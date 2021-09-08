Twins 3, Indians 0
CLEVELAND — John Gant pitched five solid innings to get his first win since joining Minnesota and spoil Cleveland starter Aaron Civale’s return from injury.
Brent Rooker homered for the Twins, who have won six of seven against the Indians.
Gant (5-9) didn’t allow a run on three hits. The right-hander had been winless since May 26 for St. Louis — a span of 27 appearances. Four Twins relievers finished the combined seven-hitter with Alex Colomé working the ninth for his 13th save.
Pirates 3, Tigers 2
PITTSBURGH — Ben Gamel had a go-ahead two-run single in the sixth inning among his three hits and Pittsburgh dealt Detroit its ninth loss in 13 games.
Gamel also made an outstanding catch in left field, slamming into the fence to take away a potential extra-base hit from Derek Hill with two runners on in the sixth.
Ke’Bryan Hayes added two hits for the Pirates, who have won the first two games of the series following an 0-for-6 trip to Chicago.
Orioles 7, Royals 3
BALTIMORE — Cedric Mullins homered for the third consecutive game and Baltimore topped Kansas City.
DJ Stewart and Austin Hays also connected for Baltimore, which evened the four-game series at one apiece.
Orioles right-hander Mike Baumann (1-0) made his major league debut in the fifth inning and retired 11 of the 14 batters he faced.
Blue Jays 5, Yankees 1
NEW YORK — Marcus Semien homered again, Alejandro Kirk went deep twice and surging Toronto beat skidding New York after Yankees Gerrit Cole exited early with a hamstring injury.
Cole (14-7) was pulled in the fourth inning with left hamstring tightness. He allowed three runs, two earned, and five hits in 3 2/3 innings.
Semien extended his career high with his 38th homer and seventh against the Yankees this year It was the sixth homer in six games for Semien.
Rays 12, Red Sox 7
BOSTON — Nelson Cruz homered twice and, at 41 years old, became the oldest player in major league history to hit 30 home runs in a season, powering the Tampa Bay Rays past the Boston Red Sox 12-7 Wednesday night.
Mike Zunino also homered twice and Jordan Luplow connected for the team with the best record in the American League and the highest-scoring club in the majors.
Rays rookie Wander Franco went 0 for 4 with a walk, extending his on-base streak to 37 games and passing Mickey Mantle (1951-52) for the longest by an AL player under 21 years old.
Braves 8, Nationals 5
ATLANTA — Ozzie Albies hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer off Ryne Harper in the seventh inning, Adam Duvall took Paolo Espino deep with an early three-run shot, and Atlanta beat Washington.
Albies, who had four RBIs and went deep for the fourth straight game, put the Braves up 5-1 in the fourth with a sacrifice fly.
Luke Jackson (2-2) earned the win after replacing Tyler Matzek. Will Smith recorded his 31st save in 35 chances after facing the minimum in the ninth. Harper (0-2) took the loss.
Reds 4, Cubs 3
CHICAGO — Wade Miley pitched seven effective innings, Nick Castellanos homered and Cincinnati got a sorely needed victory, topping Chicago.
Cincinnati had dropped seven of nine to lose ground in the NL playoff race. The Reds began the day one game back of San Diego for the second wild card.
They rebounded behind Miley (12-5), who allowed one run and five hits, struck out eight and walked none.
Mets 9, Marlins 4
MIAMI — Pete Alonso hit two home runs, including the 100th of his career, and New York beat Miami to give Carlos Carrasco his first win with the team.
Alonso launched a two-run homer in the first inning for No. 100 and later added a solo shot. Alonso’s long ball in the ninth gave him 32 this season.
Brewers 10, Phillies 0
MILWAUKEE — Eric Lauer allowed four hits in seven innings to lead Milwaukee over Philadelphia.
Avisaíl García hit a two-run homer in his return to the lineup and Eduardo Escobar knocked in three runs as the Brewers maintained their franchise-record 11-game lead in the NL Central over the Cincinnati Reds. Kolten Wong and Christian Yelich added two RBIs each.
Astros 5, Mariners 4
HOUSTON — Carlos Correa drove in the winning run in the 10th inning after Alex Bregman tied the game in the ninth, and Houston rallied past Seattle.
Correa greeted Yohan Ramirez (1-3) with a ground-rule double to right-center, scoring Yuli Gurriel, who started the inning at second. Bregman had tied it with a two-run home run off Paul Sewald in the bottom of the ninth.
Giants 12, Rockies 3
DENVER — Logan Webb pitched effectively for seven innings, Mike Yastrzemski homered and Steve Duggar had two triples among his three hits as NL West-leading San Francisco routed Colorado.
Brandon Crawford added three hits and an RBI. All of Duggar’s hits went for extra bases and he drove in three runs. Yastrzemski added a run-scoring single in the ninth, finishing with three RBIs and helping San Francisco to its fifth win in six games.
Rangers 3, Diamondbacks 1
PHOENIX — Jordan Lyles pitched seven smooth innings in relief, Jason Martin hit a two-run single and the Texas Rangers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-1 on Tuesday night.
It’s a rare three-game winning streak for the last-place Rangers. They’ll try to tie their season high of four straight wins on Wednesday.
White Sox 6, Athletics 3
OAKLAND — Gavin Sheets hit a go-ahead RBI single in the fifth, Cesar Hernandez added a two-run single in the same inning, and the AL Central-leading Chicago White Sox beat the stumbling Oakland Athletics 6-3 on Tuesday night.
Jimmy Lambert (1-1) allowed three hits over five solid innings for his first major league win in his third career start and six appearance as Chicago matched its season-high of 22 games above .500 (80-58).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.