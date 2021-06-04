Braves 5, Nationals 1
ATLANTA — Dansby Swanson kept up his power surge with a two-run homer in Atlanta’s four-run sixth inning, and the Braves beat Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals 5-1 on Thursday.
Left-hander Tucker Davidson, recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett for his second start this season, gave up one hit in 5 2/3 innings with five walks and five strikeouts.
Swanson extended his hitting streak to a career-best 12 games. He has five homers in that stretch, including in back-to-back games against Washington. The homer landed about halfway up the left-field seats, his 10th this season.
Atlanta had two hits off Corbin (3-5) in five scoreless innings before finding success against the left-hander in the sixth.
Rays 9, Yankees 2
NEW YORK — Ryan Yarbrough ended a 24-start winless skid with Tampa Bay’s first complete game in more than five years, Austin Meadows homered off shaky Yankees ace Gerrit Cole and drove in five and the Rays beat New York 9-2 Thursday.
The AL East-leading Rays salvaged a four-game split, improving to 10-3 at Yankee Stadium since the start of last season.
New York fell 4 1/2 games back of Tampa Bay and has dropped seven of 10 entering a weekend series against the rival Red Sox.
Meadows homered three times in the series, including a go-ahead, two-run drive off Cole in the fourth inning. He added a three-run double off Nick Nelson in the seventh.
Red Sox 5, Astros 1
HOUSTON — Martín Pérez pitched 7 2/3 scoreless innings, and the Boston Red Sox headed into their first matchup against the New York Yankees with a 5-1 win over the Houston Astros on Thursday.
Christian Arroyo’s first home run of the season, a three-run drive in the first inning, helped the Red Sox avoid a four-game sweep. His homer gave the Red Sox more runs than they’d managed in the previous two games combined in a series where the offense struggled mightily.
Rockies 11, Rangers 6
DENVER — Austin Gomber pitched six shutout innings, Charlie Blackmon homered and the Colorado Rockies beat Texas 11-6 on Thursday to finish a franchise-worst 0-9 trip for the Rangers and extend their longest losing streak since 2003 to nine games.
Pirates 5, Marlins 3
PITTSBURGH — Jacob Stallings hit a three-run double in the eighth inning, lifting Pittsburgh to the victory.
Trailing 3-2, the Pirates loaded the bases with two outs on a single by Adam Frazier and walks to Bryan Reynolds and Gregory Polanco. Stallings then doubled to left against Dylan Floro (2-3), sending the Marlins to their season-high sixth consecutive loss.
Brewers 7, Diamondbacks 4
MILWAUKEE — Christian Yelich hit his second home run of the season, a three-run shot in the third inning that helped power Milwaukee to the victory.
Jackie Bradley Jr., Luis Urías and Avisaíl García also connected for the Brewers. Urías’ homer was his second in as many games and came on his 24th birthday.
Carson Kelly hit a two-run homer for Arizona, which left 14 men on base. Jon Duplantier (0-1) allowed five runs in four innings.
Brent Suter (6-3) got the win, and Josh Hader got three outs for his 13th save.
White Sox 4, Tigers 1
CHICAGO — Yoán Moncada and Jake Lamb homered for the White Sox, and Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa closed in on John McGraw for second on baseball’s career wins list.
Yasmani Grandal and Tim Anderson also went deep for AL Central-leading Chicago. Lance Lynn (7-1) pitched six innings of one-run ball, and Liam Hendriks got three outs for his American League-leading 14th save.
La Russa picked up career victory No. 2,762 to move within one of McGraw, and the White Sox won for the eighth time in 11 games.
Royals 6, Twins 5
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Salvador Pérez became only the fourth Kansas City player with consecutive multihomer games, and Jarrod Dyson scored the tiebreaking run in the seventh inning when center fielder Gilberto Celestino made a pair of errors on a simple fly ball.
Pérez hit a 456-foot solo homer in the first and another solo drive that just cleared the wall in the fifth off JA Happ. Pérez has 14 home runs this season and joined Ed Kirkpatrick in 1969, Darrell Porter in 1977 and Mike Sweeney as the only Royals with multiple homers in consecutive games.
Reds 4, Cardinals 2
ST. LOUIS — Jesse Winker hit a two-run homer for Cincinnati, and Vladimir Gutiérrez earned his first career win.
Gutiérrez (1-1) pitched five innings of two-run ball, settling down nicely after a shaky start. Lucas Sims got six outs for his fourth save.
St. Louis got two in the first on RBI singles by Tyler O’Neill and Yadier Molina. O’Neill extended his hitting streak to a career-best 11 games.
Mariners 6, Angels 2
ANAHEIM — Jake Fraley hit his first major league homer, and the Mariners began a 10-game road trip with a victory over the Angels.
Fraley’s three-run shot to right-center off Griffin Canning (4-4) gave Seattle a 4-2 lead in the fourth inning. Kyle Seager also went deep and J.P. Crawford had three hits for the Mariners, who have won eight of 11.
Seattle left-hander Justus Sheffield (5-4) struck out seven in 5 2/3 innings. He allowed two runs and six hits while improving to 3-1 in his last four starts.
Giants 7, Cubs 2
SAN FRANCISCO — Brandon Crawford homered and drove in four runs, Anthony DeSclafani pitched six solid innings and hit an RBI double, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Chicago Cubs 7-2 on Thursday night.
Buster Posey and Alex Dickerson added two hits apiece to help the Giants win the opener of a four-game series between two of the hottest teams in the National League.
DeSclafani (5-2) allowed two runs and four hits for his first win at home since April 26. San Francisco has won seven of nine to improve to an NL-best 35-21.
Joc Pederson hit his fifth homer for the Cubs, who had won nine of 10 before losing in their first trip to the West Coast since 2019. Zach Davies (2-3) lost for the first time since April 16, allowing four runs in 4 1/3 innings.
Padres 4, N.Y. Mets 3
SAN DIEGO — Fernando Tatis Jr. returned to the lineup with a two-run homer that slipped out of center fielder Mason Williams' glove, and the San Diego Padres held off the New York Mets 4-3 on Thursday night.
Yu Darvish (6-1) pitched effectively into the sixth inning and helped himself with two hits. Mark Melancon escaped a ninth-inning jam when Kevin Pillar grounded sharply into a game-ending double play.
Tatis also dashed home aggressively to score on a wild pitch as the Padres ended a four-game skid in the opener of a homestand against two first-place teams.
James McCann hit a two-run homer for the Mets, and Billy McKinney had an RBI triple off the wall in the eighth that nearly tied it as New York fought back from a 4-0 deficit.
