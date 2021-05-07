Astros 7, Yankees 4
NEW YORK — José Altuve responded to jeering fans by marking his 31st birthday with a go-ahead, three-run homer off Chad Green in the eighth inning, and the Houston Astros beat the New York Yankees to avoid a three-game sweep.
Booed throughout the series by fans getting to express their anger directly at the Astros since their cheating scandal en route to the 2017 World Series title was exposed, Altuve turned on a shoulder-high 96 mph 3-2 pitch and drove it over the left-field scoreboard for a 5-3 lead. Gleyber Torres made an incredible, daring dash for the Yankees, scoring from first base on an infield single, but New York’s five-game winning streak ended.
Red Sox 12, Tigers 9
BOSTON — Franchy Cordero came off the bench with three hits to snap an 0-for-25 slump, then brought home the winning run in the eighth with the help of Detroit’s fourth error, and Boston Red Sox held on after blowing three previous leads.
Braves 3, Nationals 2
WASHINGTON — Ehire Adrianza made the most of a rare start on a day off for slumping NL MVP Freddie Freeman, providing a nice defensive play and a two-run single to back Drew Smyly’s strong outing, leading Atlanta past Washington.
Atlanta swept Washington for the first time since 2014.
Rangers 4, Twins 3 (10)
MINNEAPOLIS — Willie Calhoun singled in the winning run in the 10th inning and Texas dropped Minnesota to 0-7 in extra innings.
Joey Gallo and Jonah Heim homered for the Rangers. They have won three straight — all in the series — and are 4-0 in extra innings.
Phillies 2, Brewers 0
PHILADELPHIA — Zack Wheeler struck out eight and in a three-hitter and Alex Bohm homered to help Philadelphia beat Milwaukee for a four-game sweep.
Mets 4, Cardinals 1
ST. LOUIS — Taijuan Walker allowed one hit in seven innings and New York scored three runs on bases-loaded walks to beat St. Louis.
Indians 4, Royals 0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Triston McKenzie pitched one-hit ball into the sixth inning and Cleveland beat Kansas City to complete a four-game sweep.
Blue Jays 10, Athletics 4
OAKLAND — Randal Grichuk homered, doubled and drove in five runs and Toronto beat Oakland to split of the four-game series after dropping the first two games against the AL West leader.
Marlins 3, Diamondbacks 1
MIAMI — Adam Duvall hit a tiebreaking homer in the seventh inning, five pitchers combined on a five-hitter and Miami beat Arizona for its first sweep of the season.
Rays 8, Angels 3
ANAHEIM — Mike Zunino homered, Brett Phillips had two hits during a seven-run eighth inning and Tampa Bay rallied to beat Los Angeles.
The Angels capped one of the most stunning days in franchise history by blowing a late three-run lead as Tampa Bay completed a four-game sweep. Los Angeles began the day with a surprising move when they cut Albert Pujols, abruptly ending the 41-year-old superstar slugger’s decade-long tenure with the team.
Zunino began the rally quickly with a solo shot to left field off Mike Mayers (1-2) in the seventh. The Rays then broke it open in the eighth, sending 12 batters to the plate and getting six hits off three pitchers.
