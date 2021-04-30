Orioles 4, Yankees 3
BALTIMORE — Cedric Mullins delivered a winning sacrifice fly in the 10th inning against Jonathan Loaisiga (2-1).
Trey Mancini had his first three-hit game since returning from colon cancer surgery, including had an RBI single in the first and a tying solo homer in the sixth off Jordan Montgomery.
Gleyber Torres had a tying double in the ninth, and Rougned Odor hit a two-run single.
Athletics 3, Rays 2
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Matt Chapman homered and hit a go-ahead double with two outs in the ninth inning, leading the Oakland Athletics over the Tampa Bay Rays 3-2 Thursday.
Shane McClanahan, a Tampa Bay left-hander starting on the day after his 24th birthday, made an unusual regular-season debut, becoming the fourth player to appear in the regular season after first playing in the postseason.
Cardinals 4, Phillies 3
ST. LOUIS — Tyler O’Neil scored on a game-ending wild pitch from David Hale (0-1) in the 10th inning, gaining a four-game split.
Alex Reyes (1-0) pitched two perfect innings.
Matt Carpenter put the Cardinals ahead in the sixth with a three-run, pinch-homer off Aaron Nola, a ball that bounced out of the outstretched glove of Roman Quinn at the top of the right-field wall.
Mariners 1, Astros 0
HOUSTON — Yusei Kikuchi took a no-hit bid into the the seventh inning, Taylor Trammell homered and the Seattle Mariners beat the Houston Astros 1-0 on Thursday to stop a four-game losing streak.
Kikuchi (1-1) did not allow a hit until Carlos Correa doubled to deep right-center field with one out in the seventh.
That was the only hit allowed by Kikuchi, who pitched seven innings, struck out seven and walked two. Anthony Misiewicz pitched a perfect eighth and Kendall Graveman a one-hit ninth for his third save, completing a two-hitter.
White Sox 3, Tigers 1, Game 1
White Sox 11, Tigers 0, Game 2
CHICAGO — Dylan Cease (1-0) struck out a season-best nine in his first career shutout, Yoán Moncada and Yermín Mercedes homered, and Chicago completed a doubleheader sweep of slumping Detroit.
José Abreu and Leury García each drove in two to help doom the AL-worst Tigers to their 12th loss in 14 games. Chicago has won six of seven.
Tigers starter Matthew Boyd (2-3) left after facing seven batters because of left knee tendonitis in the nightcap.
Carlos Rodón struck out a career-high 12 in six innings of the opener. Rodón (4-0) made his first home start since pitching a no-hitter against Cleveland on April 14. He allowed two hits and walked one, and his ERA rose from 0.48 to 0.72. Liam Hendriks got three straight outs for his fifth save in seven chances. The doubleheader was caused by a rainout Wednesday.
Casey Mize (1-3) lost his third straight start, giving up three runs, four hits and three walks in six innings. Detroit has lost six of seven, dropping to a major league worst 8-17.
Cubs 9, Braves 3
ATLANTA — Jason Heyward drove in two runs with two hits, and Chicago ended their five-game losing streak.
The Cubs had 16 hits, topping their combined total of 13 in the first three games of the series. Jake Marisnick hit a homer in the seventh and every Chicago starter had at least one hit.
Rangers 4, Red Sox 1
ARLINGTON, Texas — Texas catcher Jose Trevino hit a tiebreaking two-run homer soon after his battery mate’s final pitch, helping push Kyle Gibson and the Rangers over Boston.
Trevino’s first homer of the season came on the second pitch thrown by reliever Hirokazu Sawamura with two outs in the sixth. The Red Sox had only three hits, their fourth game in a row with five or less. The AL East leaders had won the previous three.
Diamondbacks 5, Rockies 3
PHOENIX — Eduardo Escobar hit a go-ahead triple, Josh Rojas connected for a solo homer and the Arizona Diamondbacks climbed out of an early three-run hole to beat the Colorado Rockies 5-3 on Thursday night.
The Rockies built a 3-0 lead by the third inning after Charlie Blackmon, Trevor Story and Ryan McMahon all had run-scoring hits. But the Diamondbacks responded with a run in the third and two more in the fourth to tie the game. Rojas' homer to right field — his second of the season — cut the D-backs' deficit to 3-2.
Arizona's decisive rally came in the seventh when Escobar tripled into the right-center gap, scoring Josh VanMeter. David Peralta followed with a single that brought home Escobar, and the D-backs had their final 5-3 margin.
Arizona right-hander Luke Weaver lasted just four innings, giving up three runs on five hits and four walks. But the D-backs' bullpen was excellent: Chris Devenski, Taylor Clarke, Caleb Smith (2-1), Kevin Ginkel and Stefan Crichton all pitched a scoreless inning.
