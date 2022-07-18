Mariners 6, Rangers 2
ARLINGTON, Texas — The Seattle Mariners won their 14th straight game as rookie All-Star Julio Rodríguez hit a two-run double and Ty France homered after joining him on the AL team to beat the Texas Rangers.
The Mariners moved closer to the team record of 15 consecutive wins during their most recent playoff season in 2001, when they went 116-46. The 14-game streak is the longest going into an All-Star break in major league history.
Cal Raleigh’s two-run homer put the Mariners ahead for good in the fourth inning as they matched reigning World Series champion Atlanta’s June streak for the longest this season. St. Louis had a 17-game winning string last year.
Yankees 13, Red Sox 2
NEW YORK — Gerrit Cole brushed back Rafael Devers and struck out 12 over seven innings, Matt Carpenter drove in three more runs and New York pounded Boston after Red Sox ace Chris Sale broke his left pinkie finger in the first inning.
The Yankees reached double-digit runs for the 16th time — no other team has more than 10 such games — and cruised into the All-Star break with a major league-best record of 64-28. Their 64 wins matched the 2018 Astros for third-most prior to the break since the All-Star Game began in 1933.
White Sox 11, Twins 0
MINNEAPOLIS — Dylan Cease spun a one-hitter over seven innings in his latest masterful start, and Chicago walloped Minnesota and surged into the All-Star break by winning three out of four against the first-place Twins.
Cease (9-4) allowed only a fifth-inning single to Alex Kirilloff and two walks. Andrew Vaughn had three hits and three RBIs to help bring the White Sox within three games of Minnesota in the AL Central. Cleveland is two games back.
Giants 9, Brewers 5
SAN FRANCISCO — Logan Webb (9-3) pitched six strong innings for his ninth win to keep San Francisco rolling into the All-Star break with a victory over slumping Milwaukee.
LaMonte Wade Jr. hit a three-run home run. Brandon Belt also connected and drove in three runs as the Giants won their third straight against the Brewers after dropping the series opener. San Francisco has won seven of nine overall heading into the All-Star break after losing 14 of its previous 18.
Blue Jays 4, Royals 2
TORONTO — Alejandro Kirk hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning, sending Toronto over Kansas City.
Kansas City, in last place in the AL Central, was without 10 unvaccinated players, including All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi and infielder Whit Merrifield, during this four-game series in Toronto.
Rays 7, Orioles 5
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Brett Phillips, Randy Arozarena and Francisco Mejía homered as Tampa Bay beat Baltimore 7-5 despite losing hot-hitting Harold Ramírez to a broken thumb.
Ramírez, who was batting .329 in 77 games as a first baseman/outfielder, was hit in the right thumb by a pitch from Jordan Lyles (6-8) in the first. Ramírez stayed in the game, scored a run and exited the next inning. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks.
Cubs 3, Mets 2
CHICAGO — Nico Hoerner hit a tiebreaking RBI single with two outs in the eighth inning, and Chicago stopped a nine-game slide by topping New York.
Christopher Morel sparked Chicago’s winning rally with a leadoff infield single against Drew Smith (1-3). Morel advanced to third on Willson Contreras’ single and scored on Ian Happ’s tapper to the right of the mound.
Nationals 7, Braves 3
WASHINGTON — Juan Soto and Victor Robles homered, and Washington beat Atlanta to snap a nine-game losing streak.
Soto, Washington’s lone All-Star who could be traded by the end of the month, hit a solo shot in the eighth inning to extend his on-base streak to a career-high 26 games. The Nationals haven’t dropped 10 in a row since an 11-game skid that spanned the 2008 and 2009 seasons. At 31-63, they have the worst record in the majors at the All-Star break.
Diamondbacks 3, Padres 1
SAN DIEGO — Merrill Kelly gave up one run in six innings and David Peralta hit a solo homer to lead Arizona over San Diego.
Kelly (9-5) kept the Padres off-balance by mixing his pitches and allowed six hits while striking out five. Mark Melancon retired the Padres in order in the ninth to earn his 13th save.
Athletics 4, Astros 3
HOUSTON — Stephen Vogt hit a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning and Oakland wrapped up a shaky first half by beating Houston.
Ramón Laureano homered for the A’s, who went into the All-Star break at 32-61, the worst record in the AL. Kyle Tucker and Jeremy Peña homered for Houston, which holds the second-best record in the AL at 59-32.
Pirates 8, Rockies 3
DENVER — Kyle Newman and Michael Chavis had three hits apiece, and Pittsburgh ended its 12-game road trip with a win over Colorado.
Jason Delay and Jason Marisnick also had two hits and Tyler Beede (1-1) pitched two innings of relief for the Pirates.
Elías Díaz doubled and tripled for Colorado, which had its five-game winning streak snapped.
Phillies 4, Marlins 0
MIAMI — Aaron Nola struck out 10 and pitched scoreless ball into the ninth inning as Philadelphia beat Miami for a three-game sweep.
Yairo Muñoz homered to help Philadelphia head into the All-Star break at 49-43.
Reds-Cardinals postponed
ST. LOUIS — The game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds was postponed because of rain.
The final game of the three-game set was called at 12:31 p.m. local time. It will be made up on Sept. 17 as part of a day-night doubleheader.
Tigers-Guardians postponed
CLEVELAND — The finale of the four-game series between the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians was postponed by rain.
The Guardians have had nine home games postponed by inclement weather and have played seven doubleheaders at Progressive Field.
The game will be made up as part of a traditional doubleheader Aug. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.