the Marlins, who have lost eight of 10.
Orioles 6, Blue Jays 5
BALTIMORE — Rougned Odor hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning, and Baltimore rallied past Toronto.
The Orioles trailed 5-3 in the sixth when the game was delayed 78 minutes because of rain. Then Baltimore cut the lead in half on Ryan Mountcastle’s RBI double in the seventh. Odor connected off Yimi Garcia (1-4) to give the Orioles the lead an inning later.
Braves 9, Reds Sox 7 (11 innings)
BOSTON — Austin Riley had a go-ahead, two-run single in the 11th inning and Atlanta rallied to beat Boston.
Riley also hit his 30th home run of the season, a towering, two-run shot over the Green Monster, and an RBI triple to help Atlanta snap its first three-game losing streak of the year.
Jarren Duran, Christian Arroyo and Tommy Pham homered for the Red Sox, who have lost three straight and five of six.
Mets 6, Reds 2
NEW YORK — Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil both homered and drove in two runs, leading Carlos Carrasco and the streaking New York Mets past the Cincinnati Reds 6-2 on Tuesday night.
Carrasco (13-4) pitched into the seventh inning and struck out nine to win his fifth straight decision and tie for the National League lead in wins.
Lindor became the first Mets shortstop with multiple 20-homer seasons when he opened the scoring with a two-run shot in the third.
Guardians 5, Tigers 2
DETROIT — Shane Bieber pitched seven dominant innings, Oscar Gonzalez drove in two runs and Cleveland Guardians got its third straight win.
Bieber (7-6) allowed just four singles and a walk while striking out eight. Amed Rosario had three hits, including two doubles, while scoring a run and driving in another.
Cleveland entered the night trailing first-place Minnesota by one game in the American League Central Division.
Nationals 6, Cubs 5
CHICAGO — Joey Meneses hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the eighth inning, Keibert Ruiz went deep twice and Washington regrouped after blowing a three-run lead to snap a six-game losing streak.
The Nationals were rolling along with a 4-1 lead, thanks to Ruiz’s solo drive in the second and three-run shot in the fourth against Marcus Stroman. Chicago scored four in the seventh to go up 5-4, capped by RBI singles by newcomer Franmil Reyes and Nico Hoerner against Kyle Finnegan (3-2).
Brewers 5, Rays 3
MILWAUKEE — Andrew McCutchen and Kolten Wong each drove in two runs and Milwaukee won for the second time in eight games.
The Brewers are 2-5 since trading four-time All-Star closer Josh Hader to San Diego last week, and have fallen out of first place in the NL Central.
Yandy Díaz hit a two-run homer for the Rays. Brewers center fielder Tyrone Taylor made a leaping catch to rob Tampa Bay’s David Peralta of a homer in the second inning.
Astros 7, Rangers 5
HOUSTON — Aledmys Díaz hit a grand slam and Houston roughed up Texas’ Martín Pérez and rallied past the Rangers.
Pérez (9-3) tied a season high by allowing seven runs in five-plus innings to snap a nine-game winning streak, the longest active string in the majors and the best of his career. He had gone 19 straight starts without a loss, with his last one coming on April 17.
Rockies 16, Cardinals 5
DENVER — Ryan McMahon hit a 495-foot homer for the longest drive by a Colorado player at Coors Field, Randal Grichuk went 5 for 5 and the Rockies ended St. Louis’ seven-game winning streak.
Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas (8-9), an All-Star this season, was tagged for 10 runs and 14 hits in just 2 2/3 innings.
Diamondbacks 6, Pirates 4
PHOENIX — Pittsburgh infielder Rodolfo Castro lost his phone on the field and the Pirates were stymied by rookie Tommy Henry in a 6-4 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night.
Henry (1-1) was sharp in his Chase Field debut, allowing a run on four hits in seven innings for his first big league win.
Padres 7, Giants 4
SAN DIEGO — Manny Machado hit a game-ending, three-run homer and Juan Soto connected for his first long ball with the San Diego Padres, who overcame a blown save by Josh Hader to beat the San Francisco Giants 7-4 on Tuesday night.
Machado capped the night in dramatic fashion with his one-out shot off Tyler Rogers (2-4), a half-inning after Hader allowed three runs to let the Giants tie it.
Mariners 1, N.Y. Yankees 0 (13 innings)
SEATTLE — Pinch-hitter Luis Torrens singled with one out in the 13th inning to score Eugenio Suárez, and the Seattle Mariners beat the New York Yankees 1-0 on Tuesday night in a game dominated by the starting pitching of Gerrit Cole and Luis Castillo.
The two aces were overpowering into the late innings before turning it over to bullpens that managed to keep the game scoreless deep into the night.
Some bad baserunning by the Yankees helped, as did a lack of execution by the Mariners as both teams had chances early in the extra frames to finally score a run.
It was the first major league game to reach the 13th inning scoreless since Tampa Bay against Detroit on Aug. 17, 2019 — before new rules were implemented in 2020 putting an automatic runner at second base to start each extra inning.
Eventually, the Mariners came through in the 13th. Cal Raleigh singled off Jonathan Loáisiga (1-3) and advanced Suárez from second to third. One out later, Sam Haggerty was intentionally walked to load the bases and Torrens lined an 0-2 pitch into right field to set off a wild, exhausted celebration.
