Orioles Rays Baseball

Associated Press

The Baltimore Orioles’ Colton Cowser watches his RBI sacrifice fly against the Tampa Bay Rays during the 10th inning on Thursday in St. Petersburg, Fla. The Orioles won 4-3.

 

 Scott Audette

Orioles 4, Rays 3

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Colton Cowser hit a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning, and the AL East-leading Baltimore Orioles beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3 on Thursday night in the opener of a four-game series between the American League’s top teams.

