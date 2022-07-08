Astros 5, Royals 2
HOUSTON — Justin Verlander got his MLB-leading 11th win, Yordan Alvarez hit his 26th homer and the Houston Astros beat the Kansas City Royals 5-2 on Thursday.
Jose Altuve added a homer and three RBIs for the Astros, who bounced back after a 7-4 loss Wednesday night that snapped an eight-game winning streak. Houston took three of four from Kansas City.
Verlander (11-3) grinded through six innings, allowing seven hits and two runs — one earned — with eight strikeouts to lower his ERA to 2.00 in his remarkable return from Tommy John surgery.
Kris Bubic (1-6) yielded four hits and three runs while tying a career high with six walks in 5 1/3 innings for his second straight loss.
Pirates 4, Reds 2, 1st game
Reds 5, Pirates 1, 2nd game
CINCINNATI — Jonathan India hit a go-ahead single, Brandon Drury added a two-run triple in the nightcap and Cincinnati split a doubleheader with Pittsburgh.
India snapped a 1-1 tie with his two-out single in the seventh inning off Bryse Wilson, which followed an error by second baseman Josh VanMeter that allowed Nick Senzel to reach. Drury followed against reliever Chris Stratton and hit a line drive that eluded right fielder Ben Gamel’s diving effort and rolled to the wall for a triple.
Pittsburgh won the opener behind rookie starter Roansy Contreras, who allowed one run in six innings.
Michael Chavis hit a tiebreaking two-run double and Diego Castillo homered to back Contreras (3-2), who allowed four hits and one run with one walk and seven strikeouts. David Ednar worked the ninth for his 14th save.
Phillies 5, Nationals 3
PHILADELPHIA — Darick Hall homered, doubled and drove in two runs, and Philadelphia took two of three from last-place Washington.
Nick Nelson (3-1) gave up one hit in two scoreless innings in relief of starter Bailey Falter. Seranthony Dominguez worked a perfect ninth for his third save in four chances.
The Phillies went ahead with three runs in the third off Joan Adon (1-12).
Luis García had a pair of doubles and an RBI before leaving the game in the seventh inning with a possible injury, and Juan Soto had two hits and drove in a run for the Nationals.
Mets 10, Marlins 0
NEW YORK — J.D. Davis hit his first major league grand slam, James McCann had a three-run homer and New York routed Miami behind a strong start from Trevor Williams.
Davis set a career high with five RBIs and Williams (2-5) pitched seven innings of two-hit ball as the NL East leaders won easily in the opener of a four-game series.
Starling Marte and Davis each had three of New York’s 12 hits. Davis also scored three times and combined with McCann to give the Mets eight RBIs from the bottom two spots in their batting order.
Yankees 6, Red Sox 5
BOSTON — Josh Donaldson hit a grand slam, Aaron Hicks homered on the next pitch and New York held on to beat Boston despite a pair of home runs from Red Sox All-Star candidate Rafael Devers
The Yankees staked Gerrit Cole (8-2) to a 5-0 lead in the third. But he gave up Devers’ two-run shot in the bottom half and his three-run shot in the fifth. Cole was charged with five runs on five hits and three walks while striking out seven. Clay Holmes pitching the ninth for his 16th save.
Cardinals 3, Braves 2 (11 innings)
ATLANTA — Dylan Carlson hit a tiebreaking single in the top of the 11th inning, and St. Louis snapped a four-game skid with a win over Atlanta.
Nolan Gorman singled to begin the 11th and advance placement runner Nolan Arenado to third. Carlson’s single glanced off the glove of second baseman Phil Gosselin, and the Cardinals led 3-2.
Spencer Strider dominated with a career-high 12 strikeouts in six innings for the Braves. He allowed two hits, no runs and two walks.
Tigers 2, White Sox 1
CHICAGO — Rookie Beau Brieske tossed two-hit ball into the seventh inning while outpitching Dylan Cease, Javier Báez homered and Detroit hung on beat Chicago, running its winning streak to five games
Pinch-hitter Spencer Torkelson had an RBI single in the ninth to give Detroit a two-run lead. Chicago made it interesting in the bottom half against closer Gregory Soto, who earned his 17th save in 19 chances.
Rockies 4, Diamondbacks 3
PHOENIX — Randal Grichuk doubled to score Jose Iglesias with the go-ahead run in the ninth inning, and the Colorado Rockies defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-3 Thursday night.
Iglesias led off the ninth inning with a sharp single to left against Mark Melancon (3-7). Grichuk’s drive into the gap was missed by diving center fielder Alek Thomas. Iglesias just beat the throw home with a headfirst slide. The Diamondbacks lost in the ninth inning for the second straight day after being tied after eight innings.
Mariners 8, Blue Jays 3
SEATTLE — Dylan Moore homered — with an assist from left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. — and Marco Gonzalez gave up two earned runs and pitched into the seventh inning, leading the Seattle Mariners to an 8-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday night.
Cal Raleigh and Eugenio Suarez also homered and drove in three runs for Seattle. But, Moore’s unusual home run was the highlight.
Padres 2, Giants 1 (10 innings)
SAN DIEGO — San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar collapsed as he was trying to walk off the field after a scary collision with rookie shortstop C.J. Abrams during a 2-1, 10-inning victory over the San Francisco Giants on Thursday night.
Profar was eventually strapped onto a stretcher, his neck in a brace, and driven off the field on a cart as his teammates watched from a few feet away. Profar pumped his right fist to acknowledge the cheers of the crowd and appeared to be smiling. He was taken to a hospital and no update was immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.