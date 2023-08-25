Rangers Twins Baseball

Associated Press

The Twins’ Ryan Jeffers (27) celebrates with Carlos Correa (4) after hitting a two-run home run against the Texas Rangers in the eighth inning on Thursday in Minneapolis.

 

 Bruce Kluckhohn

Twins 7, Rangers 5

MINNEAPOLIS — Pinch-hitter Ryan Jeffers broke a tie with a two-run, two-out homer off Will Smith in a three-run eighth inning, and the Minnesota Twins beat Texas and sent the Rangers to a season-high seventh straight loss.

