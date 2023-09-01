Yankees Tigers Baseball

Associated Press

The Detroit Tigers celebrate their 10th-inning victory against the New York Yankees on Thursday in Detroit. The Twins scored on a throwing error in the 10th inning for a 4-3 win.

 Carlos Osorio

Tigers 4, Yankees 3

DETROIT — Gleyber Torres’ throwing error in the 10th inning gave Detroit a win against the New York Yankees, allowing the Tigers to salvage the series finale.

