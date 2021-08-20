Rays 7, Orioles 2
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Brandon Lowe hit his career-high 29th homer, Shane McClanahan won his fourth straight start, and AL East-leading Tampa Bay handed Baltimore its 15th consecutive loss.
The Orioles also dropped 14 in a row from May 18-31. The team record losing streak is 21 games, set at the beginning of the 1988 season.
Tampa Bay has won 11 of 14.
Jorge López (3-14) became the majors’ first 14-game loser, allowing four runs, four hits, two walks and hitting a batter over two innings.
McClanahan (8-4) gave up one run and five hits in five innings.
Mariners 9, Rangers 8 (11)
ARLINGTON, Texas — Ty France hit a two-run homer in the 11th inning and Seattle completed a three-game sweep of Texas after the Rangers forced extra innings with five runs in the ninth.
France went deep off Joe Barlow (0-1), who would have given up another homer if not for a spectacular inning-ending leaping catch by Adolis Garcia.
Joe Smith (2-1) walked a batter but benefited from an unusual double play when pitching a scoreless 10th. Paul Sewald worked the 11th for his sixth save in eight chances, though he gave up an RBI single to Brock Holt.
Mitch Haniger hit his 27th homer for the Mariners.
The big Texas ninth was capped by Jason Martin’s three-run homer with two outs off closer Diego Castillo, who suffered his fifth blown save in 20 chances.
Astros 6, Royals 3 (10)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Aledmys Díaz singled in the go-ahead run in the 10th inning and the Houston Astros beat the Kansas City Royals 6-3 on Thursday, avoiding a four-game sweep.
Díaz finished 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for the AL West leaders. With the bases loaded in the 10th, he fouled off a 3-2 pitch from Wade Davis and drove the next one up the middle.
Houston added two more runs on a bases-loaded walk by Chas McCormick and a sacrifice fly by Taylor Jones.
Ryan Pressly (5-1) worked a scoreless ninth for Houston. Christian Javier pitched a perfect 10th for his second save.
Davis (0-3) allowed two hits and a walk in the 10th and did not record an out.
Nicky Lopez hit a two-run homer in the third to put the Royals ahead 3-0, his first home run since Aug. 8, 2020 — a span of 464 at-bats.
Carlos Correa led off the fourth with a double for the Astros. He went to third on a single by Díaz, but the Astros only scored once, on a fielder’s-choice grounder by McCormick.
Athletics 5, White Sox 4
CHICAGO — Matt Olson slugged a go-ahead two-run homer, Matt Chapman added a solo shot and Oakland rallied past Chicago.
Sean Murphy also homered as the A’s avoided a sweep in their four-game series with AL Central-leading Chicago. Oakland ended a four-game skid and maintained its grip on the second AL wild-card spot.
Olson’s blast in the seventh off reliever Michael Kopech (3-2), his 31st this season, gave Oakland a 5-3 lead.
Cole Irvin (9-11) allowed three runs on seven hits in six innings. Lou Trivino allowed an unearned run in the ninth for his 20th save in 22 opportunities.
Diamondbacks 6, Phillies 2
PHOENIX — Madison Bumgarner held Philadelphia to one hit in the first seven innings and Arizona completed a three-game sweep.
Bumgarner (7-7) went eight innings, giving up three hits and one run to help NL-worst Arizona finish 6-1 on its homestand. He walked one, struck out five and hit two batters, throwing 105 pitches.
Bumgarner also had a broken-bat RBI single in the Diamondbacks’ five-run seventh against Zack Wheeler (10-8). Nick Ahmed and Josh VanMeter had two-run doubles in the inning.
Reds 6, Marlins 1
CINCINNATI — Joey Votto slammed a three-run homer, Luis Castillo pitched seven innings of one-run ball and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Miami Marlins 6-1 on Thursday night.
Votto’s 428-foot shot into the seats in right-center — his team-leading 27th homer — highlighted the Reds’ four-run fourth after Miami right-hander Nick Neidert had faced the minimum in the first three innings.
Castillo (7-12), averaging 97 mph on his four-seam fastball and sinker, allowed eight hits and struck out seven. Michael Lorenzen retired the Marlins in order in the eighth, and Tony Santillan did the same in ninth.
Kyle Farmer and Jonathan India each had run-scoring doubles for the Reds, who rebounded after dropping two in a row and the series to the depleted Chicago Cubs.
Yankees 7, Twins 5
NEW YORK — Leadoff hitter Luke Voit had a two-run double in New York’s four-run third inning and the surging Yankees beat the Minnesota Twins 7-5 for their season-high seventh straight victory.
Voit made his third start out of the leadoff spot this year and was New York’s designated hitter now that the team is comfortable playing Giancarlo Stanton in the outfield. He gave the Yankees a 3-0 lead with a double down the left-field line off John Gant (0-1) and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Anthony Rizzo – his replacement at first base.
Voit’s clutch hit came two nights after he drove in the decisive runs in a doubleheader sweep of Boston and said he deserved to play as much as Rizzo. After scoring New York’s fourth run on Rizzo’s sacrifice fly, Voit emphatically clapped his hands after crossing the plate.
Kyle Higashioka homered and started the four-run inning with an RBI double. Both hits scored Bronx native Andrew Velazquez, who had two hits and also stole a base – New York’s 30th since the All-Star break.
Stanton added a homer in the eighth.
Cardinals 8, Brewers 4
ST. LOUIS — Tyler O’Neill and Lars Nootbaar hit back-to-back home runs in a five-run fifth inning to help St. Louis beat Milwaukee.
Nolan Arenado also drove in a pair of runs as St. Louis erased a three-run deficit to avoid a three-game sweep.
Arenado started the two-out, fifth-inning rally with a run-scoring single to left off Brandon Woodruff (7-7) that plated Andrew Knizner, cutting the deficit to 4-2. O’Neill followed with a 450-foot, three-run homer to left field. Two pitches later, Nootbaar hit his third home run of the season to right field for the Cardinals’ seventh set of back-to-back homers this season.
Junior Fernández (1-0) earned his first major league victory.
