Cardinals 5, Padres 4
SAN DIEGO — Brendan Donovan hit a grand slam in the seventh inning to lead Albert Pujols and the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals to a victory against the San Diego Padres, snapping a three-game losing streak.
Pujols remained at 698 career homers, although he did drive two balls to deep left field, one for a single and one for an out on the warning track. The next stop in his pursuit of the 700-homer club is Dodger Stadium, where the Cardinals open a three-game series on Friday.
Manny Machado hit his 30th homer for the Padres, who had won five in a row.
Yankees 5, Red Sox 4 (10)
NEW YORK — Aaron Judge fell a few feet short of a record-tying 61st homer, hitting a 404-foot drive caught just in front of the center-field wall, and the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox on Josh Donaldson’s 10th-inning single.
New York clinched its sixth straight playoff berth.
Judge had walked three times and struck out once before he came to the plate with the score tied 4-all in the ninth. The crowd of 43,123 was on its feet for every pitch, and Judge drove a 2-2 fastball from Matt Barnes just to the right of straightaway center.
The ball left the bat at 113 mph, and fans waited in anticipation as Judge jogged toward first base. But they groaned in unison as Kiké Hernández made the catch a step in front of the fence.
Giancarlo Stanton hit a two-run homer for the Yankees.
Royals 4, Twins 1
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jonathan Heasley pitched six innings of two-hit ball, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Minnesota Twins 4-1 on Thursday to complete their three-game series sweep.
Edward Oliveras and Drew Waters homered for Kansas City. Salvador Perez also drove in a run, extending his streak to seven straight games with an RBI.
Heasley (4-8) allowed one run, struck out three and walked two. Brad Keller got three outs for his first career save.
Giants 3, Rockies 0
DENVER — Mike Yastrzemski homered and John Brebbia pitched an inning in his second start of the series, helping the Giants complete a four-game sweep.
Brebbia was followed by five relievers in the 10-hit shutout. Jharel Cotton (3-2) pitched 2.2 innings for the win in his first big league appearance since he was claimed off waivers from Minnesota on Sunday. Camilo Doval got three outs for his 24th save.
Brebbia also worked a scoreless inning when he got the start for Tuesday night’s 6-3 victory. He became the first Giants pitcher to start twice in the same series since Dominic Leone against San Diego last September.
San Francisco pulled off its first sweep of at least four games against the Rockies since July 15-17, 2019.
Mariners 9, Athletics 5
OAKLAND — Julio Rodríguez doubled and scored before leaving with lower back tightness, and the Mariners avoided a three-game sweep.
Rodríguez slowly walked off the field with a trainer in the bottom half of the first inning. He recently missed three games in Anaheim with a lower back issue.
Jarred Kelenic homered and doubled for Seattle in his first game since being called up from Triple-A Tacoma. Adam Frazier had three RBIs, and Matthew Boyd (2-0) pitched two innings for the win.
Cubs 3, Pirates 2
PITTSBURGH — Cubs rookie Hayden Wesneski had an immaculate inning in his second major league start.
Wesneski (2-1) permitted two runs and five hits in 6.1 innings in his fourth appearance in the majors.
Wesneski had an immaculate inning in the fifth when he struck out the side on nine pitches. He fanned the three hitters at the bottom of the order: Jack Suwinski, Zack Collins and Jason Delay.
Brewers 5, Reds 1
CINCINNATI — Kolten Wong hit a career-high three homers and drove in five runs, leading Brandon Woodruff and Milwaukee to the victory.
Wong hit a two-run drive in the second inning against Hunter Greene (4-13). He hit another two-run shot in the sixth off Dauri Moreta and a solo drive in the eighth against Joel Kuhnel. Wong has 15 homers and 46 RBIs on the season.
The second-place Brewers (80-70) opened a four-game set against lowly Cincinnati with their second straight win.
Rays 10, Blue Jays 5
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Wander Franco had three RBIs and Jonathan Aranda homered, powering Tampa Bay to the win in the opener of a big four-game series between playoff contenders.
Randy Arozarena had three hits and drove in two runs for the Rays, who were coming off a three-game series in which they were swept by Houston and scored just twice. Ryan Yarbrough (3-8) got the win.
Tampa Bay (83-67) pulled within one game of Toronto (84-66) for the top spot in the AL wild-card standings. Seattle (82-67) is in third, four games ahead of Baltimore.
Orioles 2, Astros 0
BALTIMORE — Kyle Bradish came within one out of his first career shutout, outpitching Justin Verlander in a stellar performance and leading Baltimore to the victory.
Bradish (4-7) struck out 10 and walked none. He departed after Jeremy Pena’s two-out single in the ninth, and Felix Bautista struck out Aledmys Díaz for his 15th save.
Trey Mancini went 0 for 3 in his first game back at Camden Yards since the Orioles traded him to Houston on Aug. 1, and the Astros failed in their first attempt at earning their 100th victory this season.
Phillies 1, Braves 0
PHILADELPHIA — Ranger Suárez pitched six sparkling innings, and the Phillies continued their push toward the club’s first playoff berth in a decade.
Matt Vierling knocked in the only run in the game with a second-inning sacrifice fly.
Suárez allowed five hits, struck out four and walked two. Zach Eflin got five outs before José Alvarado finished the six-hitter for his second save.
Guardians 4, White Sox 2
CHICAGO — Shane Bieber pitched two-run ball into the eighth inning, and the Guardians beat the White Sox for a three-game series sweep.
Cleveland opened a seven-game lead over Chicago in the AL Central with its 15th win in 18 games. The Guardians (83-67) are going for the franchise’s first division title since 2018.
Bieber (12-8) earned his fourth straight win. The 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner allowed seven hits, struck out five and walked none in 7.2 innings.
