Twins 4, Red Sox 3
MINNEAPOLIS — Max Kepler’s RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning gave Minnesota a victory over Boston — stopping a five-game losing streak for the Twins and breaking a nine-game winning string for the Red Sox.
The Red Sox, who tied it in the eighth on Alex Verdugo’s three-run double, were on their longest winning streak since a 10-game run in 2018, the season they won the World Series.
Indians 4, White Sox 2
CHICAGO — Slumping José Ramírez connected for a go-ahead, two-run homer off Lance Lynn in the sixth inning and the Cleveland Indians bounced back from being no-hit, beating the Chicago White Sox.
Adam Eaton singled and tried to advance when Indians right fielder Josh Naylor threw to third, hoping to get lead runner Tim Anderson. Eaton arrived ahead of the throw back to second, but was called out when his hand came off the bag while shortstop Andrés Giménez stood his ground and held the tag. Eaton grabbed Giménez’s leg, began barking and then pushed Giménez in the chest with two hands. Indians starter Aaron Civale plunked Eaton with a pitch in the upper arm in the third.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, ppd., rain.
NEW YORK — The finale of the four-game series between the Mets and Phillies was postponed because of rain, New York’s third washout in five days.
Braves 7, Marlins 6
ATLANTA — Dansby Swanson’s RBI single with the bases loaded capped Atlanta’s two-run rally in the ninth inning and the Braves beat the Miami Marlins to snap a four-game losing streak.
The Braves recovered after blowing a 5-4 lead in the top of the ninth. Garrett Cooper singled to put Miami ahead.
Dylan Floro (0-1) couldn’t hold the 6-5 lead in the bottom half. Ender Inciarte and Ronald Acuña Jr. singled and Freddie Freeman walked to load the bases with no outs.
Padres 8, Pirates 3
PITTSBURGH — Manny Machado hit his third home run of the season and drove in three runs, Eric Hosmer added two hits and two RBIs and the San Diego Padres jumped on the Pittsburgh Pirates early in an 8-3 win on Thursday.
Machado took Mitch Keller (1-2) deep with a two-run shot down the left-field line during San Diego’s four-run first. Hosmer added a two-run single in the second.
Mariners 4, Orioles 2, 1st game
Mariners 2, Orioles 1, 2nd game
BALTIMORE — Mitch Haniger became the first Seattle player to homer out of the leadoff spot in both ends of a doubleheader, hitting a tiebreaking drive in the second game that led the Mariners over the Baltimore Orioles 2-1 for a sweep.
Haniger’s fifth-inning homer to left-center off Bruce Zimmermann (1-1) broke a 1-all tie and gave him four home runs this season.
J.P. Crawford hit a tiebreaking, two-run double in the sixth inning that lifted Seattle to a 4-2 win in the opener — a fitting score for Jackie Robinson Day.
Diamondbacks 11, Nationals 6
WASHINGTON — Andrew Young delivered a grand slam for his first hit of the season to cap Arizona’s 10-run outburst in just two innings against Washington starter Patrick Corbin, and the Diamondbacks went on to beat the struggling Nationals 11-6 on a windy, chilly Thursday night.
Rangers 6, Rays 4
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Adolis Garcia's first major league homer, a two-run shot in the 10th inning, gave the Texas Rangers a 6-4 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday night.
Garcia drove a 1-2 pitch from Cody Reed (0-1) the other way into the right-field stands. Nick Solak and Charlie Culberson also homered for the Rangers, who have won three straight following a four-game losing streak.
Josh Sborz (1-0) pitched a scoreless inning, and Ian Kennedy finished up for his third save in three opportunities.
Royals 7, Blue Jays 5
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Royals manager Mike Matheny felt awfully good about the way his team played in a 7-5 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.
Jakob Junis ran his scoreless streak to 14 innings. The offense pumped out five extra-base hits, stringing enough together to produce a seven-run lead. And when Kansas City's bullpen was on the ropes, Scott Barlow retired hot-hitting Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to leave the potential tying run on base and earn the save.
Athletics 8, Tigers 4
OAKLAND — Stephen Piscotty and Matt Olson homered to back Sean Manaea's first victory of the season, and the Oakland Athletics won their fifth straight game by beating the Detroit Tigers 8-4 on Thursday night.
Piscotty connected in the third inning off Tarik Skubal (0-2), and Olson went deep in the fifth. Elvis Andrus added a sacrifice fly as Manaea (1-1) received plenty of support. He struck out seven and didn't walk a batter over six strong innings.
The left-hander allowed two runs on five hits and has a nine-game winning streak against AL Central teams dating to a victory against Cleveland in August 2016 during his rookie season.
Dodgers 7, Rockies 5
LOS ANGELES — Justin Turner and Max Muncy each hit a three-run homer, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies 7-5 on Thursday night as David Price earned his first regular-season save.
Muncy's two-out drive in the seventh inning off reliever Yency Almonte (0-1) gave the defending World Series champions a 6-5 lead on the way to their sixth straight victory.
Price pitched out of trouble in the ninth, striking out two. Primarily a starter throughout his 13-year career, the left-hander has moved into a relief role this season because of the Dodgers' stacked and star-studded rotation. His only other save came as a rookie with Tampa Bay in Game 7 of the 2008 AL Championship Series against Boston.
Jimmy Nelson (1-1) worked a hitless inning in relief of starter Julio Urías and the Dodgers (11-2), with the most wins in the majors, won at home on Jackie Robinson Day.
Ryan McMahon and Garrett Hampson homered for struggling Colorado (3-10), which completed an 0-6 road trip.
