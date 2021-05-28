Met 1, Rockies 0, 1st game
Mets 4, Rockies 2, 2nd game
NEW YORK — José Peraza homered off Germán Márquez (3-5) starting the third inning of the opener and singled off Antonio Senzatela (1-5) to break a 1-1 tie in the fourth inning of the second game.
Phillies 3, Marlins 2
MIAMI — Odubel Herrera tripled leading off the ninth inning and scored the tiebreaking run on Ronald Torreyes’ comebacker, giving the Philadelphia Phillies a 3-2 win over the Miami Marlins on Thursday for a four-game split.
Cubs 5, Pirates 3
PITTSBURGH — Javier Báez hit reverse and chaos ensued. Embarrassment too for the reeling Pittsburgh Pirates.
The unpredictable Chicago Cubs shortstop ran the first baseline backward while being chased by Pittsburgh first baseman Will Craig in the top of the third inning on Thursday, leading to a comedy of errors during a two-run rally in Chicago’s 5-3 victory.
Indians 5, Tigers 2
DETROIT — Shane Bieber struck out 12 in seven one-hit innings, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Detroit Tigers 5-2 on Thursday.
Blue Jays 2, Yankees 0, 1st game
Yankees 5, Blue Jays 3, 2nd game
NEW YORK — Alek Manoah (1-0), the No. 11 overall pick in the 2019 amateur draft, dominated with six innings of two-hit ball to win his major league debut and lead the Toronto Blue Jays over the New York Yankees 2-0 Thursday in a doubleheader opener.
New York rebounded to win the second game 5-3 behind Aaron Judge’s tying, two-run homer in the third inning off Robbie Ray (2-2) and Gary Sánchez’s go-ahead solo drive in the fourth.
Brewers 6, Padres 5
MILWAUKEE — Jackie Bradley Jr.’s two-out hit off the right-field wall against Miguel Diaz (2-1) brought home Omar Narváez in the 10th inning.
Rays 7, Royals 2
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Austin Meadows hit a two-run triple in the first Brady Singer (2-4) and connected on a third-inning two-run homer.
Nationals 5, Reds 3, suspended game
Reds 3, Nationals 0
WASHINGTON — Sonny Gray pitched six innings of two-hit ball and the Cincinnati Reds defeated the Nationals 3-0 in seven innings on Thursday night for a split after Washington won 5-3 in the completion of a suspended game.
White Sox 5, Orioles 1
CHICAGO — Dylan Cease struck out 10, Yermín Mercedes homered and drove in three, and Chicago handed Baltimore its 10th straight loss.
Cease (3-1) threw a career-high 111 pitches and allowed one earned run over six innings.
Baltimore’s Trey Mancini was hit by a pitch in the first inning and left with a bruised right elbow. X-rays were negative.
Athletics 5, Angels 0
OAKLAND — Chris Bassitt pitched a two-hitter for his first career complete game, Sean Murphy hit a two-run single in the decisive sixth inning and Oakland took advantage after Bay Area traffic kept Shohei Ohtani off the mound for a win over the Angels.
Bassitt (5-2) struck out nine and walked one to beat the Angels in back-to-back outings. He completed this gem in 114 pitches.
Matt Chapman and Elvis Andrus also had run-scoring singles while Tony Kemp added a sacrifice fly in the five-run sixth.
Cardinals 5, Diamondbacks 4 (10)
PHOENIX — Yadier Molina had an RBI double in the 10th inning that led St. Louis past Arizona, which has lost 11 straight games.
The 38-year-old Molina ripped a one-out double down the left field line, just out of the reach of a diving Eduardo Escobar. The hit scored Paul Goldschmidt, who started the inning on second base. Daniel Ponce de Leon pitched a scoreless 10th for his first save of the season.
The Cardinals won despite blowing a 4-0 lead. Carlos Martinez took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and Tyler O’Neill hit a two-run homer in his return from the injured list.
Mariners 5, Rangers 0
SEATTLE — Chris Flexen threw seven shutdown innings and was backed by home runs from Tom Murphy and Jacob Nottingham, and Seattle defeated Texas.
Flexen (5-2) rebounded from his worst start of the year scattering three hits, and only Willie Calhoun advanced past first base when his slicing triple evaded Jarred Kelenic’s diving attempt in the sixth inning. He struck out six and walked only one.
Rafael Montero and Keynan Middleton finished off Seattle’s fourth shutout of the season.
Dodgers 4, Giants 3
LOS ANGELES — Max Muncy hit a go-ahead solo shot leading off the sixth — one of five home runs in the game — and Los Angeles beat San Francisco.
The Giants have yet to beat their rivals in four games this season, getting outscored 23-12. San Francisco’s seven-game road winning streak ended.
Returning from a road trip in which they won four of five, the Dodgers have won 13 of 15 overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.