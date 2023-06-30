Marlins Red Sox Baseball

Associated Press

Boston Red Sox pitcher Brayan Bello delivers a pitch to a Miami Marlins batter in the first inning on Thursday in Boston. Bello had his no-hitter broken up in the eighth inning and the Marlins won 2-0.

 

 Steven Senne

Marlins 2, Red Sox 0

BOSTON — Jean Segura’s infield single broke up Brayan Bello’s no-hit bid with nobody out in the eighth inning, and the Miami Marlins followed with three more hits to break a scoreless tie and beat the Boston Red Sox.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.