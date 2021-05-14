Cardinals 2, Brewers 0
MILWAUKEE— St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty became the major leagues’ first seven-game winner this year with a victory over Milwaukee as the Brewers’ Corbin Burnes extended his streak to 58 consecutive strikeouts before his first walk.
Flaherty (7-0) allowed four hits in six innings, struck out six and walked two to help the Cardinals win a three-game series that featured dominant starting pitching.
Blue Jays 8, Braves 4
ATLANTA — Bo Bichette hit a go-ahead, two-run double in the ninth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied yet again to beat Atlanta 8-4 on Thursday and sweep six games from the Braves this season.
Atlanta outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. left in the seventh inning after jamming his left ankle. X-rays were negative.
Nationals 5, Phillies 1
WASHINGTON — Josh Bell and Kyle Schwarber hit two-run homers in the first inning, Patrick Corbin continued his resurgence with seven solid innings and Washington beat Philadelphia to end a four-game slide.
Tigers 4, Royals 3
DETROIT — Michael Fulmer shut down Kansas City’s ninth-inning rally for his second save, and Detroit extended the Royals’ losing streak to 11 games.
Detroit led 4-1 entering the ninth, but Kansas City scored twice of Gregory Soto on a groundout by Carlos Santana and an RBI single from Salvador Perez. Fulmer relieved Soto and got a popout from Jorge Soler and struck out Andrew Benintendi swinging to end it.
White Sox 4, Twins 2
CHICAGO — Tim Anderson and Jake Lamb homered, Billy Hamilton made a leaping catch at the wall to end a bases-loaded threat and Chicago beat Minnesota for its sixth straight win. Lance Lynn (4-1) struck out nine in five innings for Chicago, which has won seven of eight while sweeping two straight series.
Giants 3, Pirates 1
PITTSBURGH — Anthony DeSclafani allowed one hit over five scoreless innings and Steven Duggar hit his first home run in nearly two years to lead the San Francisco Giants past Pittsburgh 3-1.
Rays 9, Yankees 0
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Rich Hill joined Cy Young and Nolan Ryan as the only pitchers to strike out nine against the Yankees at age 41 or older, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat coronavirus-impacted New York 9-0 Thursday night to avoid getting swept in a three-game series.
Red Sox 8, Athletics 1
BOSTON — Xander Bogaerts and Bobby Dalbec each hit a two-run home run, and the Boston Red Sox avoided a sweep with an 8-1 win over the Oakland Athletics.
Astros 4, Rangers 3 (11)
HOUSTON — Myles Straw scored on a wild pitch in the 11th inning to give Houston a win over Texas.
After the Rangers loaded the bases with an intentional walk to Alex Bregman that brought up Chas McCormick, reliever Brett Martin (0-1) uncorked a 1-2 pitch that bounced away, and Straw raced home from third.
Brooks Raley (1-2) stranded runners at the corners in the top of the inning to earn the win. José Altuve gave the Astros a 3-2 lead in the second with a three-run double down the left-field line.
Rockies 13, Reds 8
DENVER — Josh Fuentes homered for the second straight game to back seven shutout innings from Chi Chi Gonzalez, and Colorado held on against Cincinnati.
Gonzalez (2-1) scattered four hits in his longest outing of the season. He struck out two, walked one and was pulled after 88 pitches.
Jonathan India and pinch-hitter Tyler Stephenson homered late for the Reds. Luis Castillo (1-5), the Reds’ opening day starter, allowed eight runs and 10 hits in 3 2/3 innings. He is 0-4 in his last six starts.
Marlins 5, Diamondbacks 1
PHOENIX — Trevor Rogers pitched six strong innings and Jesús Aguilar had three more hits to lead Miami over Arizona.
Rogers (5-2) has been one of the top rookies in the National League. He allowed one run and four hits with seven strikeouts and two walks.
Miguel Rojas, Corey Dickerson and Adam Duvall each had two hits and an RBI for the Marlins, who earned a split of the four-game series.
Indians 4, Mariners 2
SEATTLE — Zach Plesac came within six outs of ending Cleveland’s 40-year no-hitter drought, keeping Seattle hitless into the eighth inning to spoil the anticipated debuts of Seattle prospects Jarred Kelenic and Logan Gilbert.
Plesac's bid ended when J.P. Crawford led off the eighth inning with a line-drive single that just cleared the glove of leaping shortstop Amed Rosario. Plesac (3-3) lost the shutout moments later when Dylan Moore hit a two-run homer. That sent the Indians’ bullpen into a frenzy to get ready.
Emmanuel Clase walked three straight batters with two outs in the ninth to load the bases. Cleveland manager Terry Francona brought in Bryan Shaw, who struck out Luis Torrens for his first save.
Gilbert (0-1) lasted four innings, throwing 71 pitches and struck out five.
