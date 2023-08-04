Rangers 5, White Sox 3

ARLINGTON, Texas — Three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer settled down after a shaky start to win his debut for the AL West-leading Texas Rangers, striking out nine over six innings and getting help from his new teammates as they beat the Chicago White Sox.

