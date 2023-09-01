Tigers 4, Yankees 3
DETROIT — Gleyber Torres’ throwing error in the 10th inning gave Detroit a win against the New York Yankees, allowing the Tigers to salvage the series finale.
The Yankees were trying for their first four-game winning streak of the season since May 27-30. Instead the Yankees suffered their ninth walk-off loss of the season.
Down 3-0 in the ninth, Anthony Volpe tied the game with a three-run homer to right off Tigers closer Alex Lange to become the first Yankees rookie to reach 20 homers and 20 stolen bases in a season. He is the 15th rookie with a 20-homer, 20-stolen base season, and the second this year with Arizona’s Corbin Carroll.
Beau Brieske (1-2) retired the Yankees in order in the top of the 10th and Jonathan Loáisiga (0-1) pitched the bottom of the inning for New York.
Miguel Cabrera grounded out and the Yankees intentionally walked rookie Parker Meadows. Zack Short grounded back to Loáisiga, who threw to Torres for the force at second, but his throw to first sailed past DJ LeMahieu, allowing Kerry Carpenter to score from second as the Tigers ended a five-game losing streak.
Marlins 6, Nationals 1
WASHINGTON — Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a three-run homer, and the Miami Marlins defeated the Washington Nationals in the opener of a four-game series.
Jake Burger added his 28th home run of the season for Miami, which climbed back to .500 after losing eight of 10. The Marlins (67-67) entered three games behind San Francisco for the NL’s final wild card.
Braxton Garrett (8-5) and three relievers combined on a three-hitter.
Miami’s Luis Arraez singled twice, raising his major league-leading average to .349. With his 47th multihit game, Arraez tied Seattle’s Julio Rodríguez for third, trailing Atlanta’s Ronald Acuña Jr. at 57 and the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman at 54.
Giants 7, Padres 2
SAN DIEGO — Mike Yastrzemski homered and drove in two runs for the San Francisco Giants, who beat the sloppy, listless San Diego Padres to open a one-game lead over Arizona for the NL’s third wild-card spot.
Opener Jakob Junis and three relievers combined on a seven-hitter. The Giants were up 7-0 before the Padres got their first hit, a single by Matthew Batten with two outs in the fifth off former Padres pitcher Sean Manaea (5-5).
Yastrzemski had an RBI single in the third, when the Giants scored six runs, five of them unearned due to two errors by first baseman Matthew Batten. The Padres had three errors overall, tying their season high.
The Giants sent 10 batters to the plate in the third and had five hits and a sacrifice fly to go along with Batten’s two errors. Blake Sabol had an RBI double while Joc Pederson, Yastrzemski and Wade Meckler had run-scoring singles.
Yastrzemski homered to left off Matt Waldron leading off the fifth for a 7-0 lead. It was his 12th.
(0) comments
