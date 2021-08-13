Mets 4, Nationals 1, 1st game
Mets 5, Nationals 4, 2nd game
NEW YORK — Pete Alonso hit a game-ending homer with one out in the seventh inning and New York recovered from a blown lead to sweep its doubleheader against Washington.
The Mets won the opener 4-1 as Brandon Nimmo homered and drove in four runs and Marcus Stroman took a shutout into the sixth.
New York took a 4-1 lead, too, into the seventh of the second game before the Nationals rallied against Trevor May and Jeurys Familia (6-2). A run-scoring wild pitch by Familia and Andrew Stevenson’s two-out, two-run single tied it.
Alonso finished it off against Kyle Finnegan (4-4) with his 25th homer.
Stroman (8-11) allowed one run and three hits in 5 1/3 innings of the opener. Nimmo hit a three-run homer in the second against Sean Nolin (0-1) and singled in the fourth to make it 4-0.
Cardinals 7, Pirates 6
PITTSBURGH — Six St. Louis relievers combined to allow three runs in seven innings, Paul DeJong and Lars Nootbaar homered, and the Cardinals hung on to complete a three-game sweep of Pittsburgh.
Cardinals starter Wade LeBlanc exited with left elbow pain. He gave up three runs on three hits in two innings.
DeJong and pinch-hitter Nootbaar hit fourth-inning two-run homers off JT Brubaker (4-12). Colin Moran homered twice for the Pirates.
Athletics 17, Indians 0
CLEVELAND — Mitch Moreland homered twice, Chris Bassitt posted his AL-leading 12th win and the Oakland Athletics routed the Cleveland Indians 17-0 on Thursday for their seventh straight victory.
By the end, the only drama involved Matt Chapman, who walked in his first five plate appearances for Oakland. With a chance to tie the major league record for walks in a game, he struck out swinging in the ninth.
Matt Canha and Starling Marte each drove in three runs and Chapman scored three times as the Athletics moved a season-high 18 games over .500.
Brewers 17, Cubs 4
CHICAGO — Luis Urías tied a major league record with five extra-base hits and Manny Piña drove in six runs as Milwaukee routed Chicago.
Urías homered in the seventh and ninth innings. He also hit three doubles, drove in five runs and scored five. He became the 16th player with five extra-base hits in a game, and the first since San Francisco’s Alex Dickerson last year.
Piña had a grand slam and a two-run homer. Jace Peterson added five hits, including a home run, as the NL Central leaders completed a four-game sweep.
Cubs All-Star Kyle Hendricks (13-5) got tagged for a career-worst nine runs in four-plus innings and matched a season high with 11 hits.
Tigers 6, Orioles 4
BALTIMORE — Renato Núñez homered in his return to Baltimore and the Detroit Tigers beat the Orioles 6-4 on Thursday as Miguel Cabrera sat out while one homer shy of 500.
Cabrera can now go for that milestone at home after the Tigers finished their road trip with a three-game sweep in Baltimore. Victor Reyes and Robbie Grossman also homered for Detroit.
The Orioles have lost eight in a row.
Matt Manning (3-5) allowed three runs and eight hits in six innings for Detroit, equaling the longest start of his debut season. Kyle Funkhouser followed in relief, and Michael Fulmer pitched two scoreless innings for his seventh save in nine chances.
Rays 8, Red Sox 1
BOSTON — Wander Franco hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the sixth inning, Drew Rasmussen threw four strong innings in a spot start for Tampa Bay and the Rays added to their lead in the AL East with an 8-1 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Thursday.
Mike Zunino added a three-run homer in the eighth, driving the ball well over the Green Monster and out of Fenway Park, as the Rays took two of three games at second-place Boston and extended their lead in the AL East to five games.
Kevin Kiermaier went 3 for 3 with a walk and scored twice for Tampa Bay, which rebounded from a blowout loss a night earlier with its sixth win in seven games against Boston.
