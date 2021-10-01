Cardinals 4, Brewers 3
ST. LOUIS — Rookie Dylan Carlson homered from each side of the plate and St. Louis beat Milwaukee
J.A. Happ (10-8) gave up three runs on nine hits and struck out seven in 6 1/3 innings, his longest outing since St. Louis acquired him from the Minnesota Twins on July 30.
Kodi Whitley and T.J. McFarland combined for two innings of scoreless relief and Luís Garcia earned his second save as the Cardinals won the rubber game of the series after having their franchise record 17-game winning streak snapped the night before.
Carlson, batting from the left side, bashed a 93-mph pitch from Milwaukee reliever Miguel Sánchez (2-1) into right field for a two-run homer to give the Cardinals a 4-3 lead in the sixth.
Orioles 6, Red Sox 2
BALTIMORE — Boston was dealt another blow in its postseason push, with Ryan Mountcastle hitting a three-run homer in the third inning of Baltimore’s win.
The Red Sox fell into a tie with Seattle for the American League’s second wild card.
Boston’s Nick Pivetta (9-8) struck out the side in the first, but he ultimately allowed three runs and four hits in 4 2/3 innings. He struck out eight with two walks.
Alexander Wells (2-3) allowed a run and three hits in six innings after entering the game with a 7.61 ERA.
Yankees 6, Blue Jays 2
TORONTO — Aaron Judge hit two of New York’s five home runs and the Yankees extended their AL wild-card lead by beating Toronto.
Gleyber Torres and Anthony Rizzo also connected off Blue Jays starter Robbie Ray (13-7), and Brett Gardner added a solo homer as New York (91-68) slimmed its magic number to clinch a postseason spot to two. The Yankees moved two games ahead of Boston and idle Seattle. Toronto trails New York by three games.
Michael King (2-4) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings for the win in relief of Corey Kluber.
Mets 12, Marlins 3
NEW YORK — Michael Conforto hit a pair of run-scoring singles, doubled and made a shoestring catch in what might have been his final game at Citi Field for New York, which routed Miami.
Pete Alonso homered twice for the Mets, raising his season total to 37 — just 12 at Citi Field. Francisco Lindor hit a grand slam in the eighth inning.
Cubs 9, Pirates 0
PITTSBURGH — Justin Steele breezed through seven innings and Chicago handed Pittsburgh its 100th loss of the season.
Steele (4-4) struck out seven and gave up four hits on 76 pitches.
Sergio Alcántara drove in three runs, two coming on a homer to right off Miguel Yajure (0-2) that gave Chicago a 3-0 lead in the six-run second.
Astros 3, Rays 2
HOUSTON — Carlos Correa hit his career-high 25th homer and Houston beat Tampa Bay to clinch the AL West.
It’s the fourth division title in five seasons and 10th overall for the Astros. They’re in the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season, extending a franchise record.
Manager Dusty Baker’s Astros will open the AL Division Series on Oct. 7 against the Chicago White Sox.
Yuli Gurriel singled to start Houston’s fourth and Kyle Tucker walked. Correa followed with his towering shot that smashed off the wall in left field to put the Astros up 3-0 against Ryan Yarbrough (9-7).
Lance McCullers (13-5) didn’t allow a hit until Ji-Man Choi singled to start the sixth. There were two outs in the inning when Brandon Lowe homered on a ball to right field that sailed just inside the foul pole to cut the lead to 3-2.
Braves 5, Phillies 3
ATLANTA — Ian Anderson turned in another dominant pitching performance, Jorge Soler and Austin Riley homered, and the Atlanta Braves won their fourth straight NL East title by completing a sweep of the Philadelphia Phillies with a 5-3 victory Thursday night.
After an up-and-down season marred by injuries and legal issues but bolstered by a flurry of moves at the trade deadline, the Braves won their 21st division title since moving from Milwaukee to Atlanta in 1966.
They open the best-of-five Division Series at the NL Central champion Brewers on Oct. 8.
Soler hit the first leadoff homer of his career, going deep for the 26th time this season on a 3-2 pitch from Kyle Gibson (4-6).
Tigers 10, Twins 7
MINNEAPOLIS — Niko Goodrum homered twice and drove in four runs and Detroit beat Minnesota in a slugfest with seven homers.
Dustin Garneau’s sacrifice fly and Willi Castro’s RBI single capped an eighth-inning comeback for Detroit, which snapped a four-game skid and avoided the series sweep.
Indians 6, Royals 1
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Shane Bieber pitched three effective innings, Bradley Zimmer drove in three runs and Cleveland beat Kansas City to avoid a three-game sweep.
Royals star Salvador Perez, who left Wednesday’s game after spraining his right ankle, started and hit a double. He leads the majors with 48 home runs and 121 RBIs.
Giants 5, Diamondbacks 4
SAN FRANCISCO — LaMonte Wade Jr. singled home the winning run with one out in the ninth inning and the San Francisco Giants held their two-game lead in the NL West, beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-4 on Thursday night.
The Giants posted their 105th victory — one off the franchise record set in 1904 — and kept their edge over the second-place Los Angeles Dodgers going into the final weekend of the season.
San Francisco closes with three games at home against San Diego. The Dodgers finish with three at home against NL Central champion Milwaukee.
On a night when former Giants star Madison Bumgarner settled for a no-decision pitching against his former club back in San Francisco for the first time in front of cheering fans, Wade drew the final ovation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.