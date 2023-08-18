Mariners 6, Royals 4
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Julio Rodriguez had a career-high five hits to go with five RBIs, including a go-ahead three-run homer in the eighth inning, and the Seattle Mariners escaped Kansas City with a victory over the Royals.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Mariners 6, Royals 4
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Julio Rodriguez had a career-high five hits to go with five RBIs, including a go-ahead three-run homer in the eighth inning, and the Seattle Mariners escaped Kansas City with a victory over the Royals.
Rodriguez, who had four hits a night earlier, had three singles and a triple to go with his home run while joining Alex Rodriguez, Mike Cameron and Ruppert Jones in select company. The homer was the 20th of the season for Rodriguez, who already had stolen 30 bases, making the 22-year-old phenom just the fourth Mariners player in the 20-30 club.
Cal Raleigh added a homer in the ninth inning. Isaiah Campbell (3-0) earned the win for the Mariners with a scoreless seventh inning. Trent Thornton tossed a perfect eighth and Matt Brash picked up his fourth save.
Nelson Velazquez homered for the fourth time in seven games for Kansas City.
Nationals 10, Red Sox 7
WASHINGTON — Chris Sale failed to get through the fifth inning in his second start back from a shoulder injury, and Boston suffered another blow to its playoff hopes in a loss to Washington.
Luis Urías hit his first grand slam in the seventh as Boston tried to rally from eight runs down. Rafael Devers added a two-run homer later in the inning, getting the Red Sox within 9-7, but the rally failed as Kyle Finnegan earned his 19th save in 26 chances.
Sale (5-3) was lifted with one out in the fifth. Josh Winckowski entered and gave up a tiebreaking two-run double to Joey Meneses, the first of four straight hits by the Nationals, who scored five times in the inning.
Meneses drove in five runs and Patrick Corbin (8-11) pitched six sharp innings for rebuilding Washington.
Mets 4, Cardinals 2
ST. LOUIS — Pete Alfonso hit a two-run homer. José Quintana won for the first time this season and New York opened its four-games series against St. Louis with its fourth win in five games.
Quintana (1-4) beat his former team by pitching into the seventh inning. He gave up three hits, including a homer in the seventh to Tyler O’Neill, and two runs. Trevor Gott pitched the ninth for his first save.
Tim Locastro led off the ninth with a pinch-hit home run, his first this season for New York. It was the third one of his career.
The loss denied Adam Wainwright (3-8) a chance to pick up career win No. 199. He allowed three runs on four hits in his third-longest outing this season.
Diamondbacks 3, Padres 1
SAN DIEGO — Top NL Cy Young Award contender Zac Gallen beat San Diego for the second straight start and Tommy Pham and Gabriel Moreno homered for Arizona in the opener of a four-game series between teams trying to keep their wild-card hopes from slipping away.
Each team had just three hits. The Diamondbacks won their third straight and the Padres lost for the eighth time in 11 games.
Gallen (13-5) held the Padres to one run and three hits in 6.1 innings while striking out three and walking one.
Rookie reliever Justin Martinez, pitching in just his fifth game, earned a four-out save, his first.
Tigers at Guardians, ppd. (rain)
CLEVELAND — The series opener between the Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers was postponed because of rain in the forecast Thursday.
The AL Central rivals will play a straight doubleheader at Progressive Field on Friday beginning at 1:10 p.m.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.