Mariners 3, Rangers 1
SEATTLE — Marco Gonzales pitched a two-hitter, J.P. Crawford and Jake Fraley homered and Seattle beat Texas.
Gonzales (4-5) allowed Charlie Culberson’s homer in the second inning, followed by Jason Martin’s single. He retired Andy Ibanez on a groundout, then faced the minimum number of batters over the final seven innings.
The left-hander struck out nine in his 108-pitch gem.
Mike Foltynewicz (2-11) allowed three runs in seven innings for the Rangers.
Reds 12, Braves 3
ATLANTA — Jesse Winker hit a grand slam in the second inning, the Reds added four more homers, and Cincinnati snapped a three-game skid with an 12-3 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Thursday night.
Winker’s 24th homer, the second grand slam of his career, cleared the wall in right field to give the Reds a 4-1 lead after singles by Tyler Naquin and pitcher Vladimir Gutiérrez and a walk to Jonathan India.
The loss dropped Atlanta, which had won three straight and eight of 10, one game behind first-place Philadelphia and into third place in the NL East.
Chicago White Sox 9, N.Y. Yankees 8
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Tim Anderson hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning into the cornfield to end the Field of Dreams game in cinematic fashion, as the Chicago White Sox outslugged the New York Yankees 9-8 Thursday night in the first Major League Baseball game in Iowa.
Anderson, who was clearly having as much fun as anyone in attendance and had an earlier RBI double, danced his way around the bases and wiggled his hands around his neck as he headed for home and the celebratory dousing at the plate from his teammates.
That sent the crowd of 7,832 back through the corn and to their cars after a light and fireworks show at the made-from-scratch stadium next to the filming site of the beloved 1989 movie starring Kevin Costner. Even the Yankees fans who made the trek could hardly have headed home anything but happy with the experience.
Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton each hit two-run homers for the Yankees in the top of the ninth off All-Star closer Liam Hendriks, as the movie-themed throwback event became a home run hitting contest into the cornfield.
This was precisely the thrill many players hoped aloud for prior to the night. There were eight longballs in all, two by Judge.
And it had a Hollywood finish, too, with the game-saving shot by Anderson. So what if it was more from “The Natural” than “Field of Dreams”?
Angels 6, Blue Jays 3
ANAHEIM — Shohei Ohtani pitched six innings of three-hit ball to win his third consecutive start, and he also doubled and scored an early run in Los Angeles' win over Toronto.
Ohtani (7-1) issued three walks and threw two wild pitches. He allowed just two runs and struck out six.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. faced Ohtani’s pitching for the first time in their careers, and the majors’ No. 2 home run hitter went 1 for 2 with a bouncing single, a walk and a strikeout.
Jared Walsh and Kurt Suzuki drove in two runs apiece to back Ohtani.
José Berríos (8-6) yielded six runs on eight hits for the Blue Jays. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. homered for the second straight game, and Teoscar Hernández and Randal Grichuk drove in runs in the fourth.
Diamondbacks 12, Padres 3
PHOENIX — Yu Darvish left a rocky start early with lower back tightness, and Arizona took advantage to beat San Diego.
Pavin Smith had four RBIs and Caleb Smith pitched 5 1/3 quality innings of relief for the last-place Diamondbacks.
Darvish (7-7) exited in the third. He gave up five runs on six hits and a walk through 2 2/3 innings, striking out four.
Carson Kelly and Josh Rojas both had four hits, which set a career high for Kelly and tied one for Rojas. Arizona finished with 15 hits.
Giants 7, Rockies 0
SAN FRANCISCO — LaMonte Wade Jr. hit a three-run homer after pitcher Logan Webb added a two-run single to help his winning cause, and MLB-leading San Francisco beat Colorado for its fifth straight win.
Alex Dickerson hit an RBI double and Curt Casali doubled in a run for San Francisco.
Webb (6-3) struck out eight over six scoreless innings and allowed three hits for his fifth straight victory.
