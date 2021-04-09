Mets 3, Marlins 2
NEW YORK — Jeff McNeil launched a tying homer in the bottom of the ninth inning on his 29th birthday and the New York Mets were handed the winning run on a disputed hit by pitch for a victory over the Miami Marlins in front of the first crowd at Citi Field in 557 days.
With the bases loaded and one out, a scuffling Michael Conforto appeared to stick out his right elbow pad just enough to get it grazed by a 1-2 breaking ball from closer Anthony Bass that looked to be in the strike zone.
Plate umpire and crew chief Ron Kulpa ruled Conforto was hit by the pitch, and he headed toward first base as Luis Guillorme scored as the Mets celebrated a bizarre comeback win in their home opener.
Cubs 4, Pirates 2
PITTSBURGH — Jayy Baez hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the sixth inning, and the Chicago Cubs’ struggling offense came to life in a win over Pittsburgh.
Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo also homered as the Cubs pounded out a season-high 11 hits against Tyler Anderson (0-2) and four relievers.
Red Sox 7, Orioles 3
BALTIMORE — Eduardo Rodríguez won in his return from heart inflammation that caused him to miss the 2020 season, allowing three runs over five innings Thursday to lead the Boston Red Sox over Baltimore in the Orioles’ home opener.
Rafael Devers and Kiké Hernández homered for the Red Sox..
Rockies 7, Diamondbacks 3
DENVER — Jon Gray took a no-hit bid into the seventh inning and got his first win of the season, pitching the Colorado Rockies over the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Gray (1-0) allowed three runners through six innings, helped in the sixth when third baseman Ryan McMahon made a barehanded grab of Tim Locastro’s grounder and threw out the speedy batter by a half-step.
Cardinals 3, Brewers 1
ST. LOUIS — Nolan Arenado hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the eighth inning of his home debut with the Cardinals, lifting St. Louis over the Milwaukee Brewers as fans returned to Busch Stadium for the first time since 2019.
Twins 10, Mariners 2
MINNEAPOLIS — Mitch Garver, Byron Buxton and Luis Arraez hit home runs to back another strong start by José Berríos, providing the Minnesota fans plenty to cheer for in their return to Target Field as the Twins beat the Seattle Mariners.
White Sox 6, Royals 0
CHICAGO — Lance Lynn pitched a five-hitter for the first complete game and shutout in the major leagues this season, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals on a rainy Thursday.
Yermín Mercedes kept up his scorching start with a 485-foot homer.
Astros 6, Athletics 2
HOUSTON — Carlos Correa, Yordan Alvarez and Jose Altuve homered as the Houston Astros kept up their hot start by treating the home crowd to a 6-2 win over the Oakland Athletics on Thursday night in the first game with fans at Minute Maid Park since 2019.
Houston is 6-1 this season, tied for the best seven-game start in franchise history. Five of the team’s wins have come against the Athletics after a sweep in Oakland to start the season. The Astros have outscored Oakland 41-11 this season.
They received a warm welcome from a boisterous crowd of 21,765 in the first game in Houston with fans since Game 7 of the 2019 World Series, which they lost to the Washington Nationals. Capacity was limited to 50% because of coronavirus restrictions.
It was a welcome respite from the reception they received on a six-game trip to start the season. The road crowds inundated the team with incessant boos and chants of "cheaters" in the first chance to berate the Astros since their sign-stealing scheme was revealed in January 2020.
