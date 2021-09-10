Athletics 3, White Sox 1
OAKLAND — Sean Manaea struck out nine in seven dominant innings, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Chicago White Sox 3-1 on Thursday.
Manaea (9-9) allowed one run and five hits in his first win since July 28. The left-hander went 0-3 with an 8.00 ERA in his previous six starts.
Tony Kemp and Matt Chapman each drove in a run for Oakland, which took two of three games in the series.
José Abreu had two hits and drove in a run for the White Sox, who have lost 10 of their last 11 regular-season games at the Oakland Coliseum.
Kemp put the A’s ahead with a run-scoring triple against Reynaldo López (3-2) in the second. The White Sox tied it when Abreu singled home Cesar Hernandez in the third, giving him 104 RBIs on the year.
Oakland answered with two unearned runs in the bottom of the third. López attempted to pick off Starling Marte at second base, but his throw went into center field, allowing Marte to score and Matt Olson to go from first to third. Chapman then drove in Olson with a sacrifice fly.
López was charged with one earned run and six hits in five innings.
Andrew Chafin pitched a scoreless ninth inning to record his third save.
Indians 4, Twins 1
CLEVELAND — Franmil Reyes, Oscar Mercado and José Ramirez homered, and the Cleveland Indians scored for the first time in three games, beating the Minnesota Twins 4-1 on Thursday night.
Reyes’ two-run shot in the third inning against Andrew Albers snapped the Indians’ 25-inning scoreless streak. The 418-foot blast to center also gave Cleveland a 2-1 lead.
The Indians managed just two runs while dropping the first three games of the series, including 3-0 losses on Tuesday and Wednesday. They were limited to one baserunner on Wednesday on Amed Rosario’s single in the seventh.
Indians starter Cal Quantrill (5-3) pitched a career-high 7 2/3 innings Thursday night, allowing one run on Miguel Sanó’s homer in the second. The right-hander gave up four hits and struck out five while improving to 5-1 in 12 outings since July 10.
Sanó and Quantrill exchanged gestures in the seventh following an at-bat that featured the slugger jawing back and forth with catcher Austin Hedges. Quantrill had a fair amount of blood on the right side of his pants late in his 109-pitch outing.
Mercado’s homer just inside the foul pole in left made it 3-1 in the fourth, and Ramirez added his team-high 33rd of the season in the seventh off Ralph Garza Jr.
Marlins 3, Mets 2
MIAMI — Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a tiebreaking solo homer in the eighth inning, sending Miami to the win.
Javier Báez homered and doubled for the Mets, who began the day four games behind NL East leader Atlanta.
Chisholm drove a 97 mph fastball from Jeurys Familia (9-4) into the upper-deck seats for his 15th homer. Chisholm also had an RBI grounder in the sixth.
Richard Bleier (3-2) got the win, and Dylan Floro pitched a perfect ninth for his ninth save.
Rockies 4, Phillies 3
PHILADELPHIA — Pinch-hitter Ryan McMahon and Sam Hilliard hit back-to-back home runs with two outs in the ninth inning, rallying the Rockies to the victory.
Bryce Harper hit his 30th homer to bolster his MVP candidacy, and the Phillies looked as if they were going to start a pivotal home stretch with a victory before their bullpen faltered.
Philadelphia began the day 2½ games behind first-place Atlanta in the NL East.
With a 2-1 lead, closer Ian Kennedy (1-1) retired the first two Colorado batters in the ninth. After Colton Welker singled, McMahon drove an 0-2, 80-mph curveball over the wall in right. Hilliard followed with a long drive to right.
Lucas Gilbreath (1-1) pitched a scoreless eighth, and Carlos Estévez got out of a jam in the ninth to earn his sixth save. Colorado snapped a four-game losing streak.
Royals 6, Orioles 0
BALTIMORE — Carlos Hernández pitched six impressive innings for Kansas City, and Nicky Lopez and Hunter Dozier homered.
Hernández (6-1) allowed three hits, walked three and struck out one. Then Kansas City’s bullpen threw three scoreless frames — a night after the Royals allowed nine runs in the eighth inning and lost 9-8.
Baltimore’s John Means (5-7) allowed two runs and five hits in seven-plus innings.
Kansas City won for only the fifth time in its last 19 games in Baltimore.
Blue Jays 6, Yankees 4
NEW YORK — Bo Bichette homered in the first inning and singled in the tiebreaking run in the seventh, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 42nd homer, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the New York Yankees 6-4 on Thursday night for their eighth straight win.
The Blue Jays completed their first four-game sweep in the Bronx since 2003 and pulled within a half-game of New York for the final AL wild card. Toronto has its longest winning streak since an 11-game spurt in 2015.
The Yankees have lost six straight and 10 of 12, a jarring collapse immediately following a 13-game winning streak.
First time since 1908, the Yankees were swept in a four-game home series while never leading, according to STATS.
Toronto’s José Berríos (11-7) allowed two runs and five hits in 6 2/3 innings.
Anthony Rizzo, Gary Sánchez and Luke Voit homered for New York. Sal Romano (0-2) got the loss.
Braves 7, Nationals 6 (10)
ATLANTA — Joc Pederson hit a tiebreaking single with two out in the 10th inning, lifting Atlanta to the win.
Ozzie Albies opened the 10th on second and advanced to third on a flyout. He scampered home on Pederson’s bases-loaded single against Wander Suero (2-3).
Stephen Vogt hit two solo homers for Atlanta, which took of three in the series. Freddie Freeman, Adam Duvall and Jorge Soler also connected.
The NL East-leading Braves moved 3 1/2 games ahead of second-place Philadelphia, which lost 4-3 to Colorado.
Jacob Webb (3-2) retired the side in order in the 10th to earn the win.
Luis García homered for Washington in the eighth.
There was no drama from the mound after Washington’s Juan Soto was hit by a pitch on Tuesday and Atlanta’s Freeman was plunked on Wednesday.
Austin Riley was hit by Suero in the 10th, but there was no reaction from either bench.
Instead, the teams played a back-and-forth game that included five solo homers by the Braves.
Soler hit a tiebreaking drive off Erick Fedde in the sixth, and both of Vogt’s homers came against Fedde. Freeman and Duvall connected against Mason Thompson in the eighth, powering Atlanta to a 6-5 lead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.