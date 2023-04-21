Twins Red Sox Baseball

Associated Press

The Red Sox’s Jarren Duran hits a two-run double in front of Twins catcher Christian Vazquez (left) in the third inning, Thursday, in Boston.

 Steven Senne

Red Sox 11, Twins 5

BOSTON — Jarren Duran lined one ball off Kenta Maeda’s ankle to knock Minnesota’s starter from the game and in the next inning sent another ball off the Green Monster to lead the Boston Red Sox to a victory over Minnesota.

