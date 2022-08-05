Pirates 5, Brewers 4 (10 innings)
PITTSBURGH — Bryan Reynolds raced home on a wild pitch with one out in the 10th inning, helping the Pirates complete a three-game sweep.
Reynolds tied it earlier in the inning when he hit a ground-rule double down the right-field line off Matt Bush (2-2). Reynolds moved to third on a fly to right field by Ke’Bryan Hayes and raced home when a pitch from Bush slipped by catcher Victor Caratini to give the Pirates their third comeback win over first-place Milwaukee in as many days.
Reynolds, rookie Tucupita Maracano, Jason Delay and Ben Gamel had two hits each for Pittsburgh. Duane Underwood Jr. (1-3) got the win.
The Brewers have lost four straight since dealing All-Star closer Josh Hader to San Diego over the weekend.
Rockies 7, Padres 3
SAN DIEGO — Ryan McMahon hit a three-run homer off Joe Musgrove and drove in five runs for Colorado, which beat Juan Soto and San Diego to avoid a five-game sweep.
The Padres didn’t give the crowd a lot to cheer about compared to Wednesday night, when a sellout crowd gave Soto multiple ovations in his first game with San Diego.
Soto did have a triple and double and scored one run Thursday. The 23-year-old superstar got a break on a triple off Kyle Freeland (7-7) leading off the sixth when right fielder Charlie Blackmon and center fielder Yonathan Daza let his fly ball fall in between them while Soto chugged around the bases.
Freeland won his third straight start, holding San Diego to two runs and six hits in 5.2 innings. Musgrove (8-5) struggled in his first start since signing a $100 million, five-year contract on Monday and lost his fifth straight decision.
Phillies 5, Nationals 4 (5 innings, rain)
PHILADELPHIA — Noah Syndergaard won his Phillies debut despite giving up four runs, Alec Bohm hit a three-run home run and Philadelphia won a rain-shortened, five-inning game over Washington.
Rhys Hoskins also went deep, helping secure a victory for Syndergaard (6-8) two days after he was acquired from the Angels.
The Phillies began play a half-game ahead of St. Louis for the final NL wild-card spot. They have won seven of nine against Washington this season.
Mets 6, Braves 4
NEW YORK — Deadline acquisition Tyler Naquin homered twice in his home debut, Edwin Diaz locked down his first two-inning save as a pro and New York beat Atlanta to open a pivotal five-game series between the NL East rivals.
Pete Alonso and Daniel Vogelbach hit back-to-back homers in the third for the Mets, who extended their lead over the Braves to 4½ games. Alonso, who began the scoring with a single in the first, finished with three RBIs.
Astros 6, Guardians 0
CLEVELAND — Justin Verlander pitched six scoreless innings for his MLB-leading 15th victory, Chas McCormick and Martin Maldonado each homered and had three RBIs, and AL West-leading Houston beat Cleveland.
Verlander (15-3), making his comeback from Tommy John surgery, extended his winning streak to seven starts and moved into a tie with Herb Pennock for 55th place all-time with 241 victories. He gave up two hits, both singles, and struck out five. Will Smith, Ryne Stanek and Phil Maton completed the three-hitter, helping Houston move within 1½ games of the idle Yankees for the best record in the AL.
Cleveland starter Zach Plesac (2-10) remained winless since June 5 in Baltimore, allowing four runs, seven hits and five walks in 4.1 innings.
Rays 7, Tigers 2
DETROIT — Brandon Lowe had a two-run home run among his three hits and drove in three runs as Tampa Bay beat Detroit.
Randy Arozarena had four hits for Tampa Bay, which won back-to-back games for the first time since the All-Star break.
Rays starter Jeffrey Springs (4-3) picked up the win, allowing two unearned runs in six innings. He struck out six without walking a batter.
Blue Jays 9, Twins 3
MINNEAPOLIS — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer, Teoscar Hernández homered for the second straight day and Toronto cruised past Minnesota.
Whit Merrifield had two hits in his Blue Jays debut after being acquired from Kansas City for two minor leaguers at the trade deadline. He revealed earlier in the day that he’s now vaccinated against COVID-19 and cleared to play in Canada,
Cardinals 4, Cubs 3, Game 1
Cardinals 7, Cubs 2, Game 2
ST. LOUIS — Newly acquired José Quintana won in his debut with St. Louis, Tyler O’Neill and Nolan Arenado homered and the Cardinals beat Chicago, completing a doubleheader sweep of the Cubs.
The Cardinals won the opener as Lars Nootbaar hit a tying sacrifice fly in the seventh inning and a game-ending RBI single in the ninth.
Quintana, traded from the Pittsburgh Pirates to St. Louis on Monday, surrendered one run, one hit and two walks and struck out seven batters in six innings in a no-decision debut with the Cardinals, who have won four straight and are tied for first place in the NL Central with Milwaukee.
Rangers 3, White Sox 2
ARLINGTON, Texas — Meibrys Viloria had a tiebreaking pinch-hit single in the seventh inning and Texas beat Chicago as the Rangers became the first team since 1986 to have two of its first-round picks make their big league debuts as starters in the same game.
Left-hander Cole Ragans, who twice had Tommy John surgery after being their first-round pick in 2016, allowed one unearned run over five innings in his debut. Bubba Thompson, the team’s first pick in 2017, was 1 for 3 with a bunt single in his first big league game after being called up earlier in the day to play left field and bat ninth.
Royals 7, Red Sox 3
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Salvador Perez hit a line drive, three-run homer run to break open a close game and finished with four RBIs, leading Kansas City over Boston.
Perez’s blast in the seventh inning appeared to hit the wall below a railing in left field. The play was reviewed and the original call stood. The call prompted Boston manager Alex Cora to argue with home plate umpire Bill Welke, who tossed Cora.
Bobby Witt Jr. broke a 3-all tie with an RBI single prior to Perez’s home run.
