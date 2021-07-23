Tigers 7, Rangers 5
DETROIT — Eric Haase hit a three-run homer in the first inning and the Detroit Tigers extended their winning streak to a season-best seven games by topping the slumping Texas Rangers 7-5 on Thursday.
Zack Short and Victor Reyes also homered for the Tigers, who completed a four-game sweep.
Texas has lost nine straight, equaling its longest slide this season. David Dahl and Isiah Kiner-Falefa each drove in two runs for the Rangers.
Kyle Funkhouser (4-0), the fourth Tigers pitcher, gave up one run in two innings. Starter Tyler Alexander allowed one run on three hits in 3 2/3 innings. Gregory Soto got the last three outs for his 11th save and third in as many days.
Texas starter Mike Foltynewicz (2-10) surrendered six runs, five earned, on five hits in four innings.
Haase’s 15th homer this season made it 3-0, and Victor Reyes hit a sacrifice fly in the second inning. Texas scored in the fourth on Andy Ibanez’s bloop single.
Detroit responded with back-to-back homers from Short and Reyes.
Braves 7, Phillies 2
PHILADELPHIA — Dansby Swanson hit his first career grand slam, Orlando Arcia added a solo shot and the Atlanta Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 7-2 on Thursday night to inch closer in the NL East race.
Charlie Morton (9-4) allowed two earned runs over six innings and struck out eight in his latest strong start. Morton has gone six or more innings in six of his last seven starts, with a 2.40 ERA during that stretch.
With the victory, the Braves — winners of the last three NL East titles — closed within four games of the idle New York Mets and tied Philadelphia for second place at 47-48.
Atlanta did most of its offensive damage against Phillies starter Matt Moore, who allowed six earned runs in six innings. Swanson, who was in an 0-for-14 slump, landed the big blow in the third when he sent a fastball from Moore into the seats in left field for his 17th homer to make it 5-0.
The Braves shortstop has been better on the road than at home as of late, connecting for five homers in his last 15 road games with a .316 batting average. During Atlanta’s last homestand, Swanson had only two hits in 22 at-bats in his last five games since the All-Star break.
Arcia began the fourth with a solo homer, his second of the season, to make it 6-0.
Morton cruised for most of the night before stumbling a bit in the seventh when Didi Gregorius hit a leadoff triple and Odubel Herrera followed with an RBI double. Luke Jackson replaced Morton and got two outs before allowing Jean Segura’s RBU single that made it 6-2.
The Braves added a run in the ninth when Austin Riley drew a bases-loaded walk off Mauricio Llovera.
The Braves announced that OF Ronald Acuna Jr. underwent successful surgery Wednesday on his torn right ACL that he suffered during a game in Miami on July 10. The surgery was performed in Los Angeles by Dr. Neil ElAttrache. Acuna is done for the rest of this season and could miss some time at the beginning next season.
Cardinals 3, Cubs 2
ST. LOUIS — Kwang Hyun-Kim earned his fifth straight win on his 34th birthday and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 3-2 Thursday night.
Nolan Arenado and Dylan Carlson homered as the Cardinals improved to a game over .500 at 49-48. It’s the Cardinals first winning record since being 36-35 after winning the first game of a doubleheader at Atlanta on June 20
Kim (6-5) allowed two runs on two hits and a walk with seven strikeouts in six innings. His last loss came in the second game of the doubleheader on June 20.
Ryan Helsley and T.J. McFarland each pitched a scoreless inning. Alex Reyes pitched a scoreless ninth to earn his 23rd save after suffering his first career blown save on Tuesday night.
Carlson lined a 3-2 pitch over the right field wall for his ninth home run of the season. It was his first career leadoff home run and first for the Cardinals this season.
Arenado plated Carlson in the third inning with his team-leading 19th homer of the season, giving St. Louis a 3-0 lead.
Adbert Alzolay (4-10) allowed three runs on four hits and three walks, with eight strikeouts in six innings. He is winless in his last seven starts.
Jake Marisnick hit a two-run double to right-center field in the fourth inning to cut the Cardinals lead to 3-2. He is the first hitter to get an extra base hit off Kim since Pittsburgh’s Kevin Newman doubled on June 25.
Marisnick’s hit snapped Kim’s then MLB-best 24 2/3-inning scoreless streak. It was the third-longest by a Korean-born pitcher, trailing only Chan Ho Park’s 33 innings and Hyun Jin Ryu’s 32-inning streak. Kim had not allowed an earned run in July before this outing.
Play was stopped for about four minutes in the bottom of the seventh after Dillon Maples hit Edmundo Sosa in the helmet with a 95 mph fastball. Cubs catcher Willson Contreras immediately summoned the Cardinals training staff. After a few anxious minutes of tests and observation, Sosa remained in the game.
Cardinals 1B Paul Goldschmidt went hitless in two at-bats, with a pair of walks, snapping the longest active hitting streak in the majors at 16 games. Goldschmidt also reached 10 years of major league service time.
Rays 5, Indians 4 (10)
CLEVELAND — Austin Meadows hit an RBI single in the 10th inning to cap Tampa Bay’s comeback in a 5-4 win over the Cleveland Indians on Thursday night, hours after the Rays acquired slugger Nelson Cruz from Minnesota.
Meadows’ one-out liner off Bryan Shaw (3-4) brought home Randy Arozarena, who began the 10th at second base.
Down 4-2 in the ninth, the Rays rallied to tie it against closer James Karinchak on a leadoff homer by Yandy Diaz and Brandon Lowe’s two-out RBI double.
Pete Fairbanks (3-3) pitched the ninth and Diego Castillo struck out Franmil Reyes and Bobby Bradley with the potential tying run at third in the 10th for his 14th save.
