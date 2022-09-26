Royals 13, Mariners 12
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Luis Castillo, fresh off signing a rich contract with Seattle, got chased as the Kansas City Royals erupted for 11 runs in the sixth inning and a wild, 13-12 win Sunday that cost the Mariners a chance to move up in the AL wild-card standings.
Mitch Haniger singled twice during an eight-run fifth for the Mariners, and they led 11-2 going into the bottom of the sixth. But Castillo struggled, and Michael Massey homered and drove in four runs during the Royals’ biggest inning since 2004.
Braves 8, Phillies 7 (11)
PHILADELPHIA — Ronald Acuña singled home the go-ahead run in the 11th inning and the Atlanta Braves stayed close in the NL East race.
The Braves split the four-game series and remained 1½ games behind the division-leading New York Mets. They’ll play three games next weekend in Atlanta, with the Mets needing one win to secure the tiebreaker advantage of head-to-head wins.
Kyle Schwarber extended his National League-leading home run total to 42 with a pair of solo drives.
Guardians 10, Rangers 4
ARLINGTON, Texas — Cleveland has another new name this year: AL Central champions.
Four of rookie Steven Kwan’s career-high five RBIs came on his first career grand slam in the eighth inning and Aaron Civale allowed two runs on three hits in five innings.
They clinched the division title about 15 minutes before their game ended, when the second-place Chicago White Sox lost to Detroit. This is Cleveland’s 11th Central title since the division’s inception in 1994 and its fourth in 10 years under manager Terry Francona, who battled health problems the past two seasons.
Giants 3, Diamondbacks 2
PHOENIX — Pinch-hitter Evan Longoria had a go-ahead, two-run single in the eighth inning to lead San Francisco.
Brandon Crawford led off the Giants eighth with a single against Luis Frias (1-1) and advanced to second on Cooper Hummel’s passed ball. One out later, Jason Vosler walked, and another passed ball moved the runners to second and third.
Pinch-hitter Wilmer Flores walked to load the bases and Reyes Moronta relieved Frias. Longoria’s line single to left scored the Giants’ first two runs after they had left 10 runners on base without scoring in the first seven innings.
Astros 6, Orioles 3 (11)
BALTIMORE — Christian Vazquez hit a bases-loaded single to cap a four-run 11th inning for Houston.
The Orioles’ postseason hopes took another blow, missing a chance to move up in the AL wild-card standings. They remained four games behind Seattle for the third and final spot.
Houston ended the regular season 51-30 on the road. Only the Los Angeles Dodgers (52-26) will finish with a better mark.
Reds 2, Brewers 1
CINCINNATI — Spencer Steer hit a go-ahead home run in the eighth, and Nick Lodolo pitched six strong innings to lead Cincinnati.
Hunter Renfroe homered for the Brewers, who were unable to complete their first four-game sweep of the Reds since 2003. Freddy Peralta, who hadn’t pitched since Sept. 8 due to right shoulder inflammation, pitched two innings before giving way to Aaron Ashby.
Tigers 4, White Sox 1
CHICAGO — Dylan Cease pitched six scoreless innings, but the White Sox bullpen got tagged and Chicago was eliminated in the AL Central.
Jonathan Schoop hit a tiebreaking single in the eighth and Chicago’s sixth straight loss clinched the division for Cleveland. The Guardians held a big lead in the ninth inning of their game at Texas when the clinching became official.
Cubs 8, Pirates 3
PITTSBURGH — Patrick Wisdom hit a three-run homer, Adrian Sampson tossed six efficient innings and Chicago beat Pittsburgh.
Wisdom took the first pitch he saw from reliever Manny Bañuelos and sent it into the Pirates bullpen well behind the center-field wall with two outs in the fifth. Wisdom became the fourth Cubs third baseman to reach the 25 home run-plateau in multiple seasons, joining Hall of Famer Ron Santo, Aramis Ramirez and Kris Bryant.
Nationals 6, Marlins 1
MIAMI — Aníbal Sánchez threw five scoreless innings and Washington beat Miami hours after the Marlins announced manager Don Mattingly won’t be back next season.
The 38-year-old Sánchez (3-6) gave up two hits, continuing a recent string of solid outings. He walked two and struck out four, lowering his ERA to 1.31 in his last seven starts.
Blue Jays 7, Rays 1
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — George Springer homered twice, Alejandro Kirk and Teoscar Hernández also went deep and Toronto earned a split of the four-game series.
Toronto (86-67) opened a two-game lead over Tampa Bay (84-69) for the top wild card with nine games left. Seattle (83-68) a half-game behind the Rays.
Padres 13, Rockies 6
DENVER — Manny Machado and Brandon Drury hit back-to-back home runs in a five-run eighth inning, Wil Myers also went deep, and San Diego beat Colorado.
Jake Cronenworth tripled and drove in three runs and Juan Soto, Jurickson Profar and Luis Campusano had two hits each for the Padres. Robert Suárez (5-1) pitched one inning of relief for the win.
Mets 13, Athletics 4
OAKLAND — Pete Alonso homered, doubled and drove in five runs, Max Scherzer pitched six sharp innings and New York held its NL East lead.
The Mets remained 1½ games ahead of Atlanta. New York has won eight of 10, and plays the Braves on the road next weekend in a three-game series.
Scherzer (11-4) excelled a day after co-ace Jacob deGrom floundered. Scherzer allowed one run and four hits, striking out seven with one walk. This was Scherzer’s second appearance since exiting his start on Sept. 3 with fatigue on his left side.
Yankees 2, Red Sox 0 (6, rain shortened)
NEW YORK — Aaron Judge remained at 60 home runs, one short of Roger Maris’ American League record, when the New York Yankees’ victory over the Boston Red Sox was called after six innings because of rain.
Judge went 1 for 2 with a double and was due up next for the Yankees when play was stopped. The game was called after a 98-minute delay, sending Judge on the road to chase Maris in Toronto this week.
New York can clinch the AL East title with a victory over the Blue Jays on Monday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.