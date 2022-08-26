Cardinals 8, Cubs 3
CHICAGO — Paul Goldschmidt slugged his 32nd and 33rd homers and had five RBIs and Corey Dickerson set a franchise record for consecutive hits in the St. Louis Cardinals’ 8-3 win over the Chicago Cubs on Thursday.
Goldschmidt, Dickerson and Tommy Edman collected three hits apiece as the NL Central-leading Cardinals won for the 10th time in their last 12 games and concluded a 6-2 trip. The Cardinals collected 16 hits even without slugger Nolan Arenado, who returned to St. Louis to attend the birth of his first child.
St. Louis starter Dakota Hudson (7-6) pitched a season-high seven innings of five-hit ball. Neither Albert Pujols nor Yadier Molina were in the lineup in their final visit to Wrigley Field.
Goldschmidt leads the NL in batting average (.339) and RBIs (105) and is second to Kyle Schwarber of the Phillies (35) in home runs.
Dickerson set an expansion-era franchise record with 10 hits in 10 consecutive plate appearances.
Mariners 3, Guardians 1
SEATTLE — Mitch Haniger hit a three-run home run in the first inning to account for all of Seattle’s offense and Marco Gonzales tossed six strong innings in Seattle’s 3-1 win over Cleveland.
Haniger stayed hot at the plate, taking Cleveland starter Triston McKenzie (9-10) deep to left-center field just three batters into the game. Haniger has homered in three of the past four games and is hitting .313 in 17 games since coming off the injured list.
Cleveland’s only run off Gonzales (9-12) came in the first when Steven Kwan doubled and scored on José Ramírez’s infield groundball. Gonzales retired 16 of his final 18 batters — including 12 straight. Andrés Muñoz got his third save.
McKenzie retired 18 of the final 20 batters he faced, ending the day with four strikeouts and just three hits allowed.
Orioles 4, White Sox 3 (11)
BALTIMORE — Kyle Stowers hit his first major league homer to tie the game with Baltimore down to its last strike, and the Orioles went on to beat Chicago in 11 innings.
Anthony Santander won it with an RBI single, but it was Stowers who saved it for Baltimore in the ninth. The 24-year-old outfielder, playing in his seventh career game, sent an 0-2 pitch from Liam Hendriks over the wall in right-center field. Hendriks had converted 19 save chances in a row before that.
Félix Bautista (4-3) retired all six of his hitters in the 10th and 11th, preventing the White Sox from even advancing an automatic runner to third. The Orioles blew a first-and-third, nobody-out chance in the 10th.
Phillies 4, Reds 0
PHILADELPHIA — Aaron Nola struck out 11 and allowed just five hits in his second career nine-inning shutout as Philadelphia closed out a four-game sweep of Cincinnati.
Edmundo Sosa had three RBIs, and Kyle Schwarber hit his NL-leading 35th homer of the season.
Nola (9-10) cruised through the first seven innings on only 69 pitches while yielding only a single to Donovan Solano. In the eighth, he allowed back-to-back singles to Aristides Aquino and Alejo Lopez before getting three Reds to strike out swinging, ending the threat.
Mets 3, Rockies 1
NEW YORK — Jacob deGrom struck out nine over six innings of one-run ball to lead New York over Colorado.
Pete Alonso hit his 31st homer off the advertising signage in left field during a three-run third. The Mets increased their NL East lead over the idle Atlanta Braves to two games.
DeGrom (3-1) retired the first 13 batters, eventually allowing three hits and walking one. Adam Ottavino threw a perfect ninth for his first save since Sept. 1, 2021, when he was a member of the Boston Red Sox.
Ryan Feltner (2-5) lasted 4.2 innings and was charged three runs on six hits. The right-hander walked two and struck out two.
Blue Jays 6, Red Sox 5 (10)
BOSTON — Automatic runner Cavan Biggio slid under the tag to score the go-ahead run in the 10th inning, and Toronto beat Boston to complete a three-game sweep and earn its eighth straight win at Fenway Park.
The Red Sox had a runner on third with nobody out in the eighth and loaded the bases with no outs in the ninth, both times failing to score. In the 10th, Biggio took third on a groundout and then rushed home on George Springer’s grounder to short, with the throw from Xander Bogaerts coming in too high.
Danny Jansen had three hits, including a home run, for the Blue Jays, who have won seven of eight.
Jordan Romano (5-3) pitched out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the ninth and then retired the Red Sox in order in the 10th to earn the victory.
John Schrieber (3-3) did not allow a hit in the 10th but took the loss on the unearned run that scored on a fielder’s choice. Reese McQuire had three hits for Boston, which has lost four in a row and six of seven games.
Astros 6, Twins 3
HOUSTON — Trey Mancini homered for a second straight game, a three-run shot that led Houston to a three-game sweep of the slumping Minnesota.
Mancini, who hit a two-run homer Wednesday, has six home runs and 16 RBIs in 18 games since being traded from the Orioles.
The game was tied at 1 in the first when Mancini connected off Chris Archer (2-7) on his shot to the seats in left field. Jeremy Peña hit an RBI double with two outs in the Houston eighth to make it 6-3.
Yankees 13, Athletics 4
OAKLAND — Giancarlo Stanton returned from the injured list and hit a two-run single to go with a bases-loaded walk, Josh Donaldson doubled twice and drove in three runs, and the New York Yankees pounded the Oakland Athletics 13-4 on Thursday night despite a wild major league debut by reliever Greg Weissert.
A’s reliever Joel Payamps was helped off the field in the eighth after a comebacker by pinch-hitter Kyle Higashioka struck his leg. Oakland infielder Sheldon Neuse entered to pitch for his second appearance on the mound this season.
