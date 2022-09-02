Braves 3, Rockies 0
ATLANTA — Rookie Spencer Strider set an Atlanta record with 16 strikeouts while allowing two hits in eight innings to beat Colorado.
Strider (9-4) fanned his last two batters with two runners on in the eighth to complete his masterful 106-pitch outing.
Austin Riley and rookie Michael Harris II hit solo home runs for Atlanta.
Strider threw only 42 pitches threw his first four innings, setting a pace that allowed him to log his longest career start. He did not walk a batter.
Hall of Famer John Smoltz held the previous Atlanta record with 15 strikeouts against the New York Mets on April 10, 2005 and against Montreal on May 24, 1992.
Kenley Jansen pitched a perfect ninth for his 31st save in 36 chances.
The Braves won two of three against Colorado and remained three games behind the NL East-leading New York Mets.
Strider (9-4) was dominant in extending the Rockies’ road woes. Colorado fell to 20-44 away from Coors Field, a .313 winning percentage that ranks last in the majors. The right-hander struck out the side in the second and seventh innings.
Strider set his previous high with 13 strikeouts in a 13-1 win over Philadelphia on Aug. 2.
Strider retired Colorado’s first 12 hitters before C.J. Cron lofted a soft single into right field to lead off the fifth. He didn’t allow another hit until Michael Toglia’s single to right with one out in the eighth.
Orioles 3, Guardians 0
CLEVELAND — Rookie Kyle Bradish held Cleveland to two harmless singles in seven innings and Cedric Mullins homered on Shane Bieber’s first pitch, leading Baltimore past Cleveland.
Bradish (3-5) had his second straight dominant performance. He hasn’t allowed a run in 15 straight innings after going more than three months without a win.
Cionel Pérez worked a perfect eighth and rookie Félix Bautista finished off the two-hitter for his 11th save.
The Orioles took two of three in this series between playoff hopefuls. Cleveland’s lead in the AL Central shrunk to one game over idle Minnesota.
Bieber (8-8) struck out 11 in seven solid innings but allowed homers to Mullins, Anthony Santander and Ryan Mountcastle.
Nationals 7, Athletics 5 (10)
WASHINGTON — Joey Meneses hit a game-winning three-run homer in the 10th inning to cap his first four-hit game Washington rallied past Oakland.
Meneses, a 30-year-old rookie, homered to right-center off Oakland rookie Norge Ruiz (0-1), raising his average to .354.
Trailing 5-3 heading into the bottom of the 10th, the Nationals closed within 5-4 on Keibert Ruiz’s run-scoring single with one out. Lane Thomas walked with two outs, setting the stage for Meneses.
Shea Langeliers homered and drove in three runs for the A’s. He put Oakland ahead in the 10th with a two-out, two-run double off Hunter Harvey (1-0).
Mariners 7, Tigers 0
DETROIT — Julio Rodriguez and Ty France hit back-to-back home runs in the third inning and Seattle completed a three-game sweep of Detroit.
Logan Gilbert (11-5), who had gone winless in his previous nine starts, held Detroit to two hits and a walk while striking out nine in six innings. Three Mariners relievers completed the four-hitter.
Tigers starter Eduardo Rodriguez (3-4) surrendered six runs — five earned — and six hits in four innings.
White Sox 7, Royals 1
CHICAGO — Andrew Vaughn and A.J. Pollock each cracked a two-run homer and singled, and Chicago beat Kansas City.
Leury Garcia and Elvis Andrus added two hits and an RBI apiece for the White Sox, who won their second straight following a five-game slide.
Johnny Cueto (7-6) allowed one run on six hits in 5.1 innings. Five Chicago relievers combined to throw two-hit ball the rest of the way.
Daniel Mengden (0-1) yielded three runs on five hits in 2.2 innings in his fifth appearance and first start for the Royals this season.
Red Sox 9, Rangers 8
BOSTON — Rob Refsnyder hit a game-ending single in a four-run ninth inning for Boston as the Red Sox rallied to beat the Texas Rangers.
The Red Sox trailed 8-3 in the eighth and 8-5 entering the ninth. Boston promptly loaded the bases with none out against Jonathan Hernández (1-1). Rafael Devers hit a two-run double and Kiké Hernández hit an RBI single to tie the game before Refsnyder completed the comeback with a drive to left.
Refsnyder took a wide turn around first before a swarm of teammates caught him and piled on after storming out of the dugout.
Jeurys Familia (2-1) worked a scoreless ninth for a Boston staff that was constantly in trouble. The Rangers stranded 12 runners as they dropped their fifth straight.
Adolis Garcia hit a two-run homer in the eighth to help put Texas in position to stop its skid.
Diamondbacks 5, Brewers 0
PHOENIX — Christian Walker hit a two-run homer, Merrill Kelly pitched seven stellar innings and Arizona beat Milwaukee for its sixth win in seven games.
Walker hammered his 31st homer to deep left in the first inning off Milwaukee’s Brandon Woodruff, giving the D-backs a 2-0 lead. Geraldo Perdomo’s RBI single in the third pushed the advantage to 3-0 and Josh Rojas smashed a two-run double high off the center field wall in the fifth to make it 5-0.
Woodruff (9-4) gave up five earned runs on eight hits over 5.2 innings. He walked two and struck out four.
Kelly (12-5) gave up four hits and no walks while striking out seven.
