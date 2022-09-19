Yankees 12, Brewers 8
MILWAUKEE — Aaron Judge hit his 58th and 59th home runs of the season to move within two of Roger Maris’ American League record with 16 games remaining and lead the New York Yankees over the Milwaukee Brewers 12-8 on Sunday.
Judge added a two-run double in the ninth as part of a four-hit day for New York, which hit five homers and avoided a three-game sweep. The Yankees opened a 5½-game lead over second-place Toronto in the AL East.
Judge’s 11th multihomer game tied the season record set by Detroit’s Hank Greenberg 1938 and matched by the Chicago Cubs’ Sammy Sosa in 1998.
Mets 7, Pirates 3
NEW YORK — Jacob deGrom struck out 13 batters — the most ever for a Mets pitcher who threw five or fewer innings — but didn’t factor into the decision. The NL East leaders beat Pittsburgh to complete a four-game sweep.
The Mets scored four in the eighth to break the tie. Terrance Gore pinch-ran in place of Tomas Nido, who hit a single off Robert Stephenson (2-2). Gore stole second after three throws to first by Manny Bañuelos, took third when catcher Jason Delay’s throw sailed into centerfield and scored on Brandon Nimmo’s bloop single.
Astros 11, Athletics 2
HOUSTON — Framber Valdez set an MLB record with his 25th straight quality start, and Yordan Alvarez and Martin Maldonado had four RBIs each to help Houston build an early lead in a rout of Oakland.
Alvarez drove in three runs with a double in Houston’s five-run third inning and padded the lead with an RBI double the sixth inning. He extended his hitting streak to a season-high nine games, piling up nine hits, four home runs and nine RBIs in the series, in which Houston took three of four.
Valdez (16-5) allowed four hits and two runs with seven strikeouts in six innings to pass Jacob deGrom (24 in 2018) for the most consecutive quality starts in a single season in MLB history.
Marlins 3, Nationals 1
WASHINGTON — Sandy Alcantara pitched his major league-leading fifth complete game, a seven-hitter that led Miami over Washington to avoid a series sweep.
Alcantara (13-8) struck out seven and walked one, throwing 104 pitches. His 2.37 ERA is second in the National League to the 2.27 of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Julio Urías, and Alcantara leads the major leagues with 212.2 innings.
Garrett Cooper hit a sixth-inning, opposite-field homer to left-center for Miami, which had lost seven of nine.
Twins 3, Guardians 0
CLEVELAND — Joe Ryan pitched shutout ball for the second straight outing and become only the second Minnesota starter to reach the eighth inning this season in Minnesota’s win over Cleveland.
Jake Cave hit a solo homer in the second off Cody Morris (0-2) and AL batting leader Luis Arraez added a two-run single in the ninth against Enyel De Los Santos as third-place Minnesota stopped an eight-game losing streak against Cleveland.
Reds 3, Cardinals 0
ST. LOUIS — Stuart Fairchild homered, Luis Cessa tossed five shutout innings and Cincinnati shut down Albert Pujols and St. Louis.
The 42-year-old Pujols, who entered the game with 698 home runs, went 0 for 4. Pujols sits fourth on the all-time list behind Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714). The Cardinals have 14 games remaining.
Braves 5, Phillies 2
ATLANTA — Rookie Spencer Strider took a no-hit bid into the sixth inning and struck out 10, William Contreras hit a tiebreaking homer and Atlanta beat Philadelphia for the three-game sweep.
Strider (11-5) didn’t allow a hit until Alec Bohm homered to tie the score 1-1.
Contreras drove a changeup by Connor Brogdon (2-1) for a 410-foot shot into the left-field seats to make it 2-1 in the sixth.
Orioles 5, Blue Jays 4
TORONTO — Adley Rutschman hit a two-run single in the ninth inning, Baltimore turned the 15th triple play in team history and the Orioles rallied to beat Toronto.
Jesús Aguilar hit a solo homer, and Rutschman went 2 for 3 with two walks.
Guerrero and Danny Jansen hit solo homers for the Blue Jays, who maintained their position atop the AL wild card standings.
White Sox 11, Tigers 5
DETROIT — Andrew Vaughn hit his first career grand slam in Chicago’s win over Detroit.
Eloy Jiménez and AJ Pollock also connected as Chicago won for the third time in four games. Jiménez finished with three hits and three RBIs, and Gavin Sheets had two hits and two RBIs.
Padres 6, Diamondbacks 1
PHOENIX — Juan Soto homered for the first time in three weeks and Yu Darvish pitched six scoreless innings to give San Diego a victory over Arizona.
Soto finished with three hits and two RBIs. He walked and scored on Manny Machado’s 29th homer in the first, then connected for a solo drive in the fifth, singled in the eighth and doubled in the ninth.
Rays 5, Rangers 3
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Christian Bethancourt and Jose Siri hit back-to-back homers over a three-pitch stretch in the second inning, and Tampa Bay beat Texas.
Bethancourt had three hits, and Siri went 2 for 3 with a walk. Jonathan Aranda, Manuel Margot and Taylor Walls each drove in a run.
Tampa Bay secured its fifth straight winning season and is in the mix for one of the AL’s three wild cards.
Red Sox 13, Royals 3
BOSTON — Rafael Devers had four hits and three RBIs in Boston’s win over Kansas City.
Tommy Pham added three hits and three RBIs, and Kiké Hernández scored four times. Last-place Boston had dropped three of four and seven of 10 overall.
Xander Bogaerts added two hits with an RBI double, moving him into a tie with Dom DiMaggio (308) for ninth on Boston’s career list.
Rockies 4, Cubs 3
CHICAGO — Randal Grichuk had two hits and two RBIs, and Colorado beat Chicago for a rare second straight win on the road.
Connor Joe hit a solo homer for last-place Colorado, and Brendan Rodgers had a run-scoring groundout.
Ryan Feltner (3-8) pitched 5.1 innings of three-run ball for his first win since Aug. 9. Daniel Bard pitched a perfect ninth for his 32nd save.
Yan Gomes homered and drove in a season-high three runs for the Cubs, who trailed 4-0 after two innings. David Bote had two hits.
