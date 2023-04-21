Red Sox 11, Twins 5
BOSTON — Jarren Duran lined one ball off Kenta Maeda’s ankle to knock Minnesota’s starter from the game and in the next inning sent another ball off the Green Monster to lead the Boston Red Sox to a victory over Minnesota.
Maeda (0-3) allowed a home run to Alex Verdugo to lead off the bottom of the first and left trailing 1-0 after taking Duran’s 111 mph line drive off his ankle in the second inning. The Twins right-hander made the play to get the out at first and end the frame.
Emilio Pagan relieved Maeda and gave up five straight hits, including Duran’s double, as Boston opened a 7-0 lead.
Tanner Houck (3-0) scattered four hits over his first six innings but gave up Willi Castro’s two-run homer in the seventh. He also took Jose Miranda’s line drive off his left foot in he seventh but remained in the game. Houck allowed three runs on six hits and a walk, striking out seven in seven innings — the longest start of his career.
Pirates 4, Reds 3
PITTSBURGH — Connor Joe and Jack Suwinski hit back-to-back home runs in the first inning, Roansy Contreras took a shutout into the seventh and Pittsburgh beat Cincinnati.
Joe hit a three-run blast to center off Luke Weaver (0-1). Suwinski followed with a shot into the right-field stands to put the Pirates ahead 4-0. Pittsburgh didn’t get a hit after the second inning but hung on to win for the 12th time in 17 games since losing two of three at Cincinnati to open the season.
Contreras (2-1) gave up one run and five hits in 6.1 innings with eight strikeouts and two walks.
Rockies 5, Phillies 0
PHILADELPHIA — Ryan Feltner tossed 5.2 scoreless innings, C.J. Cron homered and Colorado beat Philadelphia to snap an eight-game skid.
Feltner (1-2) allowed just three hits. Justin Lawrence struck out four in 2.1 relief innings and Pierce Johnson worked a scoreless ninth to complete the shutout.
Cron gave Feltner a cushion with a two-run shot to left in the first off Matt Strahm (1-2), who fanned a career-high 11 batters in 5.1 innings.
Padres 7, Diamondbacks 5
PHOENIX — Trent Grisham had two doubles and four RBIs, Xander Bogaerts added a two-run homer and the San Diego Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks in Fernando Tatis Jr.’s return from a PED suspension.
Tatis was 0 for 5 with two strikeouts in his first regular-season game since 2021, batting leadoff and playing right field. His highlight of the night came on defense in the eighth, when he sprinted back and to his left before snagging a line drive, robbing Josh Rojas of an extra-base hit.
The 24-year-old Tatis missed all of last season, first because of a broken left wrist and then an 80-game PED suspension.
Grisham and Bogaerts were among the Padres that made up for Tatis’ slow offensive start. Grisham drove home two runs in the second inning to give the Padres a 2-0 lead and had another two-run double in the sixth that made it 7-5.
Bogaerts mashed a 405-foot shot in the third for his fifth homer of the season. Matt Carpenter also had a solo homer.
Tatis was greeted with a mix of cheers and boos in his first at-bats at Chase Field, thanks to a large contingent of Padres fans.
The Padres jumped to a 5-1 lead after Carpenter’s homer in the fourth, but the D-backs responded with four runs in the bottom of the inning off righty Michael Wacha to tie it. Rojas had a two-run single in the rally.
Wacha last just four innings, giving up five runs on 10 hits. He struck out three and walked one. Brent Honeywell (2-0) got the win with two scoreless innings of relief. Josh Hader worked the ninth for his sixth save in as many chances.
Arizona right-hander Ryne Nelson gave up five runs over five innings. Kyle Nelson (3-1) took the loss after giving up two unearned runs in relief.
The D-backs lost despite a 12-7 advantage in hits. Christian Walker had a three-hit night, including a double and an RBI.
Mets 9, Giants 4
SAN FRANCISCO — Pete Alonso hit his major league-leading ninth homer and drove in four runs, Eduardo Escobar added a two-run drive to back a milestone night for rookie pitcher Kodai Senga and the New York Mets beat the San Francisco Giants.
Jeff McNeil also connected for his first homer of the season and had an RBI single for New York. Brandon Nimmo, who had five hits against the Dodgers on Wednesday, added three more for the Mets, who are 6-1 on their 10-game road trip.
Senga allowed four runs and five hits, struck out four and walked four in five innings to become the second pitcher in franchise history to begin his career 3-0. The Japanese right-hander joined Steven Matz, who won his first four decisions in 2015.
Blake Sabol and LaMonte Wade Jr. homered for San Francisco. Mike Yastrzemski added three hits.
Alonso, who also had a two-run single, crushed a 3-2 pitch into the left field bleachers in the fourth inning off Sean Manaea (0-1) for his eighth home run in the last 14 games. It came after Francisco Lindor was hit by a pitch and was the 155th drive of Alonso’s career, 89 of which have come on the road.
Escobar’s second home run came after Manaea hit a batter and put the Mets up 4-0. New York has hit home runs in seven of its last eight games.
Senga had to pitch around traffic much of the game and overcame a rocky fifth when the Giants hit a pair of home runs and scored four runs.
Brooks Raley, John Curtiss, Drew Smith and Jeff Brigham combined for four scoreless innings of relief for New York.
Manaea allowed four hits with three walks in 3.2 innings. He’s the first Giants starter in the last 28 games to allow more than four runs.
