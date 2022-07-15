Marlins 3, Pirates 2 (11 innings)
MIAMI — Brian Anderson atoned for a costly error with a two-run triple in the 11th inning and the Miami Marlins beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2 Thursday.
Anderson originally was ruled to have been hit by a pitch from Wil Crowe (3-6), but the Pirates successfully challenged, saying it hit his bat first. Anderson then sent a drive to deep right center that scored Jesús Aguilar and Avisaíl García.
Joey Wendle doubled, singled and walked for the Marlins, who had their second straight walk-off against Pittsburgh and split the four-game series.
Ben Gamel’s RBI double against Richard Bleier (2-1) in the top of the 11th put the Pirates ahead 2-1.
Pittsburgh tied it at 1 in the eighth on third baseman Anderson’s fielding error that scored Yoshi Tsutsugo from first.
Rockies 8, Padres 5
DENVER — Randal Grichuk doubled twice and drove in three runs, C.J. Cron had two hits in his return to the starting lineup, and Colorado Rockies beat San Diego.
Cron, the Rockies’ lone All-Star selection, missed three of the last five games with a wrist injury suffered Friday night at Arizona. He had a pinch-hit single Wednesday night.
The Rockies took three of four from San Diego and have won 13 of 16 against the Padres at Coors Field since the start of last season.
Jhoulys Chacin (4-2) worked two scoreless innings in relief of Kyle Freeland. Carlos Estévez pitched a flawless ninth for his first save. Kris Bryant was activated from the paternity list and went 0 for 4 with a walk.
Braves 5, Nationals 4
WASHINGTON — Kyle Wright earned his 11th victory to tie for the major league lead and Atlanta beat Washington in the opener of a four-game series.
Michael Harris II, Matt Olson and Dansby Swanson homered for Atlanta, which has won five of its last seven. The Braves improved to 8-2 against the Nationals this season.
Juan Soto extended his hitting streak to 16 games for Washington, which has dropped seven in a row and 13 of 14. The Nationals have the worst record in the majors and fell to 7-34 against the NL East.
Rays 5, Red Sox 4
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Taylor Walls and Yandy Díaz had two-run singles during a five-run outburst in the seventh inning, helping Tampa Bay beat Boston to complete a four-game sweep.
After rookie Kutter Crawford took a three-hitter into the seventh and Boston leading 3-0, John Schreiber (2-1) came in and gave up Walls’ tying hit and Díaz’s go-ahead single. Crawford ended up allowing three runs and six hits along with six strikeouts.
Royals 3, Blue Jays 1
TORONTO — Double-A callup Angel Zerpa pitched five innings to win for the first time as a big league starter, Bobby Witt Jr. hit a tiebreaking home run and the depleted Kansas City Royals overcame the absence of 10 unvaccinated players to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 on Thursday night.
Fellow callup Nate Eaton hit his first career homer as the Royals won for the fifth time in six games.
Foreign nationals who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19 are not allowed to enter Canada, save for limited exceptions that require a 14-day quarantine. Unvaccinated baseball players are placed on the restricted list, which means they are not paid and do not accrue major league service time.
Jackson Kowar pitched two relief innings, Taylor Clarke handled the eighth and Scott Barlow finished for his 16th save.
Guardians 4, Tigers 0
CLEVELAND — Triston McKenzie struck out a career-high 12 and extended his scoreless streak to 21 innings, leading Cleveland past Detroit.
McKenzie (7-6) pitched eight dominant innings, giving up five singles and walking none. He matched his longest outing, set a career best with 109 pitches and won his third start in a row while helping the Guardians end a streak of five consecutive losses to the Tigers. Detroit swept four from Cleveland last week at Comerica Park.
Reds 7, Yankees 6 (10 innings)
NEW YORK — Joey Votto lined a tiebreaking double in a three-run 10th inning for his second go-ahead hit of the night, and Cincinnati beat New York to earn an unexpected series win.
Last in the NL Central, the Reds took two of three at Yankee Stadium from the top team in the majors. They blew a sizable lead for the second consecutive night, but this time recovered and held on.
Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 31st home run to start a Yankees comeback in the eighth — one inning after he made a diving catch in center field.
White Sox 12, Twins 2
MINNEAPOLIS — Luis Robert hit his first grand slam, Johnny Cueto pitched six strong innings and the Chicago beat Minnesota to extend its winning streak to three games.
Robert’s 452-foot blast to the second deck in left field gave the White Sox a 6-1 lead in the fourth inning. He added a run-scoring single in the sixth inning and a double in the eighth for his third consecutive three-hit game.
Andrew Vaughn also homered and drove in two runs for Chicago, and Tim Anderson had two hits and scored three runs. Sebby Zavala added a three-run homer in the ninth off Twins infielder Nick Gordon.
Mets 8, Cubs 0
CHICAGO — Carlos Carrasco pitched six sharp innings, Brandon Nimmo and Pete Alonso homered and New York handed Chicago its seventh straight loss.
The Mets won for the third time in four games, maintained their 2 1/2-game lead over Atlanta in the NL East and improved their road record to 28-19. The Cubs have totaled three runs over their last three games.
Mariners 6, Rangers 5
ARLINGTON, Texas — Ty France hit a two-run single in the eighth inning as Seattle rallied from a four-run deficit and beat Texas to extend its winning streak to 11 games.
Seattle’s win streak is the second-longest in club history behind the 2001 Mariners, who won 15 straight. That team was the franchise’s most recent playoff team. The run is also the second-longest streak in the majors this season, behind Atlanta’s 14-game win streak. The Mariners are 19-3 since being 10 games under .500 on June 19.
Brewers 3, Giants 2 (10 innings)
SAN FRANCISCO — Pinch-runner Christian Yelich scurried home for the winning run in the 10th inning on an infield single by Jonathan Davis that pitcher Camilo Doval couldn't secure on the grass in front of third, and the Milwaukee Brewers held off the San Francisco Giants 3-2 on Thursday night.
Doval (3-5) allowed a one-out walk to Rowdy Tellez in the 10th with Yelich in to start at second base in extra innings. Doval had worked out of a jam an inning earlier when Hunter Renfroe hit a two-out double, but Victor Caratini flied out to left.
Corbin Burnes struck out 10 pitching into the eighth inning, yet settled for a no-decision as the first-place Brewers won for just the second time in five games and third time in eight.
Burnes, the shaggy-haired former star pitcher at tiny mid-major Saint Mary's College in the East Bay suburbs, notched his seventh start this season with double figures strikeouts. He allowed one run on four hits with three walks over 7 1/3 innings.
The right-hander started the eighth by giving up Brandon Crawford's single to shallow left. After striking out Joey Bart, Burnes walked LaMonte Wade Jr. and his night was done. Hoby Milner relieved with runners on first and second.
