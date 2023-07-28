Cubs 10, Cardinals 3
ST. LOUIS — Yan Gomes drove in three runs and Chicago got back to .500 with its sixth straight win.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Cubs 10, Cardinals 3
ST. LOUIS — Yan Gomes drove in three runs and Chicago got back to .500 with its sixth straight win.
In the first inning, Cubs outfielder Ian Happ bloodied St. Louis catcher Willson Contreras when he hit him in the head with a long follow-through on a swing, then was soon hit himself by a pitch from Miles Mikolas.
Mikolas (6-6) brushed back Happ with his next pitch, then hit him. The right-hander was ejected and so was Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol.
Cody Bellinger, Christopher Morel and Mike Tauchman each had three hits for the Cubs to back left-hander Justin Steele (11-3), who gave up one run in six innings.
Mets 2, Nationals 1
NEW YORK — Mark Canha had a sacrifice fly immediately after a 97-minute rain delay in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift New York over Washington.
The Mets strung together three straight one-out singles — the last an RBI hit into right field by Daniel Vogelbach — against Mason Thompson (3-4). DJ Stewart was then plunked by a pitch to load the bases and Thompson was removed for Kyle Finnegan moments before umpires motioned the teams off the field.
After play resumed, Canha hit Finnegan’s fifth pitch to deep right field and Pete Alonso beat the throw home.
David Peterson (3-7) allowed three hits in two innings before Brooks Raley notched his second save with a hitless ninth.
Guardians 6, White Sox 3
CHICAGO — Josh Naylor drove in three runs, rookie Tanner Bibee pitched into the seventh inning and Cleveland handed Chicago its sixth straight loss.
Guardians manager Terry Francona tied Casey Stengel for 13th place on baseball’s career wins list with his 1,926th victory.
Bibee (7-2) gave up three runs and six hits over 6.2 innings. Emmanuel Clase worked the ninth for his 28th save in 35 chances.
Naylor drove in two with a double and scored in a three-run third against Dylan Cease (4-4) that gave the Guardians a 4-0 lead.
Jake Burger homered twice for the White Sox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.