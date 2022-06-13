Braves 5, Pirates 3
ATLANTA — Adam Duvall homered twice off José Quintana, William Contreras and Matt Olson also connected, and the Atlanta Braves won their 11th straight game, 5-3 over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.
The defending World Series champion Braves began the day having trimmed five games off the New York Mets’ division lead since the winning streak started June 1. They are 5½ games back in the NL East. This stretch is the club’s best since it won 14 in a row from July 26 to Aug. 9, 2013. During the streak, Atlanta has outscored opponents 74-30 with 22 homers. The pitching staff has a 2.32 ERA over the same span.
Pittsburgh has lost a season-high six straight games. The Pirates were swept for the fifth time this season.
Diamondbacks 13, Phillies 1
PHILADELPHIA — Christian Walker had three hits and three RBIs, Jake McCarthy homered and Arizona ended Philadelphia’s nine-game winning streak, giving interim manager Rob Thomson his first loss.
Ketel Marte and Alek Thomas each drove in two runs for Arizona, which finished a 10-game trip 4-6.
The Phillies lost for the first time since May 31, and Thomson was beaten for the first time since replacing Joe Girardi on June 3. Thomson’s eight wins to start his managing tenure matched the most for a Phillies skipper and is second overall to Boston’s Joe Morgan, who won 12 straight in 1988.
Yankees 18, Cubs 4
NEW YORK — Matt Carpenter homered twice and tied his career high with seven RBIs, powering the New York Yankees to complete a weekend sweep of the Chicago Cubs for their 11th win in 12 games.
The 36-year-old Carpenter, signed on May 26 after spending the first seven weeks at Texas’ Triple-A Round Rock, became the second player since 1900 to hit six home runs in his first 10 games for a team after Colorado’s Trevor Story in 2016.
Kyle Higashioka added his first two homers this season, and Giancarlo Stanton and Isiah Kiner-Falefa had three RBIs each as the Yankees scored their most runs since beating Toronto 20-6 on Sept. 15, 2020. New York had a season-high 17 hits.
Brewers 4, Nationals 1
WASHINGTON — Willy Adames homered and drove in three runs, helping Milwaukee snap an eight-game losing streak.
Milwaukee’s Craig Counsell tied Phil Garner for the most managerial victories in franchise history with 563 as the Brewers snapped their longest skid since September 2015.
Washington was denied its first sweep since taking two from Toronto on Aug. 17-18 of last year and its first three-game sweep since June 14-16, 2021 against Pittsburgh. It was the first time this season the last-place Nationals entered the final game of a series with a chance at a sweep.
Andrew McCutchen added a solo homer in the ninth, his fourth of the season and first since May 21 against Washington.
Astros 9, Marlins 4
HOUSTON — Justin Verlander earned his major league-leading eighth win, Jeremy Peña and Jose Altuve homered and Houston snapped its three-game losing streak.
Verlander (8-2) set down the first 10 batters he faced before giving up a flare single into shallow right field in the fourth inning. He gave up four unearned runs and three hits, walked one and struck out five in seven innings, lowering his ERA to 1.94. This was Verlander’s first career win against Miami and third straight start to go seven innings.
Houston was 3 for 35 with runners in scoring position during the series and had pushed across just two runs over the previous 12 innings before breaking out in the fourth.
Guardians 6, Athletics 3
CLEVELAND — José Ramírez had three RBIs, including a two-run double in the first inning, to continue his torrid production and Cleveland defeated Oakland.
Ramírez, who leads the majors with 59 RBIs, pulled a double down the left-field line that put Cleveland ahead after Oakland scored a run in the top of the inning. The three-time All-Star added an RBI groundout in the seventh and has driven in 25 runs over the last 21 games.
Cal Quantrill (4-3) allowed one run in six innings, a solo home run by Ramón Laureano in the first.
Rangers 8, White Sox 6 (12)
CHICAGO — Jonah Heim hit a two-run single in the 12th inning and Texas turned a double play on a ball hit to the warning track to end a win over the Chicago White Sox.
