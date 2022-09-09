Nationals 11, Cardinals 6
ST. LOUIS — Yadier Molina homered twice on a day he paired with St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright to tie the major league record of 324 starts by a battery in a loss to the Washington Nationals.
The 41-year-old Wainwright and 40-year-old Molina matched the mark set by Detroit’s Mickey Lolich and Bill Freehan from 1963-75.
Molina hit a two-run homer into the third deck in left field in the third and a solo shot in the fourth. Wainright allowed four runs and nine hits in five innings. They are on track to break the mark at home against Milwaukee on Sept. 14.
Alex Call had four hits and five RBIs for Washington, hitting a three-run homer off James Naile in the ninth. Mason Thompson (1-0) was the winner. Andre Pallante (6-5) took the loss.
Reds 4, Cubs 3
CHICAGO — Jonathan India hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the ninth inning, and the Cincinnati Reds rallied for a victory over the Chicago Cubs.
Chicago was ahead 3-2 when Alejo Lopez’s liner off Mark Leiter Jr. (2-7) slipped between rookie right fielder Seiya Suzuki and center fielder Rafael Ortega and rolled to the wall for a triple, allowing Nick Senzel to score from first to tie it. Lopez trotted home on when India lined a single to left, his third hit of the game.
Suzuki doubled and scored in the sixth and put Chicago in front with a solo shot in the eighth. His 12th homer was a liner into the first row of Wrigley Field’s left-center bleachers off Alexis Diaz.
Diaz (6-2) got five outs for the win. Ian Gibaut worked around a hit in the ninth for his first save.
Brewers 2, Giants 1, 1st game
Brewers 4, Giants 2, 2nd game
MILWAUKEE — Garrett Mitchell hit an RBI double and Milwaukee withstood Freddy Peralta’s early exit to beat San Francisco and complete a doubleheader sweep.
In the opening game, Corbin Burnes (10-6) struck out 14 and allowed three hits in eight shutout innings.
Peralta left the second game due to fatigue in his right shoulder after walking Tommy La Stella to lead off the third inning. The Brewers led 3-0 at the time.
Milwaukee’s Peter Strzelecki (2-1) pitched two innings of scoreless relief to get the win in the second game. Jakob Junis (4-5) dropped the opener, and Alex Young (0-1) lost the second game.
Devin Williams got his 11th save in 12 opportunities in the first game. Taylor Rogers finished the second game for his 31st save in 39 opportunities.
Marlins 6, Phillies 5
PHILADELPHIA — First baseman Rhys Hoskins’ two-base error allowed Miami to tie it in the ninth and Brian Anderson’s followed with an RBI single that sent the Marlins past Philadelphia to a snap a nine-game losing streak.
Philadelphia led 5-4 when Garrett Cooper led off the ninth with a double off David Robertson (4-3).
Joey Wendle, who homered earlier, slapped a pitch down the line that Hoskins failed to snag, and the ball rolled into right field as pinch-runner Bryan De La Cruz scored. Avisaíl García walked, and Anderson hit a go-ahead single to right.
Dylan Floro (1-2) was the winner.
Twins 4, Yankees 3
NEW YORK — Carlos Correa responded to booing Yankees fans with a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the eighth inning, and the Minnesota Twins beat New York 4-3 on Thursday night to avoid a four-game sweep.
Correa’s two-out drive off former Fordham pitcher Greg Weissert followed an unsuccessful video review called by the Yankees after what New York thought should have been the third out. The Yankees maintained Wandy Peralta (2-4) got to first in time on the flip from first baseman Marwin Gonzalez on Jake Cave’s grounder, but replays showed Peralta trapped the ball with his glove against his body.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone bounded from the dugout to argue with crew chief Larry Vanover and threw his hands up in frustration before leaving the field.
One out later, Correa connected on a 1-2 slider for his 18th homer, his second in two days. It gave Minnesota a 4-2 lead and he pounded his chest in the direction of his dugout while rounding third base.
Minnesota held on to stop a 10-game losing streak at Yankee Stadium dating to May 2019.
Jorge López threw a run-scoring wild pitch in the bottom half, but the Yankees stranded the potential tying run at third in each of the last two innings. Caleb Theilbar ended the eighth by striking out pinch-hitter Giancarlo Stanton, who is 4 for his last 38. Stanton had not played since fouling a pitch off a leg on Monday,
New York loaded the bases with one out in the ninth on Oswald Peraza’s single, Aaron Hicks double and the fourth intenational walk to Aaron Judge in three games.
Michael Fullmer struck out Gleyber Torres and retired Isiah Kiner-Falefa on a groundout for his third save.
White Sox 14, Athletics 2
OAKLAND — Yoán Moncada went 5 for 6 with two home runs and five RBIs, Dylan Cease stuck out nine in six scoreless innings and Chicago hammered Oakland.
The 14 runs were a season high for Chicago, which has won seven of its last nine games. Chicago had 21 hits, including 10 extra-base hits.
Romy González went 4 for 5 with a homer and three RBIs. Elvis Andrus, released by the A’s in August, and Eloy Jiménez also homered.
Cease (14-6) reached 206 strikeouts for the year, becoming the seventh White Sox pitcher with multiple 200-strikeout seasons. The right-hander allowed three hits and two walks after coming within one out of a no-hitter in his last start against the Minnesota Twins.
JP Sears (5-2) took the loss.
