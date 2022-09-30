Cubs 2, Phillies 0
CHICAGO — The Philadelphia Phillies lost their fifth straight game as they fight for the National League’s final wild-card berth, falling 2-0 to the Chicago Cubs on Thursday.
Philadelphia had a half-game lead over Milwaukee after the Brewers’ home loss to Miami later Thursday.
Seeking their first playoff berth since 2011, the Phillies have lost the first three games of a season-ending 10-game trip and 10 of 13 overall since peaking at a season-best 80-62.
Philadelphia holds the tiebreaker against Milwaukee, winning the season series 4-2. The Phillies go to major league-worst Washington for four games, then close with three at AL-best Houston.
Bryce Harper had three of six hits for the Phillies, who are 1 for their last 21 with runners in scoring position. J.T. Realmuto went 0 for 4 and struck out twice in his 1,000th game.
Cub rookie Javier Assad (2-2) allowed five hits in five innings. Keegan Thompson gave up a hit over three innings for his second big league save and first this year. Ranger Suárez (10-6) was the loser.
Marlins 4, Brewers 2
MILWAUKEE — Avisaíl García came off the injured list and hit a grand slam in the eighth inning in Miami’s victory over Milwaukee.
The Brewers have six games remaining, all at home — three more against Miami and three against Arizona.
Garcia’s 411-foot blast came off Freddy Peralta (4-4), a regular starter making his first relief appearance of the season.
García, who was with the Brewers in 2020 and 2021, was put on the injured list Sept. 13 with a left hamstring strain. He was sent to Triple-A Jacksonville for a rehab assignment Monday before being activated Thursday.
Tommy Nance (1-3) pitched the seventh inning after being activated from the injured list. Dylan Floro worked the ninth for his ninth save.
Guardians 2, Rays 1
CLEVELAND — Rookies Oscar Gonzalez and Steven Kwan drove in runs in the eighth inning and Cleveland kept Tampa Bay from clinching an AL wild-card spot.
Tampa Bay had a chance in the ninth, loading the bases on three walks by Trevor Stephan. But Ji-Man Choi struck out and Isaac Paredes flied out short right as Stephan earned his third save.
The Guardians have 37 come-from-behind wins and extended their team record to 29 victories in their final at-bat. Enyel De Los Santos (1-0) pitched a perfect eighth as Cleveland improved to 20-4 since Sept. 4.
Shawn Armstrong (2-3) was the loser.
Red Sox 5, Orioles 3
BOSTON — J.D. Martinez hit a two-run homer to break an eighth-inning tie, Zack Kelly GOT his first career victory and Boston beat Baltimore to drop the slumping Orioles to the brink of elimination in the wild-card race,
Baltimore has lost five of its last six games. Toronto wrapped a wild-card spot with the Orioles’ loss.
Zack Kelly (1-0) allowed one hit and struck out one in one shutout inning. Kaleb Ort pitched the ninth for his first career save. Dillon Tate (4-4) allowed Martinez’s homer.
Kyle Stowers homered for the Orioles.
Tigers 10, Royals 3
DETROIT — Willi Castro and Javy Báez homered and Detroit beat Kansas City to sweep the three-game sweep and move out of last place in the AL Central.
Detroit (63-92) has won six straight, matching its season high and ensuring the Tigers will not lose 100 games. The Royals (63-93) dropped into the division cellar.
Eduardo Rodriguez (5-5) allowed five hits and four walks in 6.2 shutout innings. Jonathan Heasley (4-9) took the loss.
White Sox 4, Twins 3
MINNEAPOLIS — September call-up Mark Payton had two hits and an RBI and scored the go-ahead run for Chicago in the eighth inning in a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Thursday that stopped an eight-game losing streak for the White Sox.
Liam Hendriks pitched a perfect ninth for his 34th save for the White Sox, who moved one game ahead of the Twins for second place in the AL Central. Cleveland clinched the division last weekend.
Both the White Sox and the Twins were mathematically eliminated from the wild card race on Wednesday by Seattle’s win. The three-game series that the Twins and White Sox play next week in Chicago to wrap up the regular season was made irrelevant earlier this month as both teams stumbled down the stretch.
The Twins lead 9-7 in the season series with the White Sox, whose losing streak had matched their season high.
Nick Gordon had a two-run double for the Twins in the first inning, but dropped a lazy pop-up to second base by Payton for a two-base error in the eighth. Payton moved up on a wild pitch before José Abreu ripped an RBI double off Caleb Thielbar (4-3) for the lead.
Lucas Giolito lasted five innings with two runs allowed in his 29th start of the season for the White Sox, reducing his ERA to 5.00 — the lowest since mid-August — in what has been disappointing year for the 2019 All-Star to mirror the underachievement of the whole team.
Giants 6, Rockies 4
SAN FRANCISCO — Ford Proctor hit a grand slam for his first career home run, Carlos Rodón struck out 10 in six scoreless innings and San Francisco beat Colorado to complete a three-game sweep.
Austin Wynns and Wilmer Flores also drove in runs to help San Francisco beat Colorado for the eighth straight time.
The Giants have won four games in a row and nine of their last 10 to get back to .500 at 78-78. They trail Philadelphia by 5 1/2 games for the third and final National League wild-card position with six games remaining.
Sean Bouchard homered for the Rockies. They have lost five straight games and nine of their last 10.
Rodón (14-8) limited Colorado to just two hits while taking over the NL lead with 237 strikeouts. Camilo Doval finished for his 27th save.
Ryan Feltner (3-9) was the loser.
Mariners 10, Rangers 9 (11 innings)
SEATTLE — Mitch Haniger and Jarred Kelenic both homered twice, J.P. Crawford singled home the winning run in the 11th inning and the Seattle Mariners closed in on their first playoff berth in 21 years by beating the Texas Rangers 10-9 Thursday night.
The Mariners moved a half-game ahead of Tampa Bay for the second of three AL wild cards and reduced their magic number to one for clinching a postseason spot.
One more win or a Baltimore loss would give Seattle its first playoff appearance since 2001, ending the longest drought in the four major North American professional sports.
The Mariners are 1 1/2 games behind Toronto for the top wild card, which hosts a best-of-three series beginning Oct. 7. The other two wild cards play on the road.