Embattled manager Tony La Russa and the White Sox have lost four of five. This one began with right-hander Michael Kopech leaving with right knee discomfort after 13 pitches and ended with an unusual double play in the 12th.
José Abreu struck out looking against Kolby Allard leading off, then Jake Burger hit a fly to the warning track in left. Charlie Culberson caught the ball, then threw out automatic runner Luis Robert trying to tag up and take third. Robert overslid the base and was tagged easily by Ezequiel Duran, setting off a loud round of boos.
In the top of the inning, Adolis García singled off Matt Foster (1-2) and scored on Heim’s single. A review confirmed García was safe on the slide.
Duran hit a three-run homer off José Ruiz in the 11th, but the Rangers surrendered their 6-3 lead.
Red Sox 2, Mariners 0
SEATTLE — Rafael Devers hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, spot starter Kutter Crawford and five relievers combined on a one-hitter and Boston edged Seattle.
Boston closed out a successful West Coast swing by shutting down Seattle’s offense, allowing only Luis Torrens’ single in the fifth inning. The Red Sox finished 8-2 on a 10-game trip.
After reliever Paul Sewald hit Rob Refsnyder on a 2-2 fastball in the eighth, he was ahead 0-2 to Devers and threw a fastball well outside the strike zone. Devers got his barrel to the pitch and drove it into Boston’s bullpen in left for his 14th homer.
Blue Jays 6, Tigers 0
DETROIT — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered, Ross Stripling pitched one-hit ball for six innings and Toronto beat Detroit.
The Blue Jays took two of three from Detroit, giving them 13 victories in 17 games. Toronto has the third-best record in the American League, trailing the East-leading New York Yankees in its division and West-leading Houston.
Stripling (3-1) allowed only one hit for the second straight start and struck out four without a walk. Yimi Garcia, Trent Thornton and Jordan Romano followed with three innings of one-hit relief.
Reds 7, Cardinals 6
ST. LOUIS — TJ Friedl hit a tiebreaking triple in the seventh inning and Tommy Pham added a solo homer as Cincinnati beat St. Louis to snap a four-game losing streak.
Friedl broke a 4-4 tie with a long drive to right field and Albert Almora Jr. followed with a sacrifice fly. Pham homered against his former team in the eighth.
Rays 6, Twins 0
MINNEAPOLIS — Jeffrey Springs threw two-hit ball into the sixth inning, Randy Arozarena stole two bases after twice getting hit by pitches and Tampa Bay beat Minnesota.
Springs (3-2) continued his impressive transition to the starting rotation. He struck out five and walked two in 5.1 innings against a Twins team that had scored a combined 15 runs in winning the first two games of the series.
Arozarena was hit by a pair of pitches twice and visibly upset with Minnesota starter Cole Sands. Arozarena then stole two bases and added an RBI double.
Rockies 4, Padres 2
SAN DIEGO — Ryan McMahon hit a go-ahead, two-run double with two outs in the eighth and Germán Márquez pitched seven strong innings to lead Colorado past San Diego.
The Rockies won consecutive games to split the four-game series with the Padres, who played a second straight game without manager Bob Melvin. He went into COVID-19 protocols Saturday night along with bench coach Ryan Christenson before the second game of a doubleheader. Quality control coach Ryan Flaherty managed the Padres again.
San Diego’s Manny Machado had two singles, leaving him two hits shy of 1,500.
Orioles 10, Royals 7
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Anthony Santander, Ryan Mountcastle and Rougned Odor hit solo home runs, leading Baltimore past Kansas City.
Dean Kremer (1-1) tossed five innings and allowed one earned run and four hits. Cionel Pérez notched his first save of the season.
Baltimore jumped on Brad Keller (1-8) with three homers in the first two innings. Santander hit a 455-foot drive into the right-field fountains in the first.
Mountcastle and Odor hit back-to-back home runs to start a four-run second. It was the fifth time this season and the third in June that the Orioles hit back-to-back homers.
Keller gave up five runs on seven hits in 1.2 innings. The three home runs he allowed tied a career high set in 2019.
Hunter Dozier, Michael A. Taylor and Bobby Witt Jr. homered for the Royals.
