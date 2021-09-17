Colorado at Atlanta, postponed
ATLANTA — The Colorado Rockies game at the Atlanta Braves has been postponed due to a soggy field caused by rain.
A makeup date was not immediately announced.
The NL East-leading Braves entered Thursday 3½ games ahead of second-place Philadelphia.
The start of the game was pushed back almost 2 hours in hopes the wet field would become playable. There was more rain Thursday morning following steady rain Wednesday night.
The Braves and Rockies are not scheduled to play again this season and don’t have matching days off. Each team wanted to play the game as scheduled Thursday, if possible, though they also had to consider travel plans for Friday games.
Red 1, Pirates 0
PITTSBURGH — Tyler Mahle cruised through six innings, Asdrúbal Cabrera hit a go-ahead, pinch-hit sacrifice fly in the seventh, and the Cincinnati Reds avoided a three-game sweep by edging the Pittsburgh Pirates 1-0 on Thursday.
Mahle (12-5) allowed five hits — all singles — and struck out four with a walk as the Reds salvaged the finale of a nine-game road trip that saw them lose a little bit of ground in the chase for the second NL wild-card spot.
Mychal Givens worked out of a two-on, one-out jam in the ninth by striking out Hoy Park on a full-count fastball for his eighth save as the Reds bounced back after a pair of one-run losses to the last-place Pirates.
Cabrera provided the game’s only run while pinch-hitting for Mahle in the top of the seventh.
Tyler Stephenson led off with a double against Cody Ponce (0-4) and pinch-runner Delino DeShields moved to third on Shogo Akiyama’s sacrifice bunt two batters later. Cabrera followed with a long drive toward the gap in left-center that let DeShields trot home.
Athletics 7, Royals 2
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Salvador Perez tied Johnny Bench’s record for homers in a season by a catcher with his 45th, but Chad Pinder’s two-run single spurred a third-inning rally and the Oakland Athletics held off the Kansas City Royals 7-2 Thursday.
Perez hit a two-run homer in the first inning, matching Bench’s total from 1970 for the most by a player who played at least 75% of his team’s games at catcher. Perez’s 45 homers and 112 RBIs both lead the majors this season.
Pinder delivered a two-out hit during a four-run third inning in which Oakland had seven runners reach base — with just two hits.
The A’s also scored three runs in the ninth on just one hit. Oakland started the day 3½ games behind Toronto, Boston and the New York Yankees for the two AL wild cards.
The Royals had the tying runs on base with less than two outs in the sixth and eighth innings but couldn’t score.
Paul Blackburn (1-2) battled through five-plus innings for Oakland, yielding two runs on six hits.
Padres 7, Giants 4
SAN FRANCISCO — Fernando Tatis Jr. hit his NL-leading 39th home run and the San Diego Padres beat the San Francisco Giants to earn a series split.
The Padres moved within half a game of the idle Cardinals for the second NL wild card at 76-70. San Diego starts a three-game series in St. Louis on Friday.
Tatis also singled and walked twice a day after matching a career best with four hits. Tommy Pham and Manny Machado each drove in two runs, and Adam Frazier and Austin Nola had three hits apiece.
Orioles 3, Yankees 2
BALTIMORE — Yankees reliever Clay Holmes threw a wild pitch with two outs in the ninth inning that let the tying run score, then Austin Hays chopped an RBI single in the 10th that lifted Baltimore and dropped New York back in the AL wild-card race.
The Yankees fell a half-game behind idle Toronto and Boston atop the AL wild-card standings. New York had won three in a row.
Jahmai Jones, pinch-running for automatic runner Austin Wynns, moved to third on Richie Martin’s leadoff bunt single against Wandy Peralta (5-4) in the 10th. After Cedric Mullins walked and Mountcastle struck out, Hays grounded a single to left over a drawn-in infield to win it.
Phillies 17, Cubs 8
PHILADELPHIA — Bryce Harper doubled to start a seven-run, game-tying rally in the fourth inning, drove in the go-ahead run in the sixth and sealed Philadelphia’s win over Chicago with a three-run home run in the seventh.
The Phillies are three games behind first-place Atlanta — rained out Thursday — in the NL East with 16 games left this season, and 2½ games behind St. Louis for the second wild card. San Diego and Cincinnati also lead Philadelphia in the wild-card chase.
Harper lined an RBI double the other way to left off Manuel Rodriguez (3-3) with one out in the sixth for an 8-7 lead. He smashed his 33rd homer of the season into the second deck in the seventh, a three-run shot off Rex Brothers for 15-8 lead.
Rays 5, Tigers 2
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Yandy Díaz hit a leadoff home run and Mike Zunino later connected, reliever Dietrich Enns (2-0) pitched four solid innings and AL East-leading Tampa Bay beat Detroit.
The Rays lead second-place Boston and Toronto by 8½ games. The fourth-place New York Yankees are nine back.
Tampa Bay slugger Nelson Cruz left the game in the sixth with a bruised right forearm. He was hit by a pitch on the arm during the first inning.
Astros 12, Rangers 1
ARLINGTON, Texas — Carlos Correa triggered a seven-run fourth inning with a three-run homer, replacement starter Luis Garcia took a shutout into the sixth, and the Houston Astros beat the Texas Rangers 12-1 on Thursday night.
The AL West-leading Astros stayed seven games in front of Oakland with 16 games remaining. They took three of four in their final series with the last-place Rangers.
Houston is headed home for three against Arizona, which has the worst record in the National League.
Alex Bregman had the first of his pair of two-run singles during Houston’s big fourth. Yordan Alvarez lined an RBI double over leaping right fielder DJ Peters, and Yuli Gurriel’s second single of the inning scored Bregman. Chas McCormick’s 12th homer was a two-run shot in the eighth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.