The Rays announced their acquisition of Cruz just before the first pitch.
Needing a big bat for the playoff push, Tampa Bay got a potent one from the disappointing Twins.
L.A. Angels 3, Twins 2
MINNEAPOLIS — Jack Mayfield hit a three-run homer and Andrew Heaney finished seven innings for his longest start of the season, leading the Los Angeles Angels past Minnesota 3-2 on Thursday night after the Twins traded away All-Star slugger Nelson Cruz.
Heaney (6-7) gave up just four hits, two walks and two runs with seven strikeouts, the left-hander's most effective appearance in six weeks. Heaney fell behind 2-0 in the fourth on an RBI double by Willians Astudillo and a run-scoring groundout from Gilberto Celestino, but Mayfield picked him up with his big hit in the following inning.
The Twins didn't muster much more offense than that, with Cruz — their clubhouse leader and best hitter — now conspicuously missing from the lineup after a deal that sent the 41-year-old designated hitter to Tampa Bay. First baseman Miguel Sanó paid tribute by wearing his friend's game pants.
Twins starter Kenta Maeda (4-4) managed just fine against his most famous fellow countryman, with two strikeouts and no hits allowed for the Japanese hitting-pitching sensation Shohei Ohtani.
The problem for Maeda, who had given up only seven hits and three runs with 25 strikeouts in 16 innings over his previous three starts, was at the bottom of the order. In the fifth, José Iglesias hit his second double of the game, and Adam Eaton followed with a single.
Padres 3, Marlins 2
MIAMI — Blake Snell allowed one run in six-plus innings, Jurickson Profar had two hits and two RBIs, and the San Diego Padres beat the Miami Marlins 3-2 on Thursday night.
The Padres left-hander scattered three hits, struck out eight and walked three in his longest outing since June 4, when he pitched seven scoreless innings against the New York Mets. Snell (4-3) had not gone past four innings in his two previous starts. He was lifted after allowing a leadoff double in the seventh inning to pinch-hitter Isan Díaz.
Fernando Tatís Jr. struck out three times and was hitless in four at-bats. He walked in the fifth, stole his NL-leading 23rd base and eventually scored on Manny Machado’s sacrifice fly.
Austin Adams relieved Snell with a 3-0 lead and hit Jon Berti with a slider that bounced off the back of his head. An attentive Berti stayed on the ground while treated by Marlins training staff before leaving the game. He was replaced by pinch-runner John Curtiss.
Adams allowed Joe Panik’s one-out RBI single, which advanced Curtiss to second. After retiring Sandy León, Adams walked Miguel Rojas and Starling Marte, forcing in a run. Emilio Pagán relieved Adams and retired Jesús Aguilar on an inning-ending fly out to right. Pagán got the first two outs of the eighth before Tim Hill retired pinch hitter Magneuris Sierra on a groundout to third.
Red Sox 5, Yankees 4 (10)
BOSTON — Kiké Hernández hit a two-run double that tied the game with two outs in the ninth inning, and Boston took advantage of a record four wild pitches by Brooks Kriske in the 10th to rally past New York.
Xander Bogaerts scored on a sacrifice fly by Hunter Renfroe in the 10th to win it. The victory was Boston’s third straight and snapped New York’s four-game winning streak.
Matt Barnes (5-2) gave up a run in the 10th but got the win. Kriske (1-1) allowed Boston’s final two runs for a blown save, becoming the first major leaguer to throw four wild pitches in a single extra inning, according to STATS.
Athletics 4, Mariners 1
SEATTLE — Sean Manaea struck out a career-high 13 in seven strong innings, Ramón Laureano drove in a two runs and the Oakland Athletics beat the Seattle Mariners 4-1 Thursday night in the opener of a 10-game road trip.
Manaea was overpowering in winning for the first time since June 14, after having lost his previous four decisions. The left-hander's dominance combined with just enough offense got Oakland’s important road trip off to a winning start.
Manaea mixed his fastball with a sweeping curveball and changeup to get 18 swings and misses from Seattle batters. Ten of the first 15 outs recorded by the A’s came on strikeouts, and eight of the nine batters in Seattle’s lineup struck out against the Manaea (7-6), who allowed just three walks.
Tom Murphy was the only Seattle batter not to strike out against Manaea. He grounded out, walked and hit a long solo home run on a 1-2 pitch in the seventh inning that pulled Seattle within 2-1.
Giants 5, Dodgers 3
LOS ANGELES — LaMonte Wade Jr. broke a ninth-inning tie with a two-run single and the San Francisco Giants rallied against closer Kenley Jansen again for a 5-3 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday night.
The Giants trailed 3-1 going into the ninth before scoring four times to extend their lead in the NL West to three games over the defending World Series champions. San Francisco took three of four in a tense series between the longtime rivals.
Wilmer Flores, who hit a go-ahead homer off Jansen on Wednesday, started the rally with a one-out single and advanced to third when Donovan Solano lined a double off the wall in center field with two outs. Pinch-hitter Jason Vosler walked to load the bases.
Flores scored on Thairo Estrada's infield single, cutting it to 3-2, and the Giants tied it when Jansen walked Darin Ruf to force in a run.
Ruf checked his swing on a full-count pitch — although replays appeared to show he went around. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts threw his cap and argued vehemently, leading to him being ejected in the ninth inning for the second consecutive night.
Wade then hit a sinking liner to right field that dropped just in front of newly acquired Billy McKinney, giving San Francisco a 5-3 advantage. Jansen was lifted to a chorus of boos for the second straight night.
Jansen (1-4) fell to 21 for 26 in save opportunities. He has allowed seven runs on seven hits with four walks in one inning over the past two games